 California: Yosemite National Park closed due to storms | DW Travel | DW | 06.04.2018
Travel

California: Yosemite National Park closed due to storms

The famous Yosemite Park in California will be closed to visitors from Friday (April 6) due to possible flooding. A major spring storm bringing heavy rainfall is the cause of the closure.

  • USA, California, Sierra Nevada, Yosemite, National Park... (picture-alliance /Prisma/C.Heeb)

    The most beautiful US national parks

    UNESCO World Heritage

    Yosemite National Park (World Heritage since 1984), California

  • USA Morning Glory Pool im Yellowstone-Nationalpark

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The world's oldest

    Yellowstone Park (1872), Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

  • Trona Pinnacles Natural National Park

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The youngest

    Pinnacles National Park (2013), California

  • BdW Global Ideas Bild der Woche KW 06/2016 Alaska Katmai Nationalpark

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The largest

    Wrangell-St.Elias National Park, (53,000 km²/ 20,587 mi²), Alaska

  • Alaska - Mount McKinley

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The highest

    Denali National Park (6,190 meters/ 20,310 ft), Alaska

  • Bryce Canyon USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very pointy one

    Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

  • Death Valley National Park Kalifornien USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very arid one

    Death Valley National Park, California, Nevada

  • USA Everglades in Florida

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The very humid one

    Everglades National Park, Florida

  • Grand Canyon National Park USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The classic one

    Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

  • Hawaii Hawaiʻi-Volcanoes-Nationalpark Lava

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The explosive one

    Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii

  • Humboldt Redwoods State Park Kalifornien USA

    The most beautiful US national parks

    The green one

    Redwood National Park, California

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt, Frederike Müller


Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm. Yosemite National Park officials canceled camping reservations for this weekend due to a warm Pacific storm that is expected to have a significant effect on the park and surrounding areas starting Friday.

Roadways, campgrounds and other facilities could be affected. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Yosemite area from 11 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

Known for its steep granite walls and waterfalls, Yosemite Valley attracts more than three million visitors every year. 

fm/sb (AP, dpa)

