 Bitcoin′s blockchain technology now employed to trade gold | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 28.03.2018
Business

Bitcoin's blockchain technology now employed to trade gold

Several financial groups are attempting to bring more transparency and security to the trading of precious metals. But is blockchain as impregnable as they claim, and will the tie-up lead to a digital gold rush?

Gold bars on show in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heinl)

Two startups this week launched products that utilize the same technology used by cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin to trade gold.

The New York-based Tradewind Markets and Emergent Technology Holdings, headquartered in California, are the latest financial technology firms to harness blockchain — which offers a secure and decentralized digital ledger of transactions that can be viewed by any of the parties involved in the supply chain.

Tradewind will allow investors to trade gold stored by the Royal Canadian Mint, with the option of physical delivery of the precious metal, if required. Its VaultChain platform follows a similar trial last year by Britain's Royal Mint — said to be the first institutional trading platform for digital gold, and backed by real gold.

Read more: Blockchain the future for remittance payments?
Watch video 02:35

What is a blockchain?

Emergent said it plans to digitally encode the gold supply chain, modeling several other similar players, but its niche will be the trading of responsibly sourced gold, the company said.

By teaming up with Canadian precious metals miner Yamana, Emergent will allow investors to trace the provenance of gold sourced from conflict-free zones at all points in the supply network, from mines and refineries to vaults.

The pair join a growing list of companies seeking to harness blockchain to do for precious metals what the emerging technology has done for cryptocurrencies. Others include a gold trading joint venture formed by the banking giants Societe Generale, Citi and Scotiabank, and Canada's Goldmoney offering its clients the ability to trade gold in cryptocurrencies.

Read more: Bitcoin 'creator' slammed with $5 billion lawsuit

More transparent transactions

Details of gold transactions are typically stored in centralized databases which aren't always secure. Investors complain that due to the many parties involved in the supply chain — miners, refiners, wholesale and retail traders, finance houses and investors — data can be tampered with or even deleted without other parties knowing.
Watch video 05:55

Shermin Voshmgir — the blockchain queen

"Blockchain technology and cryptotokens could be useful at reducing counterparty risk, because they allow for immutable records, verified by consensus, plus financial incentives against bad action," Galen Moore, founder of Token Report, an investor newsletter that focuses on new cryptocurrencies, told DW.

The blockchain provides several safety mechanisms to ensure all transactions are continually updated on all networks in the chain. The technology also offers the ability to track the provenance of the precious metal.

"Blockchain can help to trace back the origin of the gold. This would guarantee a more controlled mining environment leading to a 'responsibly sourced' metal," said Paolo Tasca, the founding director of The Center for Blockchain Technologies at University College London.

It could take decades for most of the gold supply chain to be monitored by blockchain due to the complexities of the commodities sector, which in many countries is unregulated and where ownership of a precious metal, for example, can change several times, But several blockchain-watchers think more players will follow.

"Anyone who is keen on transparency, cost savings and other efficiencies is looking at blockchain, and that includes the gold sector," said Adriana Hamacher, managing editor of Blockchain News.

Read more: Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings

French chickens roam freely (Getty Images/G.Souvant)

The provenance of French chickens can now be monitored thanks to Carrefour introducing blockchain technology

Not just for currencies

While blockchain has become synonymous with the rise of digital currencies, the technology has also been deployed to track everything from seafood and poultry to health supplements.

Hamacher cited the example of the Turmeric Co. which is utilizing blockchain to optimize the transparency and traceability of its ingredients.

French retail giant Carrefour allows customers to scan a code that reveals where and how the chicken they are about to eat was raised, what they were fed and where the meat was processed. It has since rolled out blockchain technology to monitor other products including eggs, cheese, salmon and vegetables.

"Blockchain could one day provide information about the exact source of every commodity or every ingredient, and at all times," Hamacher insisted.

Read more: Cryptocurrencies: Japan sanctions Coincheck exchange after massive NEM coin heist

But the new technology has its own risks, as witnessed by the numerous cyberattacks on cryptocurrencies and digital trading platforms in recent months. Despite assertions that blockchain is impenetrable, several security experts disagree. Another issue is that not all miners, traders and other players in the gold sector can be fully trusted.

"The main risk will be the presence of malicious actors who could interfere with the verification and validation process of the transactions from one player to the subsequent one," digital economist Pasco told DW.

But blockchain has internal security control mechanisms to prevent such breaches, he said.

Golden Bitcoins (imago/Ikon Images)

Blockchain has become synonymous with digital currencies like Bitcoin but it is being rolled out to track commodities

Digital gold rush?

The recent hype around cryptocurrencies has seen a massive runup in prices that allowed Bitcoin in January to reach $17,900 (13,700), although its value has since fallen back by half. Any mention of cryptocurrencies or a link to blockchain has, at least until recently, seen investors pile in.

Could the emerging technology be the impetus for a new rise in the price of gold, which is already up nearly 9 percent since December?

"The risk of hoarding behaviors is real as it has happened with some cryptocurrencies recently. For sure, if completed, this kind of project would lead to a more liquid and transparent gold system, favoring lower risk and incentivizing demand," said UCL's Tasca.

Hamacher from Blockchain News agreed, telling DW that blockchain will promote more efficiency, opacity and also allow for new types of securities to be created.

"As with anything, the more useful it is, the greater the value. More liquidity and trust in 'digitized gold' is likely to further increase demand."

  • Bitcoin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    Good time to start a currency

    Introduced in 2009, Bitcoin was the world's first decentralized digital currency. It quickly gained traction amid lingering uncertainty in the wake of financial crisis. Designed to be as rare as gold, Bitcoin was created to have a maximum of 21 million "coins." Initially worth just a fraction of a cent, by February 2011 the currency had gained parity with the US dollar, then it really took off.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Reuters/AAP/B. Macmahon)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    An anonymous founder

    The name Satoshi Nakamoto is synonymous with Bitcoin. It is said to be the alias for an unknown IT whizz who invented the cryptocurrency. But despite claiming to be a 30-something Japanese national, it is generally thought that several computer science experts created the technology behind the digital coin. One rumor even suggested that Tesla chief Elon Musk is the real Satoshi, which he denied.

  • Bitcoin sign (DW/M. Sevcenko)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    So no coins then?

    Instead of being printed like dollars and euros, each Bitcoin is created on a global network of computers and verified by the system rather than a bank. There are no transaction fees. The smallest amount you can buy is a "Satoshi" or one-hundred-millionth of a Bitcoin. Purchases can be made anonymously and even at digital currency ATMs. When you buy Bitcoin, it is often stored in a digital wallet.

  • Bitcoin Mine (Getty Images/AFP/M. Zmeyev)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    Complex puzzles

    To ensure that not too much Bitcoin comes into circulation, a process called mining was created where blocks of transactions could only be processed once a difficult math problem was solved by geeks. The puzzles are becoming so complex that bigger and bigger computers are being utilized to decipher them. That's led to concerns about the amount of electricity used to handle Bitcoin transactions.

  • Islamic State fighters in Syria (picture-alliance/Zuma Press/M. Dairieh)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    Are Bitcoin fortunes legit?

    Due to its anonymous nature, Bitcoin's success is likely being fueled by organized crime, including money laundering and the purchase of illegal goods. The currency is also being targeted by cybercriminals. A recent hack blamed on North Korea forced a South Korean digital currency exchange into bankruptcy. Reports suggest the "Islamic State" armed group used Bitcoin to receive funds to buy arms.

  • Ethereum digital currency (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    Bitcoin leads, others follow

    Bitcoin is the largest of all the cryptocurrencies and its incredible rise has spawned many imitators. Other large digital cash creators include Ethereum, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin. As of November 2017, their number had swelled to 1,324. Hundreds of others have attempted and failed to launch their own digital coins. The market is now coming under increasing scrutiny by regulators.

  • Bitcoin on a motherboard (Reuters/D. Ruvic)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    Watch it skyrocket

    2017 was a stratospheric year for Bitcoin. Worth close to $1,000 in January, some twelve months later it had scaled to an all-time high of $19,784. Despite much skepticism, the currency started to see serious interest from institutional investors. Two exchanges began Bitcoin futures trading, allowing speculators to punt on the incredible volatility in the value of the cryptocurrency.

  • Joseph E. Stiglitz Professor Columbia University (World Economic Forum/Benedikt von Loebell)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    Warnings abound

    From central banks to respected investors, almost the entire financial establishment warned of a massive Bitcoin bubble, which they said can only end in disaster for holders of the digital currency. Among them was Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz who said Bitcoin "ought to be outlawed." Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase labeled those who buy the currency "stupid."

  • Bitcoin logo (Imago/imagebroker/M. Weber)

    Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed

    The shape of things to come?

    Just before Christmas 2017, Bitcoin saw a dramatic rally, topping out at nearly $20,000 before losing a third of its value in just five days. More intense volatility followed early in the New Year, only to be reversed when it plummeted by almost half. Are we in for an even bigger rollercoaster ride if Wall Street adopts Bitcoin in 2018? Or could another coin usurp the original currency disrupter?

    Author: Nik Martin


