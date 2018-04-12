Bundesliga: Markus Anfang to take over at Cologne in the summer

The 43-year-old, who is to take over from Stefan Ruthenbeck in the summer, first grabbed headlines when he guided Kiel to promotion to Germany's second tier for the first time in 36 years.

In the current campaign, the nothern.German side is in with a chance of securing unprecedented back-to-back promotions as they currently sit in third, in the second division, just four points shy of league leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf.

"Markus Anfang is a coach, who leaves a recognizable imprint on a side during his time working with them," explained sporting director Armin Veh said in a statement on the club's website to announce the move.

"He has proven as much during his time with Kiel. Right now in the second half of the season, he's demonstrated that he can work successfully under difficult conditions and rarely loses his composure. We're pleased to have reached a reasonable and fair agreement with Holstein Kiel," Veh concluded.

Cologne can still mathematically secure their Bundesliga status for next season, but in Anfang they have a coach who has proved himself more than capable of getting the job done in either Germany's second tier.