 Bundesliga live: Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga live: Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund

Schalke aim to cement second place by beating fierce local rivals Borussia Dortmund. After a 4-4 draw last time the sides met, the Royal Blues haven't defeated Dortmund since 2014. Follow the game with DW's live blog!

Fußball 1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04 (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

+++ Refresh the page for live updates. All times CET. +++

Schalke 0 - 0 Borussia Dortmund

6' - Brilliant save from Bürki. Schöpf skimmed a curling low shot from the edge of the box and the Dortmund keeper flung out a strong right hand to turn it round the post. Open start to this one. 

4' - Schalke venture forward for the first time. Goretzka tries a cross from the right, Konoplyanka from the left, Dortmund deal with both.

2' - Right from the off, Kehrer leaves a backpass short and Fährmann is out sharply to deny Pulisic. The Schalke keeper then makes a simple save from the resulting corner.

1' - Derby veterans Marcel Schmelzer and Ralf Fährmann shake hands, the players take their positions and - after a slight delay where the referee helped his assistant with some technology in his sleeve - we're off!

15:27 - Songs are being sung, flags are being waved and players are in the tunnel. Not long now.

15:15 - Speaking to Sky before the game, Peter Stöger admits that the pressure of his first Ruhr Derby is intense. "The Ruhr derby is definitely the most emotional game I've participated in," he says.

15:00 - Hi, and welcome to DW's live coverage of the Ruhr Derby - Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund. The reverse fixtures was a 4-4 draw that probably stands as the game of the season in the Bundesliga thus far. Here's hoping for more of the same

 Schalke's last victory against Borussia Dortmund came on September 27, 2014. The last four matches between the sides have all been draws. But with the teams separated by just a point and any winner set fair for the Champions League next season, there's more than just local pride on the line.

The teams are in already. No huge surprises but the availability of Marco Reus is a big boost for Peter Stöger while Naldo will be hoping to repeat his last gasp equalizer in the 4-4. Presumably Benjamin Stambouli will be one of those who joins him at the back, a slightly unfamiliar role for the former Spurs man.

Read more: Borussia Dortmund and Schalke ready for decisive derby

DW recommends

Borussia Dortmund and Schalke ready for decisive derby

Schalke and Dortmund are gearing up for a potentially pivotal Ruhr Derby on Sunday. Schalke are only a point clear of their rivals, and with November's 4-4 still fresh in the memory, hopes are high for another classic. (12.04.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund and Schalke ready for decisive derby 12.04.2018

Schalke and Dortmund are gearing up for a potentially pivotal Ruhr Derby on Sunday. Schalke are only a point clear of their rivals, and with November's 4-4 still fresh in the memory, hopes are high for another classic.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: The mother of all German derbies 13.04.2018

Dortmund are set to visit Schalke in the 92nd edition of the Revierderby in the Bundesliga. BVB have a historical edge with 32 wins, compared to 30 for Schalke - and 29 draws. Here are some of the most memorable moments.

Deutschland Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart

Christian Pulisic goal sparks Borussia Dortmund into life 08.04.2018

It took Borussia Dortmund a while to match the warm temperatures of the afternoon, but when they did their attack looked as good as it has all season. Their American winger got it all started against Stuttgart.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 