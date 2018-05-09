Breastfeeding rates too low in developed countries, UNICEF says

More than 800,000 child deaths a year could be prevented by breastfeeding, according to a new report released Thursday by UN child protection unit UNICEF.

Stressing the benefits of nursing for both maternal and infant health, the report says babies are still more likely to be breastfed in developing countries than in the world's richest nations.

What the report says:

Improving breastfeeding rates around the world could save more than 820,000 children under the age of 5 every year, with the majority of those under 6 months of age.

Worldwide, 7.6 million babies each year are never breastfed

Infants are more likely to be breastfed at least once in low and middle-income countries

Bhutan (99 percent), Madagascar (99 percent) and Peru (99 percent) have the highest nursing rates, Ireland (55 percent), the US (74 percent) and Spain (77 percent) have some of the lowest rates

Within developing countries, poorer mothers breastfeed for longer, in developed countries, wealthy mothers are more likely to nurse for longer

Breastfeeding boost babies' immune systems, supports brain development and is associated with a higher IQ

Nursing boosts maternal health - it can prevent post-partum haemmorrhage and protect against breast and ovarian cancers

It could prevent around 20,000 maternal deaths per year

Read more: African countries urged to suppport breastfeeding mothers