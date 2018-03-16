 Brazilians protest death of councilwoman Marielle Franco | News | DW | 21.03.2018
News

Brazilians protest death of councilwoman Marielle Franco

The brutal murder of Marielle Franco has triggered protests nationwide and calls for justice. The tragic event has highlighted Brazil's crime problem and the vicious cycle of violence that exists in the favelas.

Marielle Franco (picture-alliance/AP/)

Thousands of Rio de Janeiro residents took part in the latest public demonstration over the tragic death of 38-year-old councilwoman and activist Marielle Franco on March 14. The event rocked Brazil and reignited a debate over crime, police brutality and impunity in the South American nation.

Artists, activists and Franco's sister, Anielle Silva, gathered on Tuesday in Rio and called for an independent investigation into the death of the activist, a member of the socialist party PSOL.

Read more: Brazilian councilwoman and rights activist gunned down in Rio de Janeiro

A large banner highlighted several aspects that made Franco a different kind of politician: "Marielle: Woman, mother, revolutionary, feminist, black, lesbian" it read.

Silva also defended her sister and denounced what she called "fake news" online reports that alleged that Franco had ties with drug traffickers that operated in Rio.

"Marielle was never a gangster. We were never financed by drug traffickers and she never married a gangster," said Silva. "They are not going to destroy what my sister built."

  • A girl playing in an old warehouse in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Squatting and playing

    Isabelle plays in an old warehouse in the Rua da Lapa, in Rio’s city center. Her grandparents squatted in the place more than 30 years ago. Over time they constructed walls, rooms, and a bar inside.

  • Colonial-type houses in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Colonial decline

    For the most part, old 19th century colonial-style houses are left abandoned, usually when the original Portuguese owners die. More often than not, the poor move in, as Rio's rich prefer the newly constructed apartment buildings.

  • Three people lying next to each other in a run-down building in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Exploiting every space available

    Very often the houses are divided into compartments to accommodate as many people as possible. This ramshackle building near Gloria metro is home to around 30 people in 18 rooms who share a common kitchen.

  • A woman sleeping on a makeshift bed in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Down, but not out

    As a result of rising prices and a lingering economic crisis the population of homeless people in Rio has tripled in the past years. At night they look for a quiet place to sleep such as here in Rua da Lapa.

  • A man and a boy sitting next to each other in the harbor area Mariana Crioula, (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Organized squatting

    Sometimes the act of squatting takes on a well-prepared and organized form, spearheaded by social institutions, like this one in Mariana Crioula in the port area. For more than seven years they've been putting pressure on the government to construct apartments.

  • A group of squatters in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Waiting for approval

    The 70 members of this initiative pay a contribution and hope, one day, to obtain an apartment. A meeting is held every two weeks. Their proposals, including the outlines by architects, have been approved, but the final step to free up the funds to start the construction is still being held up.

  • A housing initiative in Rio de Janeiro (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Starting from scratch

    Quilombo da Gamboa is another social project trying the same process. However, living here is stressful. "A few weeks ago there was a fire that ruined part of the place. Firemen came and tried to force us out. As a squatter, you can lose your house in a few minutes," Roberto told DW.

  • A squatter in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Danger is just around the corner

    Roberto points out the dangers of squatting. "While occupying a previous building, people made me the de facto leader. Social cohesion fell apart when drug traffickers entered and took over." After being assaulted with a gun, he had to flee and started all over with the Quilombo da Gamboa Project.

  • Two people in a derelict house in Rio (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    A bad reputation

    In Brazil, many social projects get a bad press and are painted as criminal organizations as they are associated with the poor, squatters, violent gangs and drug traffickers.

  • A woman with a phone standing in a hallway of an apartment (DW/S. Derks)

    Squatting in Rio: How the poor are reclaiming their rights

    Keeping an eye out

    All those involved in the various projects agree that in order to be successful, the individual groups need a strong and effective structure. One of the rules is to monitor 24/7 who enters and leaves the houses. Creozlita Silva do Nacemente is seen her during her door shift at Manuel Congo, where apartments were constructed after squatters had moved in.

    Author: Sanne Derks (Rio)


Assasination-style killing

Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were traveling through Rio's dangerous north side when a vehicle pulled up beside them and gunned them down. Both died at the scene.

Four of the nine shots hit the councilwoman in the head, in what seemed like an assassination style killing. Rio police are currently coordinating with federal authorities in the investigation into the murder, which they believe was planned.

The authorities say two vehicles followed Franco's car, according to security footage, and the assailants knew exactly where she was seated when they fired the shots with a 9 millimeter pistol. One of the councilwoman's aides was also in the car and survived.

Read more: Brazil to create new ministry for public security

Marielle Franco protest in Rio de Janeiro (picture-alliance/AP/)

Protesters hold a banner that reads "Marielle lives" in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday

National and international attention

The murder sparked a wave of protests across Brazil. On Sunday, March 18, some 2,000 residents of the Mare favela expressed sorrow and defiance, vowing that "Marielle's voice will not be silent."

Many at the march in Mare believe that the activist was killed in an attempt to silence criticism of security forces. Marcelo Freixo, a Rio state legislator and fellow PSOL party member, called her killing "revenge and a message."

Franco's sister Anielle Silva told local media on Wednesday that Pope Francis had called her mother to express his condolences to her family. "She was so moved that she barely even processed what the pope said. She told me that he spoke Marielle's name, expressed his solidarity and said that he was praying for the family,' Silva said. 

Rio's poor caught between police and gang

Gangs operate with near impunity in many favelas in Rio de Janeiro. Organized crime groups openly carry assault rifles, impose protection rackets on locals and recruit children as drug dealers.

Read more: Brazil: Army takes control of Rio security in bid to quash gang violence

While the police is supposed to help residents, they have also been accused by major human rights organizations of engaging in the violence and having carried out extrajudicial killings.

Franco, born and raised in the Mare favela, was an outspoken critic of police behavior and the militarization of poor communities like her own. She openly denounced police brutality up until her death.
Watch video 04:37

Stories from Brazil – Marcella Jacques

jcg/rt (AP, AFP, EFE)

