Bundesliga: Ralph Hasenhüttl distances himself from Bayern Munich rumors

Ralph Hasenhüttl says he has unfinished business in Leipzig and hopes to extend his contract beyond 2019, despite being linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

German football magazine Kicker claimed the 50-year-old was frustrated Leipzig had not opened contract negotiations as they had suggested at the end of last year — but Hasenhüttl poured cold water over those reports.

"I feel good here, and I could imagine pushing the limits with this team, limits we don't even see right now,” he told a news conference ahead of Leipzig’s trip to Hannover on Saturday.

Read more: Bayern Munich's coaching options after Thomas Tuchel turns down the job

“I had good talks with the hierarchy this week, and after our conversation both sides can imagine that we will work together beyond 2019. We had a good conversation, and I’ve put a lot of thoughts into my future in the last couple of days.

Hasenhüttl has established Leipzig as a top tier club in Germany

'Continue to develop'

Bayern are set to lose Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season, with the 72-year-old having stated his intention to retire after what is his third permanent stint as the Bavarian club’s coach.

Former Thomas Tuchel has ruled himself out of taking charge at the Allianz Arena, and with Bayern intent on hiring a German-speaking coach, Hasenhüttl has become the favorite to succeed Heynckes.

But having guided Leipzig to a second place finish in their first ever Bundesliga season and secured Champions League football for the first time in their history, Hasenhüttl sees no reason to jump ship just yet, even with the team currently sitting sixth in the Bundesliga.

"With this club and this team, I don't think we've reached the point where I'd say that we've reached our limit and can't continue to develop,” he added.

"The Bayern match leads to a clear view of where this team is right now. That's why I can imagine working with this team for a long time."