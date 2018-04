Bundesliga Matchday 29 roundup: Bayern clinch title, Cologne and Mainz share points

Cologne 1-1 Mainz

(Hector 7' — De Blasis 50')

Cologne and Mainz shared the points in their relegation six-pointer, a result that does neither team much good.

The hosts opened the scoring when Leonardo Bittencourt's cross was met by Jonas Hector, whose glancing header nestled in the bottom corner.

Mainz grabbed a huge equalizer five minutes into the second half though. Guilio Donati's cross from the right was met on the run by Pablo De Blasis, whose header flew past Timo Horn to silence the home fans.

Donati was sent off late on, but for all the support from the home crowd, Cologne couldn't get the win they so desperately needed.

Freiburg 0-2 Wolfsburg

(Didavi 2', 83')

Daniel Didavi scored twice as Wolfsburg finally earned their first win under coach Bruno Labbadia.

Didavi struck inside two minutes with a low drive and again with seven to play as Wolfsburg gave themselves a three-point cushion ahead of the relegation playoff place.

Nils Petersen missed the chance to pull one back from the spot in injury time as Koen Casteels pulled off a fine save low to his left. That summed up Freiburg's day, while Wolfsburg took a huge step towards Bundesliga survival.

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 Hertha Berlin

(Hazard 75', 79' pen — Kalou 40')

Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind to see off Hertha Berlin and keep their hopes of European qualification alive.

After a cagey opening, the visitors took the lead shortly before the break. A ball forward caused confusion between Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer and defender Jannik Vestergaard, and Kalou was able to roll the ball into an empty net for the easiest of finishes.

Gladbach thought they had squared the contest with a fortuitous strike from Patrick Herrmann, whose shot took a deflection and looped over Rune Jarstein, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside in the build-up.

But that didn't stop Gladbach, who leveled through Thorgan Hazard's well executed low volley, which flew through the legs of Jarstein after a cross from the right had caught Hertha out.

And Hazard turned the game on its head soon after, rolling in a cool penalty after Nico Elvedi was fouled.

Bayern celebrated their title win, but have eyes on more before the season ends

Augsburg 1-4 Bayern Munich

(Süle og 18' — Tolisso 32', Rodriguez 38', Robben 62', Wagner 87')

Bayern Munich won a sixth successive Bundesliga title with a crushing win in Augsburg — and did so with a second string team.

Augsburg took a shock lead as Sergio Cordova profited from some calamitous Bayern defending. Jerome Boateng took way too long on the ball and was mugged by Cordova, whose shot was saved by Sven Ulreich but ricocheted back off the face of Niklas Süle and into the empty net.

Corentin Tolisso leveled soon after though. Joshua Kimmich's pinpoint cross from the right found the Frenchman in space at the far post, and he simply nodded in from point-blank range.

Bayern had turned the game on its head before halftime courtesy of James Rodriguez, who stroked in at the far post after Kimmich drilled a low ball across the Augsburg goal to notch another assist.

Arjen Robben joined the party after the break, lashing Rodriguez's cross past Marwin Hitz in the Augsburg goal, and Sandro Wagner made it four late on with a header.