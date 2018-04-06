Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Stuttgart

+++ Please refresh the page for live updates +++

38' — GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Stuttgart (Pulisic)

36' — A lovely gesture from the Stuttgarts fans after the horrible events in Münster yesterday.

​​​​​​​33' — Moment of the game right there. Sokratis with a superb sliding tackle. Then the attack fails before it starts, somewhat typically of the game so far.

​​​​​​​31' — Andi Beck gets booked for a late clip on Reus. Dirty that, really. Free kick gets to Pulisic, but he blazes high and wide.

29' — Christian Gentner sends a low ball across the area, but no one is there to connect. Gomez isn't where he should be, too often the striker is crossing the ball into the area where he should himself should be.

27' — Mario Gomez flicks a header wide after a drifting ball in from Dennis Aogo. Then Pulisic does the same at the other end but Stuttgart clear after a dangerous delivery from the American.

24' — Peter Stöger is gesticulating on the sidelines. He wants more, and he's probably not alone.

19' — Daniel Ginczek tries to control the ball but his swinging elbow hits Marcel Schmelzer in the face. Ouch. Dortmund battered and bruised a bit so far, and with little to show in attack either.

16' — Stuttgart are in full control of this one, which naturally means Dortmund have their best attack but Maximilian Philipp opts for the tougher pass to Batshuayi and Ron-Robert Zieler can claim. Perhaps more space to the right there...

12' — Dortmund looking a little bit desperate clearing the ball here. Almost like they're defending the lead in the final 10 minutes of a cup final. They're fans might be thinking: "If only."

10' — Poor communication between Roman Bürki and Sokratis means the Greek defender clears for a corner at the same time as his keeper came to claim. The first corner is cleared, the second leads to a third as Stuttgart start to build pressure.

8' — Reus gets the ball on the edge of the box but forces the pass to Michy Batshuayi and it's cleared. Not enough movement from anyone in yellow and black so far.

6' — The pitch at the Signal Iduna is split by sun and shade. Stuttgart fans in good voice despite sitting in the part of the Signal Iduna Park basked in sun. The visitors are trying to control the early stages here, Dortmund without the ball more than with it so far.

1' — Off we go!

— The Yellow Wall is singing loud and proud in the yellow sun of Sunday. Is there anything better than football in the sun on Sunday? Kick-off close now!

— Mario Götze is on the bench today, but has come in for some criticism from BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke. Fair or not?

— The teams are in. Borussia Dortmund welcome back Marco Reus to the starting line-up, but have lost Manuel Akanji to injury. Nuri Sahin also returns to the XI. Stuttgart look solid, and will hope the double G strike force can cause a troubled Dortmund problems.

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki - Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Schmelzer - Sahin, Dahoud - Pulisic, Reus, Philipp - Batshuayi

Stuttgart: Zieler - Beck, Pavard, Badstuber, Insua - Gentner, Ascacibar, Aogo, Thommy - Gomez, Ginczek

— Welcome to Sunday's Bundesliga action! Borussia Dortmund host Stuttgart before Frankfurt take on Hoffenheim later. Tomorrow night, RB Leipzig play Bayer Leverkusen. In short, it could well be a decisive Matchday for the top eight.Join us here or on Twitter @dw_sports.