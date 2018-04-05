California: Yosemite National Park closed due to storms

Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm. Yosemite National Park officials canceled camping reservations for this weekend due to a warm Pacific storm that is expected to have a significant effect on the park and surrounding areas starting Friday.

Roadways, campgrounds and other facilities could be affected. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Yosemite area from 11 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

Known for its steep granite walls and waterfalls, Yosemite Valley attracts more than three million visitors every year.

fm/sb (AP, dpa)