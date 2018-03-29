 Bundesliga: Ralph Hasenhüttl distances himself from Bayern Munich rumors | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Ralph Hasenhüttl distances himself from Bayern Munich rumors

There is fevered speculation around who will succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern this summer. RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhüttl is the latest to be linked with the Bundesliga's top job, but can he be prised from Leipzig?

Fußball Bundesliga Trainer Ralph Hasenhüttl & Jupp Heynckes (Getty Images/AFP/R. Michael)

Ralph Hasenhüttl says he has unfinished business in Leipzig and hopes to extend his contract beyond 2019, despite being linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

German football magazine Kicker claimed the 50-year-old was frustrated Leipzig had not opened contract negotiations as they had suggested at the end of last year — but Hasenhüttl poured cold water over those reports.

"I feel good here, and I could imagine pushing the limits with this team, limits we don't even see right now,” he told a news conference ahead of Leipzig’s trip to Hannover on Saturday.

Read more: Bayern Munich's coaching options after Thomas Tuchel turns down the job

“I had good talks with the hierarchy this week, and after our conversation both sides can imagine that we will work together beyond 2019. We had a good conversation, and I’ve put a lot of thoughts into my future in the last couple of days.

Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - RB Leipzig Keita Hasenhüttl (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

Hasenhüttl has established Leipzig as a top tier club in Germany

'Continue to develop'

Bayern are set to lose Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season, with the 72-year-old having stated his intention to retire after what is his third permanent stint as the Bavarian club’s coach.

Former Thomas Tuchel has ruled himself out of taking charge at the Allianz Arena, and with Bayern intent on hiring a German-speaking coach, Hasenhüttl has become the favorite to succeed Heynckes.

But having guided Leipzig to a second place finish in their first ever Bundesliga season and secured Champions League football for the first time in their history, Hasenhüttl sees no reason to jump ship just yet, even with the team currently sitting sixth in the Bundesliga.

"With this club and this team, I don't think we've reached the point where I'd say that we've reached our limit and can't continue to develop,” he added.

"The Bayern match leads to a clear view of where this team is right now. That's why I can imagine working with this team for a long time."

DW recommends

Bayern Munich's coaching options after Thomas Tuchel turns down the job

Thomas Tuchel appears set to move abroad after rejecting a head coaching offer from Bayern Munich. With Jupp Heynckes to leave at season's end, DW looks at the candidates in Germany to replace him. (25.03.2018)  

Bundesliga: Is it worth paying for a coach?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund need new coaches next season, and both look likely to pay big money to poach one from elsewhere. Coaching transfers are increasingly popular, but they haven't always worked out. (27.03.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland FC Ingolstadt 04 - RB Leipzig Ralph Hasenhüttl

Bundesliga: Is it worth paying for a coach? 27.03.2018

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund need new coaches next season, and both look likely to pay big money to poach one from elsewhere. Coaching transfers are increasingly popular, but they haven't always worked out.

Bundesliga Leipzig gegen Bayern München - Tor 2:1

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich beaten by RB Leipzig, Cologne restore hope 18.03.2018

From six-game winning streaks and missed penalties to tooth operations and living corpses, here is the best of the news, statistics and quotes from Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich's coaching options after Thomas Tuchel turns down the job 25.03.2018

Thomas Tuchel appears set to move abroad after rejecting a head coaching offer from Bayern Munich. With Jupp Heynckes to leave at season's end, DW looks at the candidates in Germany to replace him.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 