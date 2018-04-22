Better vision with two 'eyes' - ESA's Sentinel-3b satellite marks the next step in the Copernicus earth observation program

Launched from the northern Russian cosmodrome Plesetsk, the Sentinel-3b will traverse a stable orbit 814.5 kilometers (just over 500 miles) above our Earth.

As the "b" in its name suggests, it is the second of two Sentinel-3 satellites and forms a part of the European Space Agency's Copernicus earth observation program. It will follow its twin, the Sentinel-3a, as it circles around the earth – each following the other with an even delay. Every two days, they can cover the entire surface of the planet.

The most important tool in the Sentinel-3 satellites' kit? Their Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometers (SLSTR). As you might expect, they measure radiation and heat on the land and sea.

In addition, they'll use an Ocean and Land Color Instrument - another spectrometer that can track any changes of other details on the surface of our planet.

Both satellites have also got an altimeter, which, beyond measuring the sea level, can even determine the size of waves or plant growth.

Finally a dual-channel microwave radiometer will detect atmospheric disturbances and will use those readings to correct and ensure the calibration of other instruments onboard.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see From the French Riviera It may be among the strangest places on Earth, but this is where a lot of the European Union's Sentinel satellite equipment is being built for the Copernicus Earth Observation program. In Cannes, Thales Alenia Space is responsible for the Sentinel-1 satellites and a few of the others, too. The contractors include Airbus and many more. Sentinel-1B launches this week, making the first mission whole.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see The story so far Sentinel-1A was the first to launch on April 3, 2014. Since then, two have followed - Sentinel-2A on June 23, 2015 and Sentinel-3A on February 16, 2016. This shot from Sentinel-3A is one of its earliest. It shows the River Nile and Delta and parts of the Middle East. Using a sea and land surface temperature radiometer (SLSTR), the satellite measures the energy radiating from Earth's surface.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see In spectacular true color This incredibly sharp image shows Red Sea coral reefs off the coast of Saudi Arabia. It was captured by Sentinel-2A on June 28, 2015. The quality of the Sentinel images is a vast improvement on previous satellite missions, such as Envisat. The Sentinel-2 mission is for land monitoring. It provides images of vegetation, soil and water cover, inland waterways and coastal areas.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see In spectacular false color This false color image of south Khartoum in Sudan was one of the first from Sentinel-2A, captured five days after it arrived in orbit. In the top right corner you can see a bit of the Blue Nile River. The scattered red blotches along the river banks indicate dense vegetation, which is one of the things the satellite monitors. It's a false color image, as color was added to aid interpretation.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see Harbor under threat This is another great shot from Sentinel-2A, showing Sierra Leone in West Africa. The country's capital, Freetown, is on the peninsula at the bottom of the image. Its economy depends on the natural deep water harbor. But ESA says the estuary is "threatened by a growing population [and] unauthorized housing development," which has caused the removal of many hectares of mangrove vegetation.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see The 'Yuma checkerboard' Many of the Sentinel images are like works of art. You don't really have to know what's going on to appreciate them. But scientists, policymakers and authorities charged with national security rely on satellite imagery. And given the tools and skills, normal folk can benefit too. The Copernicus program is driven by a principle of Open Data. This shows Yuma in southwestern Arizona.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see Tracking change in the Aral Sea This is the Aral Sea as captured by Sentinel-1A. It's a composite of three radar scans taken between 2014 and 2015. ESA says the Aral Sea is a "striking example of humankind's impact on the environment and natural resources. [...] It has lost around 90 percent of its water volume since 1960 because of Soviet-era irrigation schemes." The different colors show the changes between the scans.

The amazing things Sentinel satellites see Meanwhile, Back in Berlin… Captured by Sentinel-2A, this image shows a vibrant Berlin, the German capital, in exquisite detail. It shows how green the city is, with the Tegeler See and Wannsee on the western side. There's also the former airport, the Tempelhofer Feld, in the lower center of the image, which in summer blooms with people, kites and bikes. All these images can be seen in full: www.esa.int/spaceimages/Images Author: Zulfikar Abbany



Neat gadgets, but so what?

The Sentinel-3a and b will collect data that can be used to improve meteorological forecasts and to research weather phenomena. They can help, for example, in understanding the mechanics of the periodical weather patterns of El Nino or La Nina. Also, the satellites will provide valuable data about the emergence of hurricanes and other tropical storms.

And the identically built Sentinel satellites can do even more: They can measure algae growth in the oceans by detecting pigments in the water. Such changes in the oceans have a direct impact on fish and other sea animals, and this data can help provide valuable information to fisheries and ecologists alike. It is also possible to detect marine pollution from space or to measure changes in the thickness of the ice cover in the polar regions.

As for the data the Sentinel-3 collects over land, it can, for example, be used to measure drought or localized islands of heat. And with its color spectrometer, the satellite can detect changes in vegetation. The instrument does so by computing the amount of photosynthetic active radiation absorbed by the leaves, which is not only relevant to calculate the development of natural habitat and forests, but is also of high relevance to farmers and agriculture scientists.

For them, it can help yield better crops.