 Bundesliga Bulletin: Champions League race and relegation to go to the wire | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Champions League race and relegation to go to the wire

A packed penultimate Bundesliga matchday leaves plenty to play for next weekend — at both ends of the table. Schalke are returning to the Champions League while Hamburg are clinging on by their fingernails.

Fußball Bundesliga Augsburg Schalke Torjubel Kehrer (Imago/Eibner)

Good week for: Mario Gomez, Schalke, Ademola Lookman, Ridle Baku

Bad week for: Christian Titz, Borussia Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann, Bayer Leverkusen 

The table:

The lowdown:

Schalke will return to the Champions League next season, for the first time since 2014-15, after they eased past Augsburg to seal second place with a game to spare. That season was also the last time they finished above rivals Borussia Dortmund, though the clubs came sixth and seventh that term.

— But beneath the Royal Blues is an almighty scrap for the remaining two Champions League spots. The teams in third, fourth and fifth at the start of the day (Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen) all failed to win, with only Leverkusen picking up a point. That means any two from those three clubs plus Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig could make the cut. Borussia Dortmund's trip to Hoffenheim will be the one to watch next Saturday, but it could all get a bit complex.

— Those most in need of points at the bottom end were equally reluctant to take them, with Mainz's shock win over Dortmundthe exception that ensured their safety and set up a last day "Battle of the 'burgs." One of Hamburg, Wolfsburg and Freiburg will join Cologne in the second tier, one will be in the relegation playoff and one will survive. Wolfsburg host Cologne, Freiburg welcome Augsburg and Hamburg are also at home — they face Borussia Mönchengladbach.

— Two men in the running to lead the line for Germany at the upcoming World Cup offered Joachim Löw a timely reminder of their prowess. Mario Gomez bagged a brace as Stuttgart beat Hoffenheim 2-0 with their only two shots on target. The opener was the target man's first strike since mid-March. Timo Werner broke a Bundesliga drought of almost exactly the same length when he grabbed Leipzig's second in a comfortable 4-1 win over Leipzig, while young English talent Ademola Lookman notched twice in the same match.

— Mainz's Ridle Baku has made a flying start to his Bundesliga career. After a goal on debut last week, it took him just four minutes to get on the score sheet as his side beat Dortmund 2-1 in their own back yard. But the 20-year-old still has a bit to learn, he was subbed off by his boss, Sandro Schwarz, early in the second half after picking up a booking, and running the risk of a second.

The stats:

- After 350 days out, Alex Meier needed just four minutes and two touches to find the back of the net for Eintracht Frankfurt again.

- Niklas Süle's early own goal in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over Cologne was the third time he's scored past his own keeper in the Bundesliga this season. Only Manfred Kaltz, of Hamburg, has matched that figure, in 1977-78. 

The quotes:

"I know goalscorers are selfish. We have spoken and he has understood. When I took him off I didn’t find it funny at all, because I’m the boss and no one else.” Jupp Heynckes lays down the law to Robert Lewandowski after the striker was displeased with his substitution.

"Without passion, heart and aggression you cannot win a Bundesliga game. The game just went really badly for us." Andre Schürrle faces the music after Dortmund's defeat.

"We've just been relegated, and it sounds like we've just won the league." Cologne forward Simon Terrode on his team's fans during their 3-1 loss to Bayern.

"I'd rather we'd scored a goal less against Hoffenheim, Frankfurt or Leipzig and scored instead in the last two games." Leverkusen boss Heiko Herrlich after his side went goalless for the second week running — they had scored four in each of their three games before that.

"The team still retains hope of safety. I am certain that the boys won't give up. Nothing will be decided before our next game." Christian Titz comes out fighting despite Hamburg's survival hopes taking a severe blow.

The weird:

In a weekend of goodbyes, Roman Weidenfeller's was perhaps the most unusual. The Dortmund veteran was named on the bench and failed to add to his 452 appearances for the club on his last game at Signal Iduna Park. But he did try something new. At the end of the match, Weidenfeller clambered over a metal fence with his boots on and was soon supping on a beer and singing along with the fans. Only in Germany...

  • Fußball Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt - Hamburger SV (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    Will the clock stop ticking?

    Hamburg headed to Frankfurt for yet another do-or-die game, but the home side proved to be too strong an opponent for Christian Titz's men and they lost 3-0. Eintracht Frankfurt's ultras reminded HSV that their famous clock, that currently shows the 53 years that the club spent in the Bundesliga, could be reset to zero due to the increasing likelihood of relegation.

  • Deutschland Borussia Mönchengladbach - SC Freiburg (picture-alliance/dpa/Federico Gambarini)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    Another shot at Europe?

    Borussia Mönchengladbach's chances of reaching a European spot were not looking great prior to the game against Freiburg. However, Thorgan Hazard (left) and co. managed to secure an important 3-1 win over Christian Streich's side and keep their hopes of qualifying to Europe alive, albeit only just.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart - 1899 Hoffenheim (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    Push the button!

    Stuttgart have turned their season around impressively since the appointment of Tayfon Korkut. VfB went from trying to avoid relegation to competing for European football thanks to a series of impressive performances, a trend which continued against Hoffenheim. Mario Gomez scored twice to keep the home side within two points of a Europa League spot.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    This is goodbye

    Salif Sane was one of the reasons Hannover staked their claim in the Bundesliga's mid-table. The Senegalese defender will move to Schalke at the end of the season after five seasons with 96, but not before sealing his last home appearance at the HDI Arena with a goal, helping his side to secure a 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

  • Deutschland RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg | Enttäuschung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    In deep trouble

    Wolfsburg's worst-ever season is not getting any better. The Wolves have have recorded yet another loss, this time it was 4-1 against European hopefuls RB Leipzig. Bruno Labbadia's side is currently 16th, the relegation playoff position. They'll need at to beat relegated Cologne next week to be sure of escaping automatic relegation.

  • Dortmund BVB Abschied Roman Weidenfeller (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    Farewell to a legend

    Borussia Dortmund may have lost an important match in the fight for securing Champions League football next season, 2-1 at home to relegation strugglers Mainz, but this match was all about Roman Weidenfeller. After 16 years at the club, the goalkeeper will hang up his gloves at the end of the season. As the final whistle was heard, Weidenfeller went to thank the fans at the Südtribune in person.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Jubel Schlke 04 (Imago/Eibner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

    Champions League return secured

    Domenico Tedesco has done it. Schalke will return to Europe's most prestigious club competition next season, after securing the Bundesliga's second place with a 2-1 win away at Augsburg. American midfielder Weston McKennie (center) and the rest of Schalke's players made sure to celebrate the feat accordingly.

    Author: Felix Tamsut


DW recommends

Bundesliga Matchday 33 roundup

Defeats for Wolfsburg and Hamburg sends the relegation battle to the final day, while Schalke finish second for the first time in eight seasons. Catch up on all the action from the penultimate weekend of the Bundesliga. (05.05.2018)  

Weidenfeller exits but end of Klopp era can't come soon enough for Borussia Dortmund

Roman Weidenfeller said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund's fans after 16 years on Saturday. But their 2-1 home loss to Mainz is further proof that he shouldn't be the only long-serving player to exit, says DW's Matt Pearson. (05.05.2018)  

Bundesliga Matchday 33 in pictures

Hamburg are on the brink of relegation after losing to Frankfurt. Schalke will return to the Champions League next season, while Mainz secured the club's place in the Bundesliga next season with a win in Dortmund. (05.05.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund | Marco Reus

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund draw with Werder Bremen, pass up chance to go second 29.04.2018

Borussia Dortmund were unable to leapfrog Ruhr valley rivals Schalke after playing Werder Bremen to a 1-1 draw. Thomas Delaney canceled out Marco Reus' early goal with a header just before halftime.

Dortmund BVB Abschied Roman Weidenfeller

Weidenfeller exits but end of Klopp era can't come soon enough for Borussia Dortmund 05.05.2018

Roman Weidenfeller said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund's fans after 16 years on Saturday. But their 2-1 home loss to Mainz is further proof that he shouldn't be the only long-serving player to exit, says DW's Matt Pearson.

Fußball 1 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt Hamburger SV Enttäuschung

Bundesliga Matchday 33 roundup 05.05.2018

Defeats for Wolfsburg and Hamburg sends the relegation battle to the final day, while Schalke finish second for the first time in eight seasons. Catch up on all the action from the penultimate weekend of the Bundesliga.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 