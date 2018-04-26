 Bundesliga live: Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.04.2018
Sports

Bundesliga live: Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund aim to reclaim second place from Ruhr valley rivals Schalke during their visit to Bremen. Follow all the action with DW's live blog.

1. Bundesliga 15. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen | TOR Bremen (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

+++Refresh the page for live updates+++

19' — GOAL! Marco Reus opens the scoring in Bremen. Mario Götze switches the play to Lukasz Piszczek, who headed the ball down to Reus in the box. Reus collects the ball and fires a right-footed shot past Jiri Pavlenka. Bremen 0, Dortmund 1

15' — Manuel Akanji makes a terrific run into the penalty area from the right flank and leaves it for Maximilian Philipp. The Dortmund striker collects and fires a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area, but Jiri Pavlenka makes the save.

11' — Marco Reus combines with Lukasz Piszczek on the right flank and fires, but Jiri Pavlenka makes the save in Bremen's goal.

8' — Max Kruse unleashes two efforts after receiving a deflected cross from Ludwig Augustinsson. The first is blocked by Julian Weigl and the second slides wide right.

5' — Maximilian Eggestein is the first to test Roman Bürki in Dortmund's goal, but the goalkeeper makes the save.

1' — Kickoff

— Chinese forward Yuning Zhang is on the bench for Werder Bremen for the first time this season. He joined Bremen on loan from English side West Bromwich Albion before the season. DW spoke with him in September...
Watch video 06:01

Searching for China in Bremen

— A closer look at the top five in the Bundesliga standings before kickoff...

  1. Bayern Munich — 81 points (champions)
  2. Schalke — 57 points
  3. Borussia Dortmund — 54 points
  4. Hoffenheim — 52 points
  5. Leverkusen — 51 points

— Lineups for this evening's game between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund:

Dortmund: Bürki - Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Akanji - Weigl - Pulisic, Reus, Götze, Sancho - Philipp

Bremen: Pavlenka - Gebre Selassie, Langkamp, Velkovic, Augustinsson - Eggestein, Delaney, Gondorf — Rashica, Kruse, Junuzovic

— Welcome to DW's coverage of Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund, the final game of Matchday 32 in the Bundesliga. If Dortmund are able to pick up the away victory in Bremen, they will move into second place in the standings, ahead of Ruhr valley rival Schalke on goal difference. 

The last time these two sides met in Dortmund, Bremen came away with the 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Max Eggestein and Theodor Gebre Selassie. It was the last game for Peter Bosz at Borussia Dortmund as he was fired days later and replaced by Peter Stöger.

