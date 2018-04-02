 Brazil′s Supreme Court rules ex-President Lula can be jailed as he appeals corruption conviction | News | DW | 05.04.2018
News

Brazil's Supreme Court rules ex-President Lula can be jailed as he appeals corruption conviction

Justices had been weighing whether former president Lula should be allowed to put off beginning a 12-year sentence while he appeals a corruption conviction. The ruling against Lula will likely end his political career.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a rally in Sao Leopoldo

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's petition to stay out of prison while he appeals a corruption conviction. 

Lula had hoped to be spared prison during the appeals process, as he leads preference polls for October's presidential election.

Read more: Brazilians protest ahead of ruling in Lula corruption trial

The court voted 6-5 to reject Lula's Petition, denying his bid to remain free until he has exhausted all possible appeals. 

The top court's decision means that he will likely soon be forced to begin his 12-year prison sentence for taking bribes. 

Read more: Brazil court rejects Lula's latest appeal
Da Silva was president from 2003 to 2010. Last year he was found guilty of trading favors with a construction firm to receive a beachfront apartment. The ruling was upheld in January and his sentence was lengthened.

Brazil goes to the polls in October and this decision could radically alter results and possibly affect stability in Brazil. Da Silva will likely be disqualified from running if his sentence is not overturned before the ballots are set in August.

The 72-year-old former metalworker and union leader is celebrated by many for presiding over economic growth and lifting millions of people out of poverty, but his conviction was the country's biggest ever graft scandal.

Read more: Opinion: Latin America rings in 2018 election year with populism

aw/bw (AP, dpa, AFP)

