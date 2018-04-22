Beethoven's 'Instagram Symphony'

Beethoven's Eighth Symphony is a work not to be underestimated, says conductor David Stern. This hour we'll discover why he calls it the "Instagram Symphony."
David Stern conducts the ensemble Opera fuoco, which also works as an opera studio. He is the son of the legendary violinist Isaac Stern, and he told DW what that means in a very basic sense: "I think the most important thing that I've learned from him is never to stop thinking: 'What can I do better? Where am I going? Why is this note here? Why is this instrument accompanying the soloist?' These are questions my father asked constantly. And that constant revision in the head means that the Beethoven concerto never gets old, the Brahms concerto stays young, and for me, I can do Puccini a million times and each time it means something different to me. Never stop thinking: it's the best thing in life."
Although Ludwig van Beethoven's Eighth Symphony is a shorter, lighter piece than his Seventh or Ninth symphonies, David Stern is certain that it's not to be underestimated: "After this incredibly dynamic and ambitious Seventh Symphony, Beethoven kind of looked into himself, and he wanted to have fun," Stern explains. "It's a lovely, light, funny work. You feel like you're walking with Beethoven in Vienna. It's as if is he's opening the door, you smell the air and you feel like you're there, and it's a lovely revelation. There's the noise of the crowd. There's the little orchestra that plays not together inside the park. It's like taking a picture. It's kind of his Instagram symphony."
Leonard Bernstein
Serenade after Plato's Symposium for violin, strings, harp and percussion, dedicated to Isaac Stern
Isaac Stern, violin
Symphony of the Air
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
on CD 15621 Süddeutsche Zeitung
Otto Nicolai
Fantaisie avec Variations Brillantes sur Norma (Bellini) (Fantasy and Brilliant Variations on Bellini's Norma), opus 25
Claudius Tanski, piano
Southwestphalian Philharmonic
David Stern, conductor
on CD MDG 6010832-2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 8 in F Major, op. 93
Opera Fuoco
David Stern, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 15, 2017
