 Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich in Augsburg with title close | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.04.2018
Sports

Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich in Augsburg with title close

On a trip just north of Munich, Bayern can seal their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title. A win hands them Bundesliga title number 27, and even a loss is also enough if Schalke don't win later. Follow the action live!

Deutschland Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/M. Dalder)

-- Back in 2013 when Bayern won the treble, they sealed the Bundesliga title in Augsburg as well. It was 3-0 back then. An omen for today?

-- The teams are in! Bayern with, perhaps as expected, as a slightly second team. Although looking at those players, I'm not sure if they really count as "second team" players. Philipp Max will be hoping to be the best wingback on the day though (even if Joachim Löw isn't impressed enough to take him to Russia).

Augsburg: Hitz - Schmid, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Max - Baier, Khedira - Koo, Gregoritsch, Caiuby - Cordova

Bayern: Ulreich - Kimmich, Boateng, Süle, Rafinha - Rudy, Tolisso - Robben, Rodriguez, Bernat - Wagner

-- Welcome, welcome! The sun is shining and so might the Bundesliga trophy later on today. Bayern can seal the title with a win - or even a defeat if Schalke don't win against Hamburg later on. So chances are, we'll see Bayern celebrating later on today - although Augsburg will do their best to spoil the Bavarian party. Follow the action here or on Twitter @dw_sports.

