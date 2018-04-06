Canada junior hockey team involved in fatal bus crash

Fourteen people were killed Friday evening when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus collided with a transport truck on a rural highway in Saskatchewan, 28 kilometers (18 miles) north of Tisdale in southern Canada.

"There have been multiple fatalities — our whole community is in shock," said Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The team was headed north to the town of Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when the accident occurred.

Pastor Jordan Gadsby at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin told the Associated Press news agency that more than 100 people had gathered at his church. "Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive," he said

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

