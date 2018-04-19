 Bremen migration officer investigated for granting asylum in exchange for bribes | News | DW | 20.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bremen migration officer investigated for granting asylum in exchange for bribes

A German migration official is suspected of having granted asylum to some 1,200 migrants in exchange for bribes. Germany's migration agency been under intense scrutiny since the arrival of over million refugees in 2015.

Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

A former official of Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) is under investigation over allegations that she, along with four others, accepted bribes from some 1,200 refugees in exchange for granting them asylum.

The director of BAMF's regional Bremen office allegedly accepted hundreds of asylum applicants, mostly from Syria's Yazidi minority, who may not have otherwise fulfilled the necessary criteria.

What we know so far

  • Bremen's prosecution service announced on Friday that six people were under investigation for the alleged corruption and bribery that took place in the state's regional migration office.
  • Besides the former director of the Bremen migration office, three lawyers, an interpreter and an intermediary are also targeted in the investigation.
  • The suspects allegedly ensured that asylum seekers were deliberately taken to the migration office in Bremen to have their applications filed.
  • Authorities raided eight locations in Bremen and Lower Saxony on Wednesday and Thursday, including several legal chambers.

Read more: Almost half of rejected asylum seekers in Germany winning on appeal
Watch video 02:10

‘My real life is not in Germany’

'Gang-style inducement' at Germany's migration offices

  • A spokeswoman for the Bremen public prosecutor said the six suspects were under investigation for "gang-style inducement to make improper applications for asylum."
  • The spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Steffen Seibert, refused to speculate what consequences the incident could have the country's migration offices. These "extremely serious allegations" first have to be resolved, he said.
  • Social Democratic lawmaker Burkhard Lischka called for a "comprehensive explanation" from the government and insisted that it releases its findings ahead of the next meeting of Interior Ministry officials.
  • Linda Teuteberg from the Free Democrats said the coalition government "reacted far too late to the warning signs from the BAMF following the opening of the country's borders in the autumn of 2015." There was evidently going to be room for abuse and corruption, she added.

More to come …

dm/msh(dpa, AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Almost half of rejected asylum seekers in Germany winning on appeal

Refugees in Germany who appeal against the rejection of their asylum applications are having growing success, a report says. Critics say the high rate of wins puts German migration authorities in a bad light. (15.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

‘My real life is not in Germany’  

Related content

Bundesamt für Migration Gelände Flüchtlinge

One in two rejected asylum seekers win appeal in German courts 23.03.2018

Rejected asylum seekers in Germany almost always challenge the decision in court, and around 40 percent of them win. The number of such appeals nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017.

Istanbul - Visastelle deutsches Generalkonsulat

Turkish diplomats and civil servants among asylum claimants since 2016 failed coup 01.04.2018

A thousand Turkish diplomats and civil servants are among the 15,654 people who have sought asylum in Germany since the failed coup in 2016. The figures exclude fugitive Turkish soldiers.

Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge

Almost half of rejected asylum seekers in Germany winning on appeal 15.01.2018

Refugees in Germany who appeal against the rejection of their asylum applications are having growing success, a report says. Critics say the high rate of wins puts German migration authorities in a bad light.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 