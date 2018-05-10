Cannes in the South of France

Once a humble fishing village, Cannes on the French Riviera is now best-known for hosting the annual film festival. Its harbor teems with luxury yachts while upscale boutiques and posh restaurants line its streets.
With the Cannes Film Festival scheduled to run from 8 May to the 19 May, 2018, we asked you what your favorite place to watch movies is. To see whether you won our prize, click here:
The 71th Cannes Film Festival in May 2018 brings the world's top stars to the French Riviera. The Côte d'Azur offers a picturesque background to the event. Here's a journey along the coast, from west to east.
The beach on the world-famous Croisette promenade is to be widened. There is fresh colour for the restaurants. The work is expected to be completed by the beginning of March and the beach will be open to tourists again.
More than three decades after splitting up, ABBA are back! Plus: Does the soon-to-be-bride of Prince Harry have any German roots? And: a visit to a city where antiquity and modernity are juxtaposed.
Silvia Pintérová and Vanda Molnár opened their Berlin restaurant "platz doch!" in 2014. They invite their guests to familiarize themselves with Slovakian cuisine. Feta nockerl are their specialty.
Athens has always been known for its ancient ruins, but its vibrant street art scene is creating new attractions in the Greek capital. Euromaxx visits a city where antiquity and modernity are juxtaposed.
US actress Meghan Markle will soon marry Britain’s Prince Harry. We’re wondering if the future bride has any German ancestry. So we travelled to Alsace to find out.
