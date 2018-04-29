 Can chicken feathers fly to new heights? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.04.2018
Environment

Can chicken feathers fly to new heights?

Scientists are flying into new research territory, hoping to transform chicken feathers into a variety of lightweight products — and possibly reduce plastic pollution in the world's oceans.

Photo: Tamrat Tesfaye throws feathers in the air

Ethiopian-born scientist is looking for ways to use the millions of tons of feathers discarded by the poultry industry each year

With no real value beyond stuffing a few pillows, most of the leftover feathers are burned or dumped in landfill sites, where they pose a potential biological hazard because of blood and tissue residue.

Tamrat Tesfaye, an Ethiopian-born scientist based in the South African port city of Durban, asked himself: "What a terrible waste. Why can't we turn them into something much more valuable?"

Tesfaye and his colleague Bruce Sithole have been working for nearly four years to develop new ways of cashing in on poultry plumage by turning them into a wide variety of commercially-valuable industrial and household products.

The aim is also to reduce the waste and environmental damage caused by the millions of tons of poultry feathers produced annually.

Photo: Woman sleeping with her arm under a pillow

Poultry feathers: More than just for stuffing pillows?

Turning feathers into cash

Keratin is probably one of the most valuable plumage byproducts. The  lightweight protein is the key structural material found in animal horns, claws and hooves, as well as in human hair and skin.

Feathers are composed of 91 percent keratin, along with about 8 percent water and 1 percent lipids.

"Keratin is really unique in so many ways," Tesfaye told DW, pointing to the protein's lightweight, low-density structure, strength, and absorbent properties.

And this is what makes it ideal for a wide range of uses — from aerospace and automobile components to shampoo and hair care products, diapers or biodegradable plastic shopping bags.

"Keratin is 100 percent biopolymer and nontoxic. You can use it to regenerate skin. You can use it to make paper — you could even eat it if you really wanted to," Tesfaye said.

Tesfaye's keratin project is being funded by the South African government and private industry.

Decontaminating feathers

But before any new products can be developed, the feathers that were contaminated with blood and muscle tissue during the mechanical plucking process at local abattoirs have to be cleaned and disinfected.

To do this, the researchers have been experimenting with various thermal techniques and chemical solvents, including non-toxic ones.

Once they have clean, dry feathers to work with, these are converted into a powder or liquid through a variety of processes that can involve freezing them to temperatures of minus 80 degrees Celsius (minus 112 Fahrenheit) to remove water and fats.

Initially, Tesfaye and his colleagues are focusing on using some of the 250,000 tons of locally harvested poultry feathers to develop composite materials that could be used in the manufacture of particle board products for homes and offices.

But they are also thinking beyond that.

"Because they are so cheap and lightweight, we think the processed feathers could be useful for the automotive and aerospace industries," said Tesfaye.

They could, for example, be used to produce dashboards, seats or engine covers for cars, or as a replacement for carbon fiber composites in planes.

Photo: Tamrat Tesfaye at work in the new Biorefinery Industrial Development Facility in Durban, South Africa

Tesfaye believes poultry feathers can be converted into a wide variety of strong and lightweight industrial and household products ranging from aerospace components to non-toxic, biodegradable shopping bags

From nappies to oil spills

Working under Tesfaye's supervision, South African, Nigerian and Congolese students are experimenting with different techniques to convert keratin into textiles, wound-healing material, nano-filters and binders to replace toxic compounds in particle-board products,  nappies and other absorbent products for oil spill clean-ups.

A similar, broader European project was launched in January 2017. The KaRMA 2020 initiative is funded by the European Commission and involves 16 research bodies and industry groups in countries such as Spain and Germany.

The joint project, coordinated out of the IK4-CIDETEC center in San Sebastián, Spain, recently celebrated its first anniversary.

In a paper published in the journal Polymers, CIDETEC researcher Ibon Aranberri said more than 3 million tons of poultry feathers are generated in the European Union each year — not just from chickens, but also from ducks, geese and turkeys.

Photo of a chicken processing factory

The global poultry industry is huge. Some 58 billion broiler chickens are slaughtered each year for human consumption

He said the presence of "hollow honeycomb-shaped structures" in the feathers provide unique heat-insulating properties that could be used to reduce heat transfer and large buildings, making them more energy efficient.

CIDETEC is involved in the pre-treatment of poultry feathers and in developing technologies for the preparation of keratin-based materials and flame-retardant composites.

Other project partners in Europe hope to develop products such as hydrolyzed keratin for shampoos and hair conditioners, bioplastics, textiles and bio-based resins.

Early stages

KaRMA project coordinator Sarah Montes says the use of poultry feathers as a raw material in industrial applications is still very limited, and that the development of conversion methods and exploitation strategies "will not only increase the value of feathers as raw material, but also reduce environment impact and health hazards associated with landfilling."

If the use of poultry feathers to make biodegradable plastics takes off, that would be good news for our plastic-clogged oceans, in particular.

It could, Montes believes, "contribute to sustainability and a reduction in the environmental impact associated with the disposal of non-biodegradable polymers [plastics]."

 

  • Pile of toothpaste on a spoon (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Plastic in your mouth

    Microplastics are defined as smaller than 5 milimeters in diameter. But these tiny particles accumulate in the sea, can enter the food chain, and are even found in the air. Personal care products containing microplastics, such as toothpaste, represent one of the most common intentional uses of microplastics in our daily lives.

  • Exfoliating daily wash with micro-beads (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Cleaning your skin with plastic

    Some cosmetic products can contain as much plastic added as the amount of plastic in which they are packaged, experts indicate. Exfoliating daily washes very often use of microplastics, often termed "micro-beads," which then get flushed into the household wastewater stream.

  • Fish with lemon and parsley (picture-alliance/dpa/Anka Agency International)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Mmm, plastic

    Via wastewater, microplastics reach the oceans, where they move enter the food chain through feeding zooplankton. In 2017, researchers found that 25 percent of marine fish tested in markets in Indonesia and California had plastic and textile fibers in their guts. Research is still lacking as to whether consuming microplastics through fish harms humans.

  • Spoon with salt (picture alliance/Bildagentur-online/Tetra)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Plastic condiment

    Several studies published in 2017 showed that microplastics have also been found in sea salt from the United States, Europe and China. It's not surprising, considering how plastic debris represent between 60 to 80 percent of the total marine waste, and that up to 12 million tons of plastic waste ends up in the ocean every year.

  • Honey jar (Colourbox)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    No way to escape

    Beside microplastics in seafood like fish, shrimp and mussels, scientists point to other foods, such as honey. In the recently adopted European Union plastics strategy, honey was mentioned as one of the food products containing microplastics — to motivate a push toward a ban.

  • A man using the washing machine (Imago/Mint Images)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Wearing plastics

    Aside from micro-beads in hygiene products, synthetic textiles also release a vast amount of tiny plastic fibers into wastewater. Researchers found that a typical 6-kilogram (13-pound) washing load of acrylic-fabric items (like fluffy blankets) generates more than 700,000 individual fibers. Synthetic fabrics account for around a third of ocean microplastics.

  • Flat tire of old car (Colourbox/Akhararat)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Dirty wheels

    Vehicles tires are also a main source releasing microplastics into the environment. Tires are made of synthetic polymers mixed with rubber, which grinds down when used. This generates microplastics that are either blown around by the wind or washed away by rain. Norwegian and Swedish researchers agree that a large proporation of particles found in the sea come from car tires.

  • Woman drinking a glass of water (Imago/Westend61)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    Open the tap, and ... microplastics

    Microplastics have also been found in tap water. In an analysis of tap water samples from countries around the world, more than 80 percent were contaminated with some amount of plastic fibers. If synthetic fibers are in tap water, they are also likely to be in a number of other basic foodstuffs, like bread.

  • Beer being filled from tap (picture alliance/PIXSELL/Z. Basic)

    Microplastics: Our daily companions

    No, not my beer!

    And yes, if tap water contains microplastics, beer could very well also be contaminated. A 2014 study found plastic particles in a total of 24 German beers - but variability in the results was high, and further research would needed for verification, the German Environment Agency has pointed out. In any case, cheers for now.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


