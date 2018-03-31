 Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.03.2018
Sports

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have a 5-0 lead over Borussia Dortmund in the second half. First-half strikes from Robert Lewandowski (2), Thomas Müller, James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery gave the Bavarians the advantage.

Deutschland Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/M. Dalder )

+++ Refresh the page for live updates. All times in Central European Time (CET) +++

Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund
(Lewandowski 5', 44', Rodriguez 14', Müller 23', Ribery 45')

54' — Rafinha combines with Franck Ribery before unleashing a shot from outside the box, but his effort flies wide right.

52' — Mahmoud Dahoud hits Javi Martinez in the face while trying to win the ball outside of Bayern's penalty area. Referee Bastian Dankert decides not to show the Dortmund midfielder a yellow card.

46' Bayern substitution — Joshua Kimmich replaces David Alaba at halftime, a tactical substitution. Kimmich assumes the right back position, with Rafinha switching to the left flank. 

46' Second half

45' Halftime

45' — GOAL! Franck Ribery intercepts a Julian Weigl pass, combines with Thomas Müller and chips the ball over Roman Bürki for Bayern's fifth goal in the first half. Bayern Munich 5, Borussia Dortmund 0

Deutschland Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/M. Dalder)

44' — GOAL! Franck Ribery dribbles around Lukasz Piszczek and takes the ball along the baseline. He deflects the ball over Roman Bürki, and Robert Lewandowski taps in the loose ball. Bayern Munich 4, Borussia Dortmund 0

43' — In trade mark style, Arjen Robben cuts in on from the right and unleashes a shot, but his shot slides wide right.

39' — André Schurrle gets a roar out of the Allianz Arena crowd after completely botching a pass while trying to switch the play.

35' — Robert Lewandowski intercepts the ball in midfield and breaks forward, but Manuel Akanji tackles the ball away before Lewandowski can get a shot off.

31' — Marcel Schmelzer puts a cross in from the left, but Mats Hummels calmly clears it away.

29' Dortmund substitution — Julian Weigl comes on for Gonzalo Castro, tacking his place in midfield.

23' — GOAL! Robert Lewandowski plays a through ball to James Rodriguez, who picks out Thomas Müller in the penalty area. Müller volleys the ball over the outstretched Roman Bürki to increase Bayern's lead. Bayern Munich 3, Borussia Dortmund 0

19' — Arjen Robben unleashes an effort from outside the box after combining with Thomas Müller, but the shot sails wide right. 

14' — GOAL! David Alaba crosses a ball in from the left and James Rodriguez scores from just outside the six-yard box. Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

11' — Mario Götze tries to play a through ball to Christian Pulisic inside the penalty area, but Mats Hummels clears the ball out for a corner. Javi Martinez heads away Lukasz Piszczek's ensuing corner.

9' — Goal disallowed! James Rodriguez flicks on a cross from Thomas Müller to Franck Ribery, who scores from inside the six-yard box. However, VAR rules Ribery offside.

5' — GOAL! Robert Lewandowski receives a through ball from Thomas Müller on a break and fires a shot on target. Video replays show that Lewandowski was offside when the ball came in, but the video assistant referee did not intervene. Bayern Munich 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

Robert Lewandowski scores (imago/ActionPictures/P. Schatz)

4' — Christian Pulisic breaks down the right and crosses the ball towards Michy Batshuayi. Batshuayi heads a shot towards goal, but Mats Hummels deflects the ball out of bounds. Bayern clears the ensuing corner only as far as Mario Götze, who fires a shot from outside the penalty area over the crossbar.

3' — Thomas Müller unleashes the first shot of the game. He uses a cheeky touch to get around Mahmoud Dahoud, but his volley flies wide.

1' Kickoff

18:17 — There'll be a few meetings of old friends today. Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski and Mario Götze all start against their old clubs.

18:10 — This evening's game will be the 98th Bundesliga meeting of these two giants. While we wait for kick off, it'll be worth your while having a look through this gallery of the fixture's defining moments.

  • Fußball DFB-Pokal Halbfinale FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2015: Bayern dominate in vain

    The last German Cup clash between the two teams came in the semifinals in April 2015. Bayern dominated the match, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 74th minute to take it into extra time. Dortmund, who finished the game a man down after Kevin Kampl was given a second yellow card, won a dramatic penalty shootout.

  • Champions League Finale 2013 Robben Pokal

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2013: All-German final at Wembley

    Bayern Munich took the prize in the most prestigious club game of them all. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League final at Wembley in 2013.

  • FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2013: On the way to the treble

    Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble.

  • BVB-Spieler feiern Pokalsieg

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2012: Changing of the guard?

    But it was Dortmund who won the cup final the year before, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about to take over from Bayern as Germany's top team. However, this impression didn't last for very long.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München (imago/MIS)

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2002: Clean sheet

    Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Depite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.

  • Giovane Elber (li., Bayern) mit einem Nasenstüber für Torwart Jens Lehmann (BVB) (Foto: imago)

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2002: Meeting of the minds

    The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann managed to get under even his skin. Just before this meeting of the minds, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber on his backside.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    2001: Busy referee

    This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 at the end of the 90.

  • Torwart Oliver Kahn (Bayern) verliert die Beherrschung und gefährdet vorsätzlich mit gestrecktem Bein die Gesundheit von Stephane Chapuisat (BVB, li.) (Foto: imago)

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    1999: Kung fu

    No, this isn't Jackie Chan, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stéphane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.

  • Du Heulsuse! - Kontroverse zwischen Matthäus und Möller nach einem Foul (Foto: imago)

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    1997: Cry me a river!

    Dortmund's Andreas Möller was another guy who was good at getting under an opponent's skin - sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was simply a crybaby.

  • Fußball FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund Frank Mill (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    1986: How could he miss?

    In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he put his close-range shot off the post in a game that ended 2-2.

  • Es stehen sich am 27. November 1971 der FC Bayern München und Borussia Dortmund gegenüber. Das Spiel endete 11:1 für Bayern München. Der Münchener Gerd Müller (2.v.l.) während dem Spiel. (Foto: dpa)

    Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry

    1971: Müller-fueled blowout

    Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.

    Author: Joscha Weber, Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


18:00 — Schalke's 2-0 win over Freiburg earlier on means Bayern Munich's players won't be covering Jupp Heynckes in beer this evening, but this is still a game to get the pulses racing. 

Contrary to some opinion, Heynckes names something close to his strongest side, despite the Champions League trip to Sevilla looming large on Tuesday. Dortmund, who are without the injured Marco Reus, select Andre Schürrle, Christian Pulisic and Mario Götze behind Michy Batshuayi. 

