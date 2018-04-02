 ′Black Panther′ bumps ′Frozen′ off top ten movie list | Film | DW | 04.04.2018
Film

'Black Panther' bumps 'Frozen' off top ten movie list

Marvel's latest superhero film has been raking it in at box offices worldwide since its release in February. Now it's officially the tenth highest-grossing film ever.

  • Avatar characters voiced by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana (AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Avatar' (2009)

    Leading the pack with box office earnings of $2.79 billion (2.27 billion euros) is "Avatar" by director James Cameron. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, the epic sci-fi film is set in a 22nd century mining colony on a moon called Pandora, and portrays a conflict with the original inhabitants, the Na'vi.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Titanic' (1997)

    Another box office smash for Cameron, "Titanic" has raked in $2.2 billion (1.8 billion euros) after multiple re-releases since it premiered nearly 20 years ago. The film, which dramatized the April 1912 sinking of the British passenger liner on its maiden voyage, saw a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet adopt the iconic pose pictured above.

  • Filmstill Star Wars The Force Awakens (Disney/Lucasfilm)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Star Wars Episode VII: the Force Awakens' (2015)

    The seventh film in the Star Wars franchise made $2.06 billion (1.68 billion euros) at the box office following its much-hyped 2015 release. Produced and directed by J J Abrams, this was the first Star Wars movie not to involve the franchise's creator, George Lucas — the production company, Lucasfilm, was acquired by Disney in 2012.

  • Film Jurassic World (picture alliance/AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Jurassic World' (2015)

    Another hit from 2015 (four of the top ten highest-grossing movies were released this year), the long-awaited sequel to Steven Spielberg's 1993 hit "Jurassic Park" earned nearly $1.7 billion (1.38 billion euros) worldwide. The sequel "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is due out in cinemas in June 2018.

  • The Avengers - Mark Ruffalo als The Hulk (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'The Avengers' (2012)

    Some of Marvel comics' biggest names – from Captain America to the Hulk (above) – join forces in this superhero action film. The eclectic ensemble went down well with cinema audiences, who shelled out more than $1.5 billion (1.2 billion euros) to see the movie.

  • Fast & Furious 7 - Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Picture Alliance/dpa)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Furious 7' (2015)

    The seventh installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise made $1.52 billion (1.24 billion euros) in cinemas — again following a 2015 release. After actor Paul Walker (left) died in a car crash, his brothers stood in for him on set so that filming could be completed.

  • Filmszene The Avengers (picture alliance/dpa/Jay Maidment/Marvel)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

    The "Avengers" sequel, which sees Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow (above) and Thor reunited on screen, made $1.4 billion (1.14 billion euros) at the box office. Two additional sequels are planned, including "The Avengers: Infinity War," which is due in cinemas at the end of April 2018.

  • Film Still Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 (picture-alliance/Itar-Tass)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2' (2011)

    More than 500 million of J K Rowling's Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide. Little wonder, then, that the final installment of the screen adaptation of the series about Potter's wizarding world made $1.34 billion (1.09 billion euros) at the box office.

  • Daisy Ridley in Star Wars - The Last Jedi (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

    The second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was directed by Rian Johnson and starred the likes of Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley (above). It made $1.32 billion (1.08 billion euros) in cinemas. J J Abrams will return to the director's chair for the final film in the trilogy, due for release in 2019.

  • Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Black Panther' (2018)

    The newest addition to the top-ten list has so far earned $1.28 billion dollars (1.04 billion euros) at the box office since its release in February 2018, pushing Disney's 2013 hit "Frozen" into 11th place. The Black Panther is due to join other Marvel favorites in the next "Avengers" sequel, due for release in late April 2018.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


After another successful weekend at the box office, "Black Panther" has officially joined the ranks of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time. With a haul of 1.279 billion dollars (1.04 billion euros), it has now squeezed Disney's 2013 hit "Frozen" out of the global ranking.

The superhero film with the almost all-black cast was a hit from the get-go: it held on to the number one spot at the US box office for five consecutive weeks after its release on February 16.

Read moreDefining Black art in the age of Black Power

Welcome to Wakanda

"Black Panther" tells the story of T'Chaka (played by Chadwick Boseman), the ruler of the African nation Wakanda. The rest of the world believes that Wakanda is a third-world country; in fact, it is a thriving nation making huge technological strides with the help of the country's powerful natural resource, vibranium.

Upon the death of his father, T'Chaka, also known as the Black Panther, returns home to Wakanda to take the throne. An outsider challenges his rule and threatens to reveal the truth about Wakanda, arguing that people of African descent all around the world should benefit from the country's wealth and technology.

Upcoming actor Michael B Jordan plays T'Chaka's exiled adversary, Erik Millmonger: while starlet Lupita Nyong'o also features as part of of the young king's personal guard.

Widely credited with bringing the "Afrofuturism" genre into the mainstream, "Black Panther" deals with colonial history while creating a technologically advanced alternative reality.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, is the 18th in Marvel's "Cinematic Universe" franchise. The upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film, which is due to hit cinemas in the US on April 27, will see the Black Panther join forces with Captain America and other Marvel favorites.

