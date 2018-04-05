 Beetle mania: The planet′s most successful creatures? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 05.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Beetle mania: The planet's most successful creatures?

They're found almost everywhere on earth, are eaten in some cultures and pitted against each other for sport in others. Some can even blast enemies with explosive chemicals. Welcome to the fascinating world of beetles.

Photo: A man holding a hercules beetle (Source: picture-alliance/dpa/W. Thieme)

The particular vanity of humans leads us to believe that we hold dominion over the world. On that count, we are mistaken. Beetles are the real rulers of the planet.

With nearly 400,000 described species — and many more undescribed — found in almost every habitat, beetles are likely the most diverse group of animals on earth.

Their ascension to those heady heights is down to a number of factors, says Patrice Bouchard, an entomologist with Canada's agriculture and agri-food department and editor of The Book of Beetles: A Life-Size Guide to Six Hundred of Nature's Gems.

"Their success is pretty amazing," Bouchard told DW. "They are really hardy and they have a tough exoskeleton. Their wings are folded under their elytra."

This unique wing adaptation allows them to live in spots that would be tricky for other insects, like flies and wasps with exposed wings, explained Bouchard.

Photo: A beetle on a leaf in a rainforest (Source: picture-alliance/Okapia/Gavriel Jecan/Save)

Beetles can live in habitats ranging from rainforest to desert

Beetles can crawl through rocks, under bark, and inside fruit. They can live in freshwater, tropical environments, deserts and in extreme freezing temperatures. Beetle larvae and adults can also occupy different "microhabitats," so they don't have to compete for resources. 

"This is what has enabled them to do well over time and survive many different changes in their environments," said Bouchard, who specializes in darkling beetles — which has more than 20,000 species and is one of the largest beetle families.

Special features in beetle anatomy

Indeed beetles as a group have many common traits that have contributed to their runaway success over hundreds of millions of years. But they become even more interesting when you look at individuals more closely.

Take the bombardier beetle — so named for its elaborate defense mechanism. It fires boiling hot chemicals from its bottom with a popping sound. The males of other beetle species have large mandibles or horns to fight off mating rivals for the best egg-laying spots.

In Japan, enthusiasts have turned this trait into a pastime and pit male rhinoceros beetles against one another in gladiator-like tournaments. The country's beetle buffs can even buy the popular pets from vending machines and in department stores — although, animal rights activists have spoken out against the practice.

Inspirational attributes

Photo: A fog-basking beetle in Namibia (Source: picture-alliance/Wildlife/M. Harvey)

A fog-basking beetle takes a drink from droplets collected from moist air

Scientists are now looking at certain beetle survival features that could help with challenges faced by humans — a research field known as biomimicry.

DW recommends

For many, insects are the stuff of nightmares. But these fascinating creatures are a vital part of our ecosystem. Without them the world would look entirely different. Find out more in our interactive graphic. (14.01.2016)

Agriculture is often viewed as the basis of human civilization. But there are some other — rather unlikely — farmers out there in the animal kingdom. (12.02.2018)

From bark beetles to fall armyworms to plagues of locusts, when insects band together they can do immeasurable damage to crops and as a result our food security. Meet some of the biggest little offenders. (10.02.2017)

When Mother Nature conceived of the fig, she seems to have asked herself: 'Why go for the easy option?' The plant relies on an extremely complex — and somewhat macabre — pollination process to bear fruit. (28.02.2018)

This week, experts are meeting to discuss how we can avert an extinction crisis. But much of the planet's biodiversity isn't even known to science yet. Conservationists still struggle to find out what's really out there. (21.03.2018)

The fog-basking beetle is, perhaps, one of the ultimate survivors and of great interest to scientists working in this area.

The creature lives in the harsh Namib desert, where water is scarce. But fog-baskers have found a solution. When the moisture-laden Atlantic breeze rolls far inland, the beetles stand with their heads pointed down to allow water droplets that condensate on their bodies to trickle down to their mouths.

"We're looking at how they can use their body with structures on their exoskeleton and ridges," said Bouchard, "so we can replicate what we see in nature and then use that to our benefit." 

Beetles, beetles, everywhere

The ubiquity of beetles means, we humans have come into contact with them a lot without even realizing it. Many act as decomposers, breaking down dead plant matter, dung and carrion that would otherwise be left to rot.

Their presence hasn't always worked out in our favor though. They can cause problems for farmers and foresters, for instance, by attacking crops and trees.

Photo: An ancient Egyptian ankle cuff with a beetle design (Source: picture-alliance/akg-images/Werner Forman)

The ancient Egyptians revered scarab beetles, incorporating them into jewelry and other artefacts

Invasive species — those who are not native to a particular place — can also prove deadly for indigenous plants that have evolved no natural defenses against these new arrivals.

That's why countries like Canada, where Bouchard is based, are working to ensure non-native beetles aren't accidentally imported from abroad.

Still, carefully-planned introductions can be beneficial.

Bouchard and others at the agri-food department have been meticulously studying the potential of European weevils for keeping down populations of invasive weeds on Canadian rangelands without damaging other flora and fauna. 

"In the past, you've had people trying to introduce different things in different places, not based on good studies and they have caused problems. So you have to do this kind of work really carefully," said Bouchard.

Beetles in culture

Photo: A woman preparing grubs to eat (Photos: Getty Images/AFP/P. Kittiwongsakul)

In places like Thailand, grubs are a typical dish

In many ancient and modern cultures, beetles have been held in high regard. The ancient Egyptians worshipped the scarab beetle, comparing its rolling of dung to the sun rolling across the sky each day. As a result, they became a symbol of everlasting life.

InAsia and Latin America, beetles and their larvae are a familiar food item. In Thailand, locals eat around 100 different species of beetle, while people in the highlands of Ecuador consume around 30 kinds of local beetles. 

Nearly 800 million people are malnourished right now, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Bouchard and others believe insects, including beetles, could be part of the answer to future food crises if farmed sustainably on a large-scale. That might not sound appetizing for those who aren't used to eating bugs but grinding them into flour, for instance, could help people get over the ick-factor.

Beetles under threat 

Photo: Entomologist Patrice Bouchard holding two beetles (Source: Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada as represented by the Minister of Agriculture)

Patrice Bouchard (pictured) says beetles are difficult to study in their own environments, but that new technologies are helping

Bouchard believes we've still got a lot to learn about beetles. Some species have only ever been found once. Even those we know better are difficult to study in the wild because they tend to stay out of sight. 

With climate change and habitat destruction threatening certain species, particularly the rare and flightless varieties that cannot migrate, it's more important than ever to continue to the search for previously undescribed varieties, says Bouchard. 

"It's fun to find out about Elon Musk and explorations on other planets," said the beetle enthusiast. "But we still have a ton to learn about our own planet, places to explore and species to describe and things to understand about our own ecosystems and how to protect them."

  • Insekten als Lebensmittel

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Bon appetit?

    Bugs can be tasty. So why is it that we don't we eat more of them? There are plenty of reasons to do so: insects are easy to raise and consume fewer resources than cows, sheep or pigs. They don’t need pastures, they multiply quickly and they don't produce greenhouse gasses.

  • Insekten als Lebensmittel

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Healthy and hearty

    Water bugs, scorpions, cockroaches - on a stick or fried to accompany beer: these are delicacies in Asia, and healthy ones at that. Insects, especially larvae, are an energy and protein bomb. One hundred grams of termites, for example, have 610 calories - more than chocolate! Add to that 38 grams of protein and 46 grams of fat.

  • Insekten als Lebensmittel

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Vitamin bombs

    Insects are full of unsaturated fatty acids, iron, vitamins and minerals says the UN’S Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The organization wants to increase the popularity of insect recipes around the world.

  • Botswana Insekten Mopane Raupen

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Yummy!

    In many countries around the world, insects have long been a popular treat, especially in parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America. Mopane caterpillars, like the ones shown here, are a delicacy in southern Africa. They're typically boiled, roasted or grilled.

  • Insekten als Lebensmittel

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    A la carte

    Even international fine cuisine features insects. And in Mexican restaurants, worms with guacamole are a popular snack. Meanwhile, new restaurants in Germany are starting to pop up that offer grasshoppers, meal worms and caterpillars to foodies with a taste for adventure.

  • Insekten als Lebensmittel

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Spiders in a skillet

    In Europe and America, beetles, grubs, locusts and other creepy crawlers are usually met with a ‘yuck!’ The thought of eating deep-fried tarantulas, a popular treat in Cambodia, is met with great disgust. But is there a good reason for that response?

  • Jar of grilled insects.

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Gourmet grasshoppers

    Fine food specialists Terre Exotique (Exotic Earth) offer a grilled grasshopper snack. The French company currently sells the crunchy critters online via special order. A 30-gram jar goes for $11.50 (9 euros).

  • Bildergalerie Pheromone

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Sustainable and ecological

    There are about 1,000 edible insect varieties in the world. Bees are one of them. They're a sustainable source of nutrition, full of protein and vitamins - and tasty for the most part. The world needs to discover this delicacy, says the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

  • Insekten als Delikatesse in China pixel

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Fact: Mealworms environmentally friendly

    In 2012, researchers used ecological criteria to monitor mealworm production at an insect farm in the Netherlands. The result? For the production of one kilogram of edible protein, worm farms use less energy and much less space than dairy or beef farms.

  • Deutschland Hände voller Maikäfer

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Beetle treats

    Even in Germany, insects used to be eaten in abundance. May beetle soup was popular until the mid-1900s. The taste has been described as reminiscent of crab soup. In addition, beetles were sugared or candied, then sold in pastry shops.

  • Nahrung aus Insekten der Firma Ynsect

    Bugs for Breakfast?

    Cuisine for cows

    French start-up Ynsect is cooking up plans to offer ground up mealworms as a cost-effective feed for animals like fish, chicken and pigs. This could benefit the European market, where 70 percent of animal feed is imported.

    Author: Lori Herber


DW recommends

Bugs for Breakfast?

Researchers say insects are the perfect sustainable food of the future. Bugs are chock-full of protein and are easy to cultivate. So what's all the buzz about? (11.07.2013)  

WWW links

Will Beetles Inherit The Earth? Evolutionary Study Reveals Their Long-term Success

Agricultural Double Agent: Beetles are both an Ally and an Adversary

Study: Biodiversity of Coleoptera

Related content

Frische Feigen

The short, complicated life of a fig wasp 28.02.2018

When Mother Nature conceived of the fig, she seems to have asked herself: 'Why go for the easy option?' The plant relies on an extremely complex — and somewhat macabre — pollination process to bear fruit.

Ecuador Amazonas Regenwald

Time running out to save the Earth's plants and animals 23.03.2018

Five new reports unveiled at a UN biodiversity summit in Colombia are sounding the alarm over the rapidly deteriorating state of biodiversity on our planet. But they also provide the tools to fight back.

Global Ideas Kreuzfahrtschiffe Karibikinsel Cozumel

Protecting Mexico's island paradise 20.03.2018

The popularity of the Mexican island of Cozumel as a cruise destination is great for the economy — but not necessarily for nature. The country is now trying to protect its blue waters and fragile coral reefs.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Schnüffelratten bekämpfen den transnationalen Wildtierhandel (Apopo)

Mini sleuths sniff out wildlife crooks

Dogs have helped track down criminals for centuries. But when space is tight, "sniffer rats" could be up to the job. 

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 