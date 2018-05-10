Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund fighting for Europe, Hamburg battling the drop

--- Refresh page for updates ---

18' GOAL Leverkusen 2-0 Hannover (Alario)

15' In Sinsheim, Borussia Dortmund have started with a three-man defense (Piszczek, Akanji, Schmelzer). At the other end, they've had their first big chance as Guerreiro lets fly from the edge of the box but Baumann tips over. Still 0-0.

11' GOAL! Hamburg 1-0 Gladbach (Hunt - pen)

Aaron Hunt puts HSV ahead from the spot after Zakaria blocks Holtby's shot with a clear handball in the box. Hamburg are doing what they need to do ... but they're reliant on Cologne.

Goals galore in the opening ten minutes but the big news is in Wolfsburg where Guilavogui has given the Wolves an early lead. As it stands, Wolfsburg will enter the relegation play-off against Kiel and HSV are down.

5' GOAL! Bayern Munich 0-1 Stuttgart (Ginczek)

6' MISSED PENALTY - Wendell strokes wide from the spot for Leverkusen

4' GOAL! Hertha 1-1 RB (Ibisevic)

3' GOAL! Leverkusen 1-0 Hannover (Alario)

2' GOAL! Hertha 0-1 RB (Upamecano)

1' GOAL! Wolfsburg 1-0 Cologne (Guilavogui)

Ecstasy for Wolfsburg but a dagger through the hearts of Hamburg fans after just one minute! Guilavogui capitalizes on slack Cologne defending to fire the Wolves into an early lead. Even if HSV win, they're reliant on relegated-Cologne scoring at least two here.

+++ KICK OFF! +++

Today's other fixtures:

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart - Jupp Heynckes' final home game plus trophy presentation

Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig - Red Bull still have a slim hope of Champions League qualification

Freiburg vs. Augsburg - A heavy defeat for Freiburg combined with a big win for Wolfsburg could still put them in danger

Schalke vs. Frankfurt - A re-run of the German cup semifinal

Mainz vs. Bremen - nothing to play for for either team in sunny Mainz!

Leverkusen vs. Hannover

Incredible support

Thousands of Hamburg fans lined the streets to welcome the team bus to the Volksparkstadion - although even a win might not be enough. Should today really be the end for HSV, these fans would be a huge loss for the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg team news:

No Daniel Didavi for Wolfsburg, with Liverpool loanee Divock Origi leading the line instead. With Jojic, Pizarro and Terodde all starting for Cologne, the Wolves will have to watch out at the back as well. A draw would be enough to see Wolfsburg safely into the relegation play-off against Holstein Kiel.

Borussia Dortmund team news:

It's a re-jigged back line for BVB with captain Marcel Schmelzer filling in at centerback. Julian Weigl and Nuri Sahin will both protect the defense while Christian Pulisic, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho all start behind lone striker André Schürrle.

Hamburg team news:

Bobby Wood leads the line for HSV with returning striker Nicolai Müller on the bench after making his comeback away at Frankfurt last week. Otherwise, it's an attacking line-up in a must-win game, with Ito, Hunt, Holtby and Kostic all starting behind the American.



Judgement day for Hamburg

Once again, Hamburg's Bundesliga fate will be decided on the final day. Coach Christian Titz has turned things around in recent weeks but HSV no longer have their fate in their own hands. They must beat Borussia Mönchengladbach at home and hope that already-relegated Cologne can beat Wolfsburg.

Thousands of fans turned up at Hamburg's final training session on Thursday

Battle for Europe

Borussia Dortmund can end an unhappy season on a high note with a win away at Hoffenheim, which would see them secure third place and qualify for the Champions League. A draw would also be enough but a defeat by two goals or more, combined with a large win for Bayer Leverkusen, could even see BVB drop into the Europa League in coach Peter Stöger's final game.

Peter Stöger can end his short BVB reign with Champions League qualification.

+++ Guten Tag! Welcome to DW's live coverage of the final day of the Bundesliga season! +++