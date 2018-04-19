Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

+++ All times in CET, refresh page for updates +++

Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen

(Sancho 13')

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

30' - After that shocking spell around the goal, Leverkusen are starting to look a little more comfortable. But Reus, Sancho and Pulisic are causing them some real problems.

26' - Brandt, who has barely had a kick so far, tries an ambitious one from 25 yards but it flies over.

24' - Bailey is back but there's a bit of a limp.

22' - We have a little break in play as Bailey falls to the ground clutching his leg. I'm not sure what happened there.

19' - Leon Bailey gets on the ball in some space for the first time but his cross flies over the crossbar.

15 - Leverkusen are all over the place. This time Sancho pops up on the right and slips Pulisic in. Only the toe of Henrichs prevents a second.

13' - GOAL! He's made amends immediately! Dortmund won the ball on the halfway line and again there was no-one near Sancho. This time he finished beautifully after being found by Pulisic, curling in to the far corner Thierry Henry-style.

11' - BIG miss from Sancho. Leverkusen, having commited numbers forward, were wide open at the back. Two passes got Sancho in one-on-one in acres of space but he never looked confident and hit it straight at Özcan.

9' - Reus now fails to trap a pass but it runs to Götze who lashes it over from the edge of the box. Lively start.

8' - Reus and Sancho combine well before the German's weak effort is blocked. Leverkusen counter rapidly through Alario who bursts down the left but drags hsis shot wide.

6' - Sokratis, of all people, gets the ball down by Leverkusen's corner flag. He does a good impression of a man who's pinned against the wall in an indoor five-a-side and the visitors get it away.

3' - Dortmund having more of it in the very early stages. Marco Reus wins a free kick but it's poorly taken. The hosts will want to test stand in keeper Ramazan Özcan early. This is his first top flight game for two years.

1' - And we're off and running!

18:25 - 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is sung as loud as ever at Signal Iduna Park. But all is not well among the home fans...

18:20 - Hello. And thanks for joining us for this critical clash in the race for the Champions League. After Hoffenheim's 5-2 over Leipzig earlier on, these two sides are aware that Julian Nagelsmann's men are breathing down their necks. Leverkusen and Dortmund have a two point lead over them but BVB travel to Hoffenheim on the last day.

The teams are in and the big news for the hosts is the absence of captain Marcel Schmelzer, who has had a torrid time of late. English teen Jadon Sancho starts for Dortmund who replace Schmelzer with Manuel Akanji. Leon Bailey returns for the visitors after his surprise omission from their German Cup semifinal starting eleven in midweek. But the Werkself are missing goalkeeper Bernd Leno for the first time in the Bundesliga this season.