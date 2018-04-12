 Bundesliga: Markus Anfang to take over at Cologne in the summer | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Markus Anfang to take over at Cologne in the summer

Relegation-threatened Cologne have moved swiftly in their search for a new head coach. The Rhineland club have agreed terms with second division side Holstein Kiel’s Markus Anfang on a three-year-deal.

2. Bundesliga Kiels Trainer Markus Anfang (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

The 43-year-old, who is to take over from Stefan Ruthenbeck in the summer, first grabbed headlines when he guided Kiel to promotion to Germany's second tier for the first time in 36 years.

In the current campaign, the nothern.German side is in with a chance of securing unprecedented back-to-back promotions as they currently sit in third, in the second division, just four points shy of league leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf.

"Markus Anfang is a coach, who leaves a recognizable imprint on a side during his time working with them," explained sporting director Armin Veh said in a statement on the club's website to announce the move.

"He has proven as much during his time with Kiel. Right now in the second half of the season, he's demonstrated that he can work successfully under difficult conditions and rarely loses his composure. We're pleased to have reached a reasonable and fair agreement with Holstein Kiel," Veh concluded.

Cologne can still mathematically secure their Bundesliga status for next season, but in Anfang they have a coach who has proved himself more than capable of getting the job done in either Germany's second tier.

Related content

1. FC Köln - Armin Veh Geschäftsführer Sport des 1. FC Köln

New Cologne GM Armin Veh already planning for the second division 11.12.2017

The man who has replaced former sporting director Jörg Schmadtke has admitted that avoiding relegation will be all but impossible. Armin Veh hasn't said who he plans to hire as coach, but has said that it won't be him.

UEFA Europa League 6. Spieltag | Roter Stern Belgrad vs. 1. FC Köln | FANS Köln

'Auf Wiedersehen!' Cologne follow Hertha and Hoffenheim out of the Europa League 07.12.2017

Cologne's European adventure ended on a freezing night in Belgrade with a 1-0 defeat to Red Star. Interim coach Stefan Ruthbeck's injury-hit squad simply didn't have the quality to convert their chances.

Peter Stöger, Trainer 1. FC Köln

Peter Stöger departs as Cologne head coach 03.12.2017

A spirited performance in Gelsenkirchen proved to be the final outing for Peter Stöger as Cologne's head coach. The Bundesliga's bottom club have confirmed he has left.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 