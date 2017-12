A man crashed a car into the entrance area of the headquarters of the Germany's Social Democratic (SPD) party in Berlin on Christmas Eve, police said early on Monday.

The 58-year-old driver was slightly injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

Police said the man had told investigators that he intended to commit suicide.

Among other things police found petrol canisters and lighter fluid inside the car.

Police are investigating the incident as potential arson.

It is not known if an event was taking place in the building at the time.

cw/jm (dpa, Reuters)