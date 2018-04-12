Bundesliga live: Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++ Refresh the page for live updates. All times CET. +++

Schalke 0 - 0 Borussia Dortmund

6' - Brilliant save from Bürki. Schöpf skimmed a curling low shot from the edge of the box and the Dortmund keeper flung out a strong right hand to turn it round the post. Open start to this one.

4' - Schalke venture forward for the first time. Goretzka tries a cross from the right, Konoplyanka from the left, Dortmund deal with both.

2' - Right from the off, Kehrer leaves a backpass short and Fährmann is out sharply to deny Pulisic. The Schalke keeper then makes a simple save from the resulting corner.

1' - Derby veterans Marcel Schmelzer and Ralf Fährmann shake hands, the players take their positions and - after a slight delay where the referee helped his assistant with some technology in his sleeve - we're off!

15:27 - Songs are being sung, flags are being waved and players are in the tunnel. Not long now.

15:15 - Speaking to Sky before the game, Peter Stöger admits that the pressure of his first Ruhr Derby is intense. "The Ruhr derby is definitely the most emotional game I've participated in," he says.

15:00 - Hi, and welcome to DW's live coverage of the Ruhr Derby - Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund. The reverse fixtures was a 4-4 draw that probably stands as the game of the season in the Bundesliga thus far. Here's hoping for more of the same

Schalke's last victory against Borussia Dortmund came on September 27, 2014. The last four matches between the sides have all been draws. But with the teams separated by just a point and any winner set fair for the Champions League next season, there's more than just local pride on the line.

The teams are in already. No huge surprises but the availability of Marco Reus is a big boost for Peter Stöger while Naldo will be hoping to repeat his last gasp equalizer in the 4-4. Presumably Benjamin Stambouli will be one of those who joins him at the back, a slightly unfamiliar role for the former Spurs man.

