Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich in Augsburg with title close

-- Back in 2013 when Bayern won the treble, they sealed the Bundesliga title in Augsburg as well. It was 3-0 back then. An omen for today?

-- The teams are in! Bayern with, perhaps as expected, as a slightly second team. Although looking at those players, I'm not sure if they really count as "second team" players. Philipp Max will be hoping to be the best wingback on the day though (even if Joachim Löw isn't impressed enough to take him to Russia).

Augsburg: Hitz - Schmid, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Max - Baier, Khedira - Koo, Gregoritsch, Caiuby - Cordova

Bayern: Ulreich - Kimmich, Boateng, Süle, Rafinha - Rudy, Tolisso - Robben, Rodriguez, Bernat - Wagner

-- Welcome, welcome! The sun is shining and so might the Bundesliga trophy later on today. Bayern can seal the title with a win - or even a defeat if Schalke don't win against Hamburg later on. So chances are, we'll see Bayern celebrating later on today - although Augsburg will do their best to spoil the Bavarian party. Follow the action here or on Twitter @dw_sports.