 Blockchain in the energy transition: hope or hype? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 29.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

energy digitalization

Blockchain in the energy transition: hope or hype?

The technology that made Bitcoin possible could solve key challenges of a renewables-based energy system. The race is on to radically change how to we consume and generate power.

Blue screen with the inscription blockchain

Blockchain is the energy sector's elusive Next Big Thing. Experts say the technology, more commonly associated with cryptocurrencies, could hold the key to transforming a traditional energy system based on centralized power plants to one powered by a multitude of volatile, diffusely scattered renewable installations.

"We have less and less conventional power plants to rely on, but more and more renewables, and we need means to integrate them into a system, so we are looking for new technologies," Ulrike Hörchens, spokesperson for German grid operator TenneT, told DW.

TenneT is currently testing Europe's first blockchain project to stabilize the power system, in collaboration with home solar storage producer Sonnen.

Balancing the grid

The idea is to attract "prosumers" — electricity customers who also produce their own renewable power and feed it back into the network — with free power in exchange for the contribution they can make to stabilizing the grid.

Currently, the German grid isn't up to the job of transporting electricity between the country's windswept north — dotted with turbines that produce more power than can be consumed locally — and its energy-hungry industrial south.

Deutschland Windenergie (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt)

Wind turbines in Schleswig-Holstein: Germany's gusty north generates more renewable power than it can consume

Powerful winds in the north can result in turbines being taken offline to avoid overloading the grid, even as fossil-fueled power stations are ramped up to meet demand in the south. In 2017 alone, these stabilization measures cost TenneT over €1 billion ($1.2 billion).

But experts say networking small-scale production units could do the job instead. "With home photovoltaic systems we need less curtailment of wind, and that is good for the energy transition, because it means that more renewable energy can be used," Hörchens said.

TenneT and its partner are trying to create a virtual energy pool. Its building blocks — individual households with storage batteries — are distributed over a wide area and digitally interlinked.

Smart software would allow each unit to react to changes in the grid in real time. Too little electricity on the grid, and they feed in the power they have generated themselves. Too much, and they draw it off — for example charging household appliances or electric cars.

Handling big data

Jean-Baptiste Cornefert, managing director of e-services at Sonnen, told DW blockchain was "basically the only way to handle" data from the vast number of household units potentially involved in such a network.

This technology could help smooth out peaks and troughs in the power system, and allow peer-to-peer trade between Sonnen's customers.

Blockchain can verify all these transactions without the need for a central main server. Information is encrypted and stored in bundles — or blocks — for each customer, making the whole process virtually immune to fraud or tampering.

With the program still in its test phase, Hörchens says there are only around 100 home storage systems in the network. This summer, TenneT will have gathered data on how this limited system works and decide if it can be expanded.

Niederaußem Kohlekraftwerk und Solarpanele (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

With the right technology, home PV arrays could play a part in replacing conventional power plants

Sonnen spokesperson Mathias Bloch said if 10 percent of German households opted for a battery in their basement and hooked it up this kind of network they could provide 6,000 MW of capacity — roughly four times that of Germany's biggest nuclear reactor. 

Blockchain's stumbling blocks

According to Fabian Reetz at Berlin-based think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung, most blockchain-based initiatives in the energy sector are not economically sustainable — not yet, at least.

So far, small-scale pilot projects, some sponsored by large energy companies, "are being conducted in order to gain experience," Reetz told DW.  April 2016 saw the first sale of excess solar power traded within a New York community via a peer-to-peer transaction platform.

The decentralized approach shows promise, but so far doesn't offer a positive return on investment, so companies remain cautious.

One stumbling block is blockchain's power-consumption. Critics say the huge amount of energy needed for the complex process of verifying transactions could make the system unworkable. Bitcoin has been accused of gobbling up as much electricity as a medium-sized European country.

Unlike the cryptocurrency, the TenneT-Sonnen project uses a private blockchain model, which is less decentralized in terms of computing power and requires fewer resources. It runs on open-source blockchain software Hyperledger, hosted by The Linux Foundation.
Watch video 02:56

Blockchain as a culture catalyst

Reetz says as long as the number of households is small the verification process uses a manageable amount of power. "But as the structure grows, the process will become more costly," he warns.

Still, according to Reetz, "the biggest constraint" is not lack of computing power, but the need "to find prosumers who would be willing to participate." 

A change of mentality

What's needed isn't just technological progress, but a change in mentality — from thinking of the power system as a supply we passively plug into, to a network in which each user plays an active role.

At this point, individual customers in the German market are still more interested in "a sturdy energy supply," than its means of its delivery, Reetz says. But he adds that the situation is "changing really fast."

Cornefert is cautious in his expectations, calling blockchain "an enabler for the industry" that "provides transparency by giving you options."

Reetz on the other hand, sees it as "the TCP/IP protocol" of the energy system, referring to the protocol which revolutionized the internet. And experience gained in the energy system could be applied way beyond it.

"In a couple of years," Reetz says, "we probably won't be talking about blockchain anymore, but about the applications built on it" — applications that embrace everything from data storage to online voting.

  • Nigerianisches Fußballfeld Kinetische Energie (Pavegen)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Energy-generating soccer field

    With every kick and pass, soccer players in Lagos, Nigeria, are powering the flood lights on their own pitch. Special tiles capture kinetic energy, which is transformed into off-grid electricity. UK-based company Pavegen, the mastermind behind the Lagos soccer field, has also installed power-generating walkways in London airports and public squares in Washington D.C.

  • Kleidung aus Milch-Proteinen (Jannes Frubel Fotografie)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Dressed in milk

    Milk is coming out of the fridge and into the wardrobe. In Germany alone, up to 1.9 million tons of milk is wasted each year. Anke Domaske and her company QMilk are turning that waste into 100-percent natural fibers that only require 2 liters of water per kilogram, Domaske says. For comparison, producing one cotton t-shirt uses up to 2,700 liters of water.

  • Solar-Film Solar-Energie (Tim Deussen/Heliatek)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Organic solar film

    What if every building and car produced its own green energy? German company Heliatek has developed solar panels that are almost as light, thin and flexible as a sheet of paper. These "solar films" can be combined with other materials, for example glass or concrete, to create functional facades of houses or vehicles. The material can also be recycled.

  • Windräder an einer Küste (OIST)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    'Sea horses' generate power off Japan's coast

    In Japan, concrete wave breakers line beaches to protect the shore from erosion. The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology wants to replace them with turbines that generate renewable power, at the same time as protecting the coast. If these small, five-blade "sea horse" turbines covered just 1% of Japan’s coast, they could generate as much power as 10 nuclear plants.

  • Plastik-Flaschen aus Pflanzen (Heinz Troll/EPO)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Swapping petroleum for sugar

    Hundreds of millions of plastic bottles are thrown away every day. Besides creating an enormous amount of waste, their production relies on chemicals derived from fossil fuels. Dutch chemist Gert-Jan Gruter has developed an environmentally friendly alternative: a sugar-based bioplastic that requires no petrochemicals, is completely recyclable and cuts associated CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent.

  • Britisches Start-Up stellt Asphalt aus Plastikmüll her (MacRebur)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    End of the road for waste plastic

    Speaking of plastic, a British company is turning plastic waste into an asphalt mix for roads. Plastic makes the roads stronger and longer-lasting. Governments save on maintenance, and millions of tons of waste plastic is given a second life. The plastic asphalt mix already covers several roads in the UK in Bahrain.

  • Container-Schiff mit Segeln (zephy & boree)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Cargo sailing in the wind

    French firm Zephyr & Borée has combined traditional sailing with wind energy technology for 21st century eco-friendly transport. "Nowadays we can consume products that are organic, recyclable … yet there [are] barely any companies that offer a green supply chain," say the pioneers, adding that their sailing vessels produce 70 percent less CO2 than fuel-powered ones.

  • Solarkiosk (Rod Crimshaw/Solarkiosk)

    8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

    Solar shops

    Two out three people in sub-Saharan Africa don't have access to electricity, particularly in rural areas. A German start-up has developed modular shops powered by the sun. This example in Kenya provides internet access, water purification and fridges for medication. Locals can also scan and print documents and recharge their cellphones.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


DW recommends

Carrefour: eggs and blockchain come together

French retail giant Carrefour has announced a major extension of its blockchain-based product traceability program. It allows for a transparent and secure sharing of information with the company's consumers. (06.03.2018)  

Bitcoin: charting the life and times of a cryptocurrency

What goes up must come down, old wisdom has decreed. Does it apply to the best-known digital token, Bitcoin? As the cryptocurrency's value has seen many ups and downs recently, we chart its dramatic journey to date. (23.02.2018)  

Blockchain the future for remittance payments?

Migration is on the rise in many nations. For those living outside their home country, Bitcoin remittance platforms offer a quick and cheap alternative for sending money back home to friends and family. (31.01.2018)  

Bitcoin energy boom stamps down colossal carbon footprint

Few people use bitcoin to buy anything — but everyone pays for its environmental impact. Does mining the cryptocurrency actually consume more electricity than Ireland? (13.12.2017)  

Smart tech propels Germany's switch to renewables

Digitalization is spurring on Germany's switch to renewables and away from nuclear. Power-generating homes, smart grids and new forms of clean energy storage are enabling Germans to go even greener. (11.10.2017)  

Germany's shift to clean power: fast or slow?

Germany's minister of energy, Sigmar Gabriel, wants to slow down the country's build-out of renewable electricity. His stance is opposed by the energy ministers in most of Germany's 16 states. Here's why. (31.05.2016)  

8 green-tech innovations you need to know about

From plant-based plastic bottles to dresses made of milk — green pioneers around the world are coming up with clean technologies to protect our environment, reduce waste and limit global warming. (15.12.2017)  

WWW links

Hyperledger

Audios and videos on the topic

How does Bitcoin work?  

Blockchain as a culture catalyst  

Related content

Deutschland Goldbarren in Berlin

Bitcoin's blockchain technology now employed to trade gold 28.03.2018

Several financial groups are attempting to bring more transparency and security to the trading of precious metals. But is blockchain as impregnable as they claim, and will the tie-up lead to a digital gold rush?

Symbolbild Wasser Wassertropfen

In the shadow of Bitcoin: the Ripple effect 09.02.2018

If any virtual currency has kept headline writers busy, it's been Bitcoin. Far less in the public eye, another digital unit, XRP (Ripple), has been on similar rollercoaster rides. Are the two comparable at all?

Bitcoin Mine

Bitcoin energy boom stamps down colossal carbon footprint 13.12.2017

Few people use bitcoin to buy anything — but everyone pays for its environmental impact. Does mining the cryptocurrency actually consume more electricity than Ireland?

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Saudi Arabien König Abdulaziz Kamel Festival Rimah (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

The secrets of a camel's hump

The camel's hump is perhaps its defining feature. It's not just an anatomical oddity but a brilliant bit of evolution. 

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 