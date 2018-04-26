 Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt and future coach Niko Kovac | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.04.2018
Sports

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt and future coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac takes his current team to face his future team as Frankfurt travel to Bayern, the relegation battle continues as Wolfsburg welcome Hamburg and Cologne head to Freiburg. Elsewhere, Schalke face Gladbach.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warmuth)

25' Augsburg's Michael Gregoritsch has clearly been watching replays of Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick against Juventus. The Austrian leaps into the air but completely miscues his kick and the ball bobbles wide. Well, it's spectacular when it comes off ... 

UEFA Champions League Viertelfinale | Juventus Turin vs. Real Madrid - Ronaldo 0:2 (Imago/Insiderfoto/A. Staccioli)

Michael Gregoritsch's overhead kick for Augsburg against Hertha Berlin. Ok, not quite ...

22' MISSED PENALTY - Günter (Freiburg) 
After Höger fouls Petersen in the box, the referee correctly awards Freiburg a penalty. Christian Günter steps up but his low shot is weak and it's a fairly simple save for Timo Horn. 

15' Chances in Wolfsburg! First, Paul Verhaegh's low cross from the right finds Steffen, who shoots over for the hosts. At the other end, Bobby Wood loops the ball across the face of goal but there is no HSV player in the six-yard-box to meet it. 

14' GOAL! Freiburg 1-0 Cologne (Petersen)
The Freiburg captain heads home from Frantz's cross from the left wing to give the hosts the lead. As it stands, Cologne will be officially relegated. 

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg vs 1.FC Köln - Jubel Nils Petersen (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach )

13' RED CARD! Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke)
Bentaleb is shown a yellow card for a foul on Lars Stindl but then, when the Gladbach captain remonstrates with him, the Algerian slaps him in the face. It wasn't hard and there's no reason for Stindl to collapse to the floor, but you simply cannot raise your hands like that and the yellow card rightly becomes a straight red. 

2' Early claims for a penalty in Wolfsburg as HSV's Bobby Wood goes to ground under challenge from Blaszczykowski, but the referee waves play on. 

- KICK OFF! We're underway on a sunny Saturday afternoon across Germany!

- Before we find out more about who will be leaving the Bundesliga, we already know the identity of one addition to the league next season: Fortuna Düsseldorf are officially back in the top flight after a 2-1 win away at Dynamo Dresden.

Full story here: Fortuna Düsseldorf win early promotion to Bundesliga

2. Bundesliga - Dynamo Dresden v Fortuna Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf steigt auf (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

- In today's other games, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to bounce back from a series of disappointing recent results and take another step towards the Champions League as they welcome Stuttgart. Hertha Berlin welome Augsburg in a mid-table clash.

- "To those who are above us, I wouldn’t want to be in your position,” said Hamburg midfielder Lewis Holtby ahead of today's game trip to Wolfsburg. A win for HSV would move them to within two points of the Wolves with two games to play. Anything less will effectively send them down. 

We've been here before of course. On the final day of last season, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg at the Volksparkstadion to send their opponents into the relegation playoff. They'll be hoping for a similar result today. 

- Eintracht Frankfurt are also fighting for a Europa League place but face a tough test away at champions Bayern Munich - the first of two meetings with Niko Kovac's future club, with the German Cup final between the two teams still to come. With the Champions League semifinal second leg in Madrid in mind, Jupp Heynckes hand debuts to three youngsters.

- At the other end of the table, Schalke can confirm their return to the Champions League with a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, seven years to the week after facing Manchester United in the semifinal of Europe's top competition. The Foals are still aiming for seventh place, which should guarantee Europa League football. 

- Cologne are good as relegated but Hamburg will be hoping that the Billy Goats can do them a favor against Freiburg. Incredibly, HSV can still save themselves. They came through their first big test last week with a 1-0 win over Freiburg and the stakes are just as high today. Once again, the Bundesliga dinosaur must win away at Wolfsburg. 

- Guten Tag! Only three games remain in the 2017/18 Bundesliga season and it is getting oh so tight down the bottom. Welcome to DW's coverage of Matchday 32!

Fortuna Düsseldorf win early promotion to Bundesliga

A late goal away in Dresden sealed Fortuna Düsseldorf's ticket back to the top flight of German football with two games to spare. The second division league leaders last played in the Bundesliga in the 2012/13 season. (28.04.2018)  

Fussball 1. Bundesliga / 31. Spieltag / Hamburger SV - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga Preview: Hamburg in last chance saloon against Wolfsburg 26.04.2018

The Bundesliga Dinosaurs face a do-or-die clash at Wolfsburg on Saturday. Win and the gap is just two points, lose and they will surely follow Cologne into the second tier.

DFB-Pokal Halbfinale | FC Schalke 04 - Eintracht Frankfurt | Niko Kovac

German Cup: Niko Kovac guides Frankfurt to Berlin for Bayern Munich showdown 18.04.2018

Luka Jovic scored the only goal of the game as ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt held on to beat Schalke and reach a second straight cup final. Niko Kovac's Frankfurt will meet Bayern Munich, Kovac's next employers, on May 19.

Medienberichte Niko KOVAC neuer Trainer FC Bayern

From Berlin to Bayern: Niko Kovac gets his shot at the big time 13.04.2018

Bayern Munich confirmed on Thursday that Niko Kovac will take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season. DW chronicles the career of the Berlin-born Croatian to see what Bayern can expect from their new coach.

