 Boxing: Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announces June comeback | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Boxing: Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announces June comeback

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is about to get back in the ring. The 29-year-old Briton will box again in June against an unnamed opponent, with his long-term sights set on Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

England London Boxsport PK Tyson Fury Comeback (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

Tyson Fury is to make his comeback for a first fight in two-and-a-half years in Manchester on June 9, with his opponent still to be named, promoter Frank Warren announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Briton, who has not fought since a points win against Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to become the then undisputed heavyweight world champion, was cleared to fight again in December by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after accepting a backdated two-year ban for testing positive for the banned steroid Nandrolone.

"I can't wait to get in there and prove I am the best, even after all this time out," said Fury.

Fury and his cousin and fellow heavyweight Hughie Fury, 23, tested positive in February 2015. However, they were not charged by UKAD until June 2016, by which time Fury had beaten Klitschko. Both fighters blamed the result on eating wild boar.

A rematch with Klitschko was scheduled for July 2016 but Fury postponed the fight, citing a sprained ankle, on the same day the UKAD charge was announced. Fury also failed a test for cocaine in September 2016 and later admitted using the recreational drug to deal with depression.

England London Boxsport PK Tyson Fury Comeback (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

Tyson Fury: "I can't wait to get in there and prove I am the best"

He has previously laid down a challenge to compatriot Anthony Joshua, who unified the WBO, IBF and WBA titles against New Zealand's Joseph Parker in Cardiff last month.

However, Fury will have to wait for his shot at Joshua, who is targeting a blockbuster unification bout with fellow unbeaten world champion Deontay Wilder, who holds the WBC heavyweight belt.

Fury said he believes Wilder is "top of the pile" of the current crop of heavyweights but insisted "they're all very vulnerable and very beatable too".

Warren, though, believes Fury needs "three or four fights" before being ready to take on Joshua.

"He's going to be busy. He needs to get some rounds under his belt," Warren said. "He needs to get himself fighting fit."

mds/mp (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Challenger Tyson Fury beats Vladimir Klitschko to take heavyweight boxing titles

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has been crowned heavyweight champion in Düsseldorf on a unanimous points decision. In a huge boxing upset, Fury has vowed to be the most "charismatic champion since Muhammad Ali." (29.11.2015)  

Tyson Fury seeks sensational comeback after doping ban compromise

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has accepted a backdated two-year doping ban, meaning he is free to fight again. Fury immediately took to Twitter to propose a comeback fight with Anthony Joshua. (12.12.2017)  

Tyson Fury gives up world heavyweight boxing titles

British boxer Tyson Fury has given up his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles "with immediate effect." The world champion said he needs to focus on his "medical treatment and recovery." (13.10.2016)  

World champion Fury retracts own claim he will retire

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not retiring. That's now official, at least according to his most recent social media comments. Tweeting: "I'm here to stay," he reversed his earlier announcement about quitting. (03.10.2016)  

Related content

Boxen Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker

Boxing: Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker at WBO heavyweight bout 01.04.2018

Anthony Joshua is one step closer to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion. He just needs one more belt to take the title, but he will have to take on the self-described "baddest man in the world."

Boxen Anthony Joshua - Joseph Parker

Boxing: 'Sniper' Anthony Joshua sets his sights on Joseph Parker 30.03.2018

Eleven months after his showdown with Vladimir Klitschko, British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua faces New Zealand's Joseph Parker in a world title unification clash in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Deutschland Klitschko verliert WM-Titel

Tyson Fury seeks sensational comeback after doping ban compromise 12.12.2017

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has accepted a backdated two-year doping ban, meaning he is free to fight again. Fury immediately took to Twitter to propose a comeback fight with Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 