Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich beaten by RB Leipzig, Cologne restore hope | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.03.2018

Good week for: Stuttgart, Cologne, RB Leipzig, goals, substitutes

Bad week for: Hamburg, Mainz, Gladbach, hooligans

The Lowdown

- RB Leipzig secured their first ever points against Bayern Munich as they came from behind to beat the champions elect 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena. Jupp Heynckes made six changes to the Bayern team which beat Besiktas in Istanbul during the week and it was Sandro Wagner, starting up front in place of Robert Lewandowski, who gave the Bavarians an early lead. But goals either side of halftime from Naby Keita and Timo Werner turned the game around to give Ralph Hasenhüttl's team a deserved victory.

- Michy Batshuayi was the hero once again for Borussia Dortmund as they bounced back from Thursday's Europa League disappointment with a 1-0 win over Hannover. The Belgian flicked home brilliantly from Andre Schürrle's cross and, despite Maximilian Philipp hitting the post for BVB in the second half, it proved to be the winning goal. BVB stay one point behind local rivals Schalke - who are in second.

- Schalke left it late against struggling Wolfsburg but ultimately came away from the Volkswagen Arena with all three points thanks to Robin Knoche's 86th-minute own-goal. Ten minutes earlier, the Royal Blues had goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann to thank after he saved Paul Verhaegh's well-struck penalty. It was a third 1-0 win in a row for Domenico Tedesco's men after identical results against Hertha Berlin and Mainz.

- Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Hoffenheim in the most entertaining game of the weekend. Struggling Gladbach have still only won one of their last eight Bundesliga matches but coach Dieter Hecking will have been encouraged by the amount of chances his team created - and by the fact that two of his strikers found the net for the first time since January! In terms of the league table however, the draw does neither team much good in the chase for Europe.

- Seemingly doomed Hamburg took the lead against Hertha Berlin in Christian Titz's first game in charge. Titz, who has led HSV's U21 team to the top of their regional league this season, fielded Hamburg's youngest starting XI since January 1974. Despite a promising first half, second-half goals from Valentino Lazaro and Salomon Kalou condemned Hambug to a 14th game without a win - a new negative club record.

- Cologne took advantage of defeats for the rest of the bottom five (Hamburg, Mainz, Wolfsburg and Freiburg) to move off the foot of the table for the first time since Matchday 3. Yuya Osako gave the hosts the lead early on but Cologne took control after Lucas Alario's first-half red card for an elbow on Dominic Maroh. Simon Zoller capitalized on a sloppy header from Charles Aranguiz to double the lead and restore a tiny flicker of hope for Cologne.

Yuya Osako celebrates his goal for Cologne against Bayer Leverkusen

The Stats

- Phillipp Max broke the record for assists for defender in a Bundesliga season after his cross was headed home by Rani Khedira. Max, 24, now has 12 assists on the season - breaking Philipp Lahm's record of 11.

- Stuttgart are flying under new head coach Tayfun Korkut. Friday's 2-1 win against Freiburg now means Stuttgart have won six of their last seven and are within touching distance of a European spot. Who said Korkut was a bad appointment?

- Josip Drmic became the first Borussia Mönchengladbach striker to score since the Foals' 2-0 win over Augsburg on Matchday 19. Captain Lars Stindl also scored his first goal in over 1,400 minutes of football.

- Wolfsburg's Paul Verhaegh has only missed four penalties in his career - two of them against Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann, who saved his ninth Bundesliga penalty on Saturday. Only Leverkusen's Bernd Leno has saved as many.

- Michy Batshuayi's opening goal for Borussia Dortmund against Hannover was his sixth Bundesliga goal in seven games - all six Batshuayi goals have given BVB the lead.

- When Claudio Pizarro came on for Cologne in their 2-0 derby win over Bayer Leverkusen, it was his 124th substitution appearance - a Bundesliga record.

Tayfun Korkut is unbeaten as Stuttgart coach

Injuries

Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Raul Bobadilla had to come off with a muscle tear in the 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim. The striker is expected to miss a few weeks.

Omer Toprak was subsituted at halftime during Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Hannover with a muscle problem. He'll undergo a check-up on Monday.

Marcel Sabitzer turned his ankle just ten minutes into RB Leipzig's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. The club confirmed via Twitter that the Austrian has torn a ligament in his right ankle.

Having been substituted in Salzburg on Thursday, Marco Reus wasn't named in Borussia Dortmund's squad against Hannover due to slight muscle problems. But having been omitted from Joachim Löw's Germany squad for the upcoming friendlies, he has ample time to recover.

The Quotes

"Harakiri football."

Augsburg coach Manuel Baum on his team's suicidal football against Bremen.

"It looked like we were already relegated and playing our last game of the season, with everyone's heads elsewhere."

Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz after his team's 3-1 defeat.

"The first half was up there with the best we have played this year. We should have been ahead earlier. Overall, it was a courageous performance."

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhüttl was satisfied with his team's display against Bayern.

"We're playing a PlayStation game at the moment where you land on earth with nothing but an axe and you have to fight your way around, so it was a reference to that!"

Timo Werner on his 'Fortnite' video game celebration after scoring the winner for RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner was substituted on and off against Bayern

"I wasn't surprised by how well RB started. They're a good team who have Champions League ambitions. There's no shame in losing to a side like that."

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes was gracious in defeat.

"It's a positive that we're no longer last. It's a sign that we're still alive. We can keep dreaming of a miracle."

Cologne coach Stefan Ruthenbeck hasn't given up hope just yet.

"We're only five points behind Mainz. Anyone writing us off is making a huge mistake. We're going to try and do the impossible. The corpse is still alive!"

Cologne winger Leonardo Bittencourt still believes.

"When you make the sort of mistakes you see in division four, then you're going to be punished."

Mainz's Daniel Brosinki after his team's 3-0 hammering by Frankfurt.

"I'm looking forward to the international break. Although I've got a tooth operation in the next few days ... I'm not looking forward to that."

Stuttgart's Dennis Aogo is going into the break with mixed feelings despite his team's 2-1 win over Freiburg.

The Weird

When Josip Drmic drew Borussia Mönchengladbach level for the first time against Hoffenheim, the Hoffenheim players were convinced he had used his hand. But, after checking with the video assistant referee (VAR), the goal was given.

Replays showed that the ball had indeed come off Drmic's hand but it wasn't intentional and the Swiss' hand wasn't in an "unnatural" position, so the goal stood. Nevertheless, given that Drmic had only been able to bring the ball under control through the use of his hand, perhaps the wording of the law could be changed?

On the terraces

The HSV fans' positivity didn't last

Ahead of their home game against Hertha Berlin, optimistic Hamburg fans greeted the team bus with chants of "Never second division, HSV!" A couple of hours and a 2-1 defeat later however, reports emerged of fans fighting amongst themselves and with the police as frustrations once again boiled over at the Volksparkstadion. Who would be a Hamburg fan?