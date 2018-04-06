 Canada junior hockey team involved in fatal bus crash | News | DW | 07.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Canada junior hockey team involved in fatal bus crash

Several people have died after a bus carrying a team of junior hockey players collided with a transport truck in western Canada.

Kanada Busunglück (picture-alliance/empics/M. Smith)

Fourteen people were killed Friday evening when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus collided with a transport truck on a rural highway in Saskatchewan, 28 kilometers (18 miles) north of Tisdale in southern Canada.

"There have been multiple fatalities — our whole community is in shock," said Kevin Garinger, president of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The team was headed north to the town of Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when the accident occurred.

Map of Canada

Pastor Jordan Gadsby at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin told the Associated Press news agency that more than 100 people had gathered at his church. "Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive," he said

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond."

More to come.

jlw/tj AFP, AP

Related content

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympische Winterspiele Eishockey Damen Kanada - USA

Winter Olympics: US women’s hockey team pull off new 'Miracle on Ice' 22.02.2018

Not since 1998 had the US beaten Canada at the Olympics and the favorites seemed set for a routine, fifth-straight women’s hockey gold. Then the final took a late, unprecedented twist.

Olympische Winterspiele 2018 in Südkorea | Eishockey Kanada vs. Deutschland

Winter Olympics: German ice hockey team pull off 'Wunder von Pyeongchang' 23.02.2018

Germany have delivered the biggest win in the country's ice hockey history, beating defending champions Canada to advance to the Olympic gold medal game. Neither the team nor the country can quite believe it.

Olympische Winterspiele 2018 in Südkorea Eishockey Deutschland - Schweden

Opinion: German hockey team's strong Olympics comes as no big surprise 21.02.2018

Germany pulled off a major upset, beating Sweden to advance to the Olympic semifinals. While this particular result was an upset, Germany's strong performance in Pyeongchang is no surprise, writes DW's Chuck Penfold.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 