Boris Becker: 'Germany is in a tennis boom'

DW: Mr. Becker, do you think Germany will return to the peak of tennis, like in the 1980s, in the foreseeable future?
Boris Becker: We are currently in a tennis boom in Germany, thanks to success in both the men's and women's game. In Angie [Angelique] Kerber and Julia Görges we have two world-class players. We have a world-class player in Sascha [Alexander] Zverev. Why not? We are working hard towards having talented 18 and 19-year-olds. Of course we have to get past football. I don't know if that's possible, but there is enough space for other sports - tennis included.
What was it at the end of the 1980s that made Germany tennis so successful?
It was a combination of things that came together. We had a very good association, and a very good regional association, in that case the one in Baden, great coaches and a very familiar environment that gave me the opportunity to play tennis - and a slice of good fortune of course.
The peak was in 1989. You and Steffi Graf at Wimbledon. It caused an incredible boom in the sport.
Yes, perhaps it started with my Wimbledon win in 1985. I was the trailblazer. Then Graf caught up and won her titles. Then on the same day, a Sunday in July, we both won Wimbledon. The Federal President was in the Royal Box. It was a special moment for German tennis.
Steffi Graf and Becker after both winning Wimbledon in 1989
Were you jealous that you didn't win the Golden Slam [All four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold in the same year]?
I wasn't good enough. It had nothing to do with jealousy. Graf did it in 1988. I was always happy just to win a Grand Slam in a year. She did it more consistently.
Why did you decide to take up this post at the German tennis association seven months ago? What do you think is possible?
I think I have had success as a coach in recent years and the association got in touch a while ago about taking on this post. It [the job] didn't really exist beforehand. There wasn't a "Head of men's tennis." I said I was happy to do it, to be given the honor, the trust, the responsibility. The players responded really well, as did the coaches.
Have you got someone in mind, when the time comes to replace Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Can you see a new generation of tennis players?
There's one very good player in Germany and that's [Alexander] Zverev. The Russians have a pair of very good players: Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev are excellent. Denis Shapovalov from Canada is also very good. There are some players, between 19 and 21 years old, who are knocking at the door. I think it's only a matter of time before they overtake the older players. Nick Kyrgios is another player I like. He is just 22 years old. People forget how young he is. It's an exciting group of players. Dominic Thiem is another who keeps drawing attention. There are four to six players in the world capable of everything. It's only a matter of time until they're number one, two and three in the world.
Alexander Zverev: Destined for greatness?
There are rumors that you could become Alexander Zverev's coach?
I have been in touch with Sascha [Alexander] and Mischa Zverev for years. We are friends, and I know his father well. We have talked about tennis for years, which is no surprise. In my current job as head of men's tennis, I am also obliged to talk about tennis with him and his brother. I enjoy that and we do it often. But his official coach is his father. He is the coach and I think it will be that way for a while. But I am his friend, his advisor and I'm there to support him when he needs me.
Next up for Germany's Davis Cup team is the quarterfinal against Spain. How do you see that going?
We're outsiders, but we were against Australia too. If our team is all there, we are strong and we'll do what we can to win three points.
Boris Becker won Wimbledon in 1985 aged 17, becoming the youngest tennis player to do so. Along with Steffi Graf, Becker delivered a German tennis boom. Becker won 49 tournaments, including three Wimbledon titles. At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Becker won gold in the doubles competing with Michael Stich. In 1999, Becker retired and ten years later he worked as a commentator for the BBC. Since then, the former pro has been a co-commentator on Eurosport and between 2013 and 2016 was Novak Djokovic's head coach. In August 2017, Becker took over the new position of "Head of men's tennis" in Germany's tennis association.
This interview was conducted by Gerhard Sonnleitner
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Teenaged German hero
On July 7, 1985 a 17-year-old, unseeded Boris Becker became an overnight star, defeating Kevin Curren to win the men's final at Wimbledon. He remains the youngest player to win at Wimbledon. He went on to defend his title in 1986, beating Ivan Lendl in the final, before winning it for a third time in 1989 when he overcame Stefan Edberg.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
The dawn of a new era
Before Boris Becker came along, Germany had never won the Davis Cup, This changed in 1988 when Becker and Carl-Uwe Steeb won their doubles match over then-world No. 1 Mats Wilander and reigning Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg. Becker was also part of the German teams that won the Davis Cup in 1989 and 1993.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Acrobat
In 1990, Becker was named German male athlete of the year for a fourth time. His high-pressure and flexible game was best suited to fast surfaces particularly indoors and on grass. His was a serve-and-volley player and the fans loved him for his specialty, an acrobatic diving volley.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
World No. 1
Becker got off to a perfect start in the 1991 season, winning the Australian Open and reaching the top of the men's singles rankings for the first time. The German won a total of 49 singles titles in his career, including six Grand Slams. The French Open, however, eluded him.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Silent partners
At the Barcelona Summer Olympics in 1992, both Becker and his German rival Michael Stich (above, left) were eliminated early from the men's singles. However, they combined to win gold in the men's doubles. "We didn't really talk to each other at all between the rallies," Becker would later say. "We really didn't like each other."
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Wife No. 1
In late 1993 Becker married German-American actress and designer Barbara Feltus. Six years later, she and the rest of the world learned of his broom-closet affair with Russian model Angela Ermakova. The affair produced Becker's third child and led to his 2001 divorce from Barbara.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Farewell to the tennis court
Boris Becker's last match as a professional tennis player was his defeat to Australia's Patrick Rafter in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 1999. Becker's career took a high physical toll on him. He has been quoted as saying that "I have two new hips and a 10-centimeter-long (six inches) metal plate in my right ankle, and I have a slight limp."
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Tax-evasion conviction
In 2002, Becker was convicted of evading €1.7 million ($1.9 million) in tax and handed a two-year suspended sentence. The judge had found that although Becker, like many other wealthy celebrities, officially resided in Monaco between 1991 and 1993, he actually spent the bulk of his time in Munich.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Another day in court
In 2007, Becker found himself back in court as the owner of 60 percent of the shares in a company called Sportgate, which had gone bankrupt several years earlier. This time he got off easy, with the judges ordering him to pay just €114,000, far less than creditors had originally demanded.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Wife No. 2
In 2009, Becker married again, making Sharlely Kerssenberg of the Netherlands his second wife. She is the mother of his fourth child, Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis. They split their time between London and Zurich.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
New job
At the end of 2013 most were surprised by the news that Boris Becker had just become Novak Djokovic's new coach. The Serbian, who at the time was the world No. 2, hired Becker in the hope that he could be of particular help with the mental side of his game. Under his German coach, Djokovic went on to return to the No. 1 spot in 2014.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Surplus to requirements
Djokovic and Becker formed a successful partnership, with the Serbian winning six Grand Slam titles under the German's tutelage. It all fall apart in late 2016 though. Becker pointed to a lack of intensity in training as the reason for Djokovic's dip in form. It has also been said that he didn't feel comfortable with the influence on the Serbian of a Spanish spiritual guru.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Bankrupt
On June 21, 2017, a London court declared Boris Becker bankrupt after a private bank went to court over a "substantial" sum he owed them. The registrar found that there was a lack of credible evidence the amount would be paid anytime soon. Becker has rejected the notion, telling the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was "neither insolvent, nor bankrupt."
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
'Head of tennis'
All through his ups and downs, Boris Becker has remained the face of men's tennis in Germany. In August 2017, the German tennis federation (DTB) has named him to the newly created post of "head of tennis." In his new role, he is to manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the country's Davis Cup team. Barbara Rittner was given a similar role for the women.
-
Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures
Looking back with satisfaction
Becker, seen here at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, refused to answer when asked by a reporter to say how he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday. "This is a private matter that I will not comment on," he said. In a German television documentary, Becker seemed satisfied with his lot in life. "When I look back at my life... I think, then I have gotten more things right than wrong," he said.
Author: Chuck Penfold