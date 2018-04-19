Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim all in action

+++ Refresh page for regular updates +++

— Attack, attack, attack!

— Hamburg have been granted licences for both the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga next season, and haven't quite given up hope of surviving the drop yet again. But history is against them:

- Eight points separate the Northerners from Freiburg - the biggest gap after 30 games since the introduction of three points for a win.

- Victory would narrow the gap to five points, but no Bundesliga team has ever made up an eight-point difference in the final four games of the season.

— Lars Lukas Mai joined Bayern's youth academy from Dynamo Dresden in 2014 and now becomes the first player born in this millennium to start for Bayer Munich. He's made one appearance for Bayern's reserves in the fourth-tier Regionalliga this, but has played the majority of his football in the club's A-Junior side.

Lars Lukas Mai (18) makes his Bayern Munich debut

— With the Bundesliga title already wrapped up and the Champions League semifinal coming up on Wednesday, it's another "B" team for Bayern Munich away at Hannover - if that even exists, given the quality at Jupp Heynckes' disposal. 18-year-old defender Lars Lukas Mai makes his debut for the Bavarians at right-back.

— Today, we have two big games at both ends of the table. Down the bottom, Hamburg have another must-win as they welcome fellow strugglers Freiburg. At the top, RB Leipzig welcome fellow Champions League challengers Hoffenheim, a match Julian Nagelsmann has described as having "the characteristics of a final."

Today's fixtures in full:

RB Leipzig vs. Hoffenheim (Saturday, 15:30 CEST)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha Berlin

Hamburg vs. Freiburg

Hannover 96 vs. Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Saturday, 18:30 CEST)

— First things first: Matchday 31 got underway last night as Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Wolfsburg 3-0. Catch up on an impressive Gladbach performance here: Borussia Mönchengladbach keep European hopes alive with win over Wolfsburg

--- Guten Tag! The sun is shining and we're looking forward to Matchday 31 in the Bundesliga ---