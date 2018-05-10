 ′Berlin′s Treasure Trove′ revealed in DW documentary | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 14.05.2018
Culture

'Berlin's Treasure Trove' revealed in DW documentary

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation runs Berlin museums — and one of the world's largest collection of exhibits. The film "Berlin's Treasure Trove," co-produced by DW, rbb and Arte, explores the foundation's work.

The outside of the Alte Nationalgalerie (Salzgeber & Co. Medien GmbH)

When you think of archaeology, what's the image that comes to your mind? Geeky researchers analyzing artifacts in museums' storage rooms or painstakingly excavating archaeological sites at the other end of the world? Or adventurous Indiana Jones types risking their life to obtain the rare art treasures of humanity?

The documentary "Berlin's Treasure Trove — The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation," initiated and co-produced by Deutsche Welle, shows that the reality of an archaeologist includes a bit of both these roles.

The title, "Berlin's Treasure Trove," is a well chosen one, as the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation maintains one of the world's largest collections. It includes more than five million objects in 19 museums, including the Alte Nationalgalerie (Old National Gallery, top picture) and the Pergamon Museum.

The foundation's exhibits range from artifacts of the Stone Age to contemporary art, which can be seen at the Hamburger Bahnhof museum.

The State Library, also managed by the foundation, is one of the largest in the world.

The foundation is also responsible for different archives and research institutes. In 2017, it had a budget of around €330 million (nearly $400 million).

Read more: Estate of Hitler's filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl, donated to Berlin foundation

Museum visitors looking Nefertiti's Bust (Salzgeber & Co. Medien GmbH)

The iconic Nefertiti Bust at Berlin's Neues Museum is considered an ideal of beauty to this day

Around the world for Berlin's treasures

For the documentary, director Dag Freyer accompanied people behind the scenes, watching specialists work in museums and traveling with archaeologists to China and with a curator to Cameroon.

The film quickly reveals these researchers' passion for their work. Dry historical facts are decrypted by connecting their origins to present-day contexts.

How precise were German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt's 19th-century records? Who first came up with the idea to write something down? Those are some of the questions the film answers.

A 1960s boat from the South Pacific (Salzgeber & Co. Medien GmbH)

A 1960s boat from the South Pacific will move into Berlin's Humboldt Forum museum

A difficult issue: Germany's colonial legacy

Berlin's treasure trove is currently undergoing major changes with the upcoming Humboldt Forum museum in the Berlin City Palace, which is slated to open at the end of 2019.

Some museums are already preparing the relocation of their exhibits. While documenting the move, film director Freyer also discussed with different protagonists the provenance of these artifacts: How did Germany use its own power during the colonial era to enrich its collections — and how should the country deal with them today?

The debate as to whether the ownership of all objects is lawful will continue when the Humboldt Forum opens its doors.

Read more: Skulls and bones: A dark secret of German colonialism

Two men looking at the Berlin Gold Hat (Salzgeber & Co. Medien GmbH)

The Berlin Gold Hat is an Late Bronze Age artifact made of thin gold leaf

Diving into archaeology

The film does feature an Indiana Jones moment, when the president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger, personally dives into the Tollense River in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, right by the site of Europe's oldest known battlefield, to search for arrowheads from the Bronze Age.

"Berlin's Treasure Trove — The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation," co-produced by DW, rbb and Arte, celebrates its premiere in Berlin on Tuesday May 15 and will be screened in different cinemas throughout Germany starting May 17. The documentary will also air later on DW.

