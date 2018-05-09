 Breastfeeding rates too low in developed countries, UNICEF says | News | DW | 10.05.2018
News

Breastfeeding rates too low in developed countries, UNICEF says

Hundreds of thousands of babies could be saved each year if they received enough breast milk, UNICEF says. The world's richest countries have the lowest breastfeeding rates despite the benefits for baby and mother.

Nursing mother with baby (Colourbox)

More than 800,000 child deaths a year could be prevented by breastfeeding, according to a new report released Thursday by UN child protection unit UNICEF.

Stressing the benefits of nursing for both maternal and infant health, the report says babies are still more likely to be breastfed in developing countries than in the world's richest nations.

What the report says:

  • Improving breastfeeding rates around the world could save more than 820,000 children under the age of 5 every year, with the majority of those under 6 months of age.
  • Worldwide, 7.6 million babies each year are never breastfed
  • Infants are more likely to be breastfed at least once in low and middle-income countries
  • Bhutan (99 percent), Madagascar (99 percent) and Peru (99 percent) have the highest nursing rates, Ireland (55 percent), the US (74 percent) and Spain (77 percent) have some of the lowest rates
  • Within developing countries, poorer mothers breastfeed for longer, in developed countries, wealthy mothers are more likely to nurse for longer
  • Breastfeeding boost babies' immune systems, supports brain development and is associated with a higher IQ
  • Nursing boosts maternal health - it can prevent post-partum haemmorrhage and protect against breast and ovarian cancers
  • It could prevent around 20,000 maternal deaths per year

