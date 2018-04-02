Berlin police confirm parcel bomb was part of DHL extortion plot

Police defused the parcel bomb at a trade association last week. They now believe it is the fourth parcel bomb delivered in recent months in an attempt to get money illegally from logistics giant DHL.
A parcel bomb delivered to the Handwerkskammer trades association in Berlin last week was another attempt to blackmail German logistics giant DHL, investigators said on Tuesday.
"It is highly likely that the package was sent by the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to blackmail package delivery service DHL for millions (of euros)," said Torsten Herbst, a spokesman for the Brandenburg police department.
The approximately 15-centimeter-by-15-centimeter (6-inch-by-6-inch) package was found in the mailbox of the trade association in the Kreuzberg district last Thursday. A worker became suspicious after noticing wires protruding from the package.
A bomb disposal team diffused the bomb without an explosion being set off. Police said the size of the package meant that it could have seriously injured people had it exploded.
The bomb package was the fourth believed to be part of the extortion scheme against DHL in recent months.
In November, a parcel bomb was found in Frankfurt an der Oder. In December, a parcel bomb delivered to a pharmacy in Potsdam forced the brief closure of one of the city's Christmas markets. In January, a bank in Berlin received a package containing powder and fireworks.
Police defused the bombs.
