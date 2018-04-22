 Beethoven′s ′Instagram Symphony′ | Music | DW | 25.04.2018
Music

Beethoven's 'Instagram Symphony'

Beethoven's Eighth Symphony is a work not to be underestimated, says conductor David Stern. This hour we'll discover why he calls it the "Instagram Symphony."
David Stern conducts the ensemble Opera fuoco, which also works as an opera studio. He is the son of the legendary violinist Isaac Stern, and he told DW what that means in a very basic sense: "I think the most important thing that I've learned from him is never to stop thinking: 'What can I do better? Where am I going? Why is this note here? Why is this instrument accompanying the soloist?' These are questions my father asked constantly. And that constant revision in the head means that the Beethoven concerto never gets old, the Brahms concerto stays young, and for me, I can do Puccini a million times and each time it means something different to me. Never stop thinking: it's the best thing in life."

Although Ludwig van Beethoven's Eighth Symphony is a shorter, lighter piece than his Seventh or Ninth symphonies, David Stern is certain that it's not to be underestimated: "After this incredibly dynamic and ambitious Seventh Symphony, Beethoven kind of looked into himself, and he wanted to have fun," Stern explains. "It's a lovely, light, funny work. You feel like you're walking with Beethoven in Vienna. It's as if is he's opening the door, you smell the air and you feel like you're there, and it's a lovely revelation. There's the noise of the crowd. There's the little orchestra that plays not together inside the park. It's like taking a picture. It's kind of his Instagram symphony."

Leonard Bernstein
Serenade after Plato's Symposium for violin, strings, harp and percussion, dedicated to Isaac Stern
Isaac Stern, violin
Symphony of the Air 
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
on CD 15621 Süddeutsche Zeitung 

Otto Nicolai 
Fantaisie avec Variations Brillantes sur Norma (Bellini) (Fantasy and Brilliant Variations on Bellini's Norma), opus 25 
Claudius Tanski, piano
Southwestphalian Philharmonic
David Stern, conductor
on CD MDG 6010832-2 

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 8 in F Major, op. 93 
Opera Fuoco 
David Stern, conductor 
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 15, 2017

DW recommends

High drama and passion from opera

Based in Paris, Opera fuoco is a period instrument ensemble founded 15 years ago by American conductor David Stern, who enjoys digging up interesting pieces one may not hear all that often. (07.04.2018)  

BTHVN Week explores Beethoven, folk music

Beethoven, the man who symbolizes serious symphonies, and simple folk music — can the two fit together? Yes, according to an imaginative chamber music festival in the house where the composer was born. (25.01.2018)  

German Echo Awards honor the year's best in classical music

Now in its 16th year, Germany's Echo Klassik awards go out to musicians who are making waves in the music world. This year's winners include a conductor known for his social activism and the world's fastest violinist. (17.10.2010)  

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. After a music career, she now speaks out about the Nazi atrocities. She commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day with a speech in the Bundestag. (31.01.2018)  

A new attraction for Beethoven pilgrims planned in Bonn

A series of informational panels is to mark the most important stations in Beethoven's life in the city of his birth in time for the composer's 250th anniversary, in 2020. (27.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour 16 märz #897 fuoco 02  

Related content

Beethovenfest 2017-Amerikanischer Dirigent David Stern

High drama and passion from opera 25.04.2018

Based in Paris, Opera Fuoco is a period instrument ensemble founded 15 years ago by American conductor David Stern, who enjoys digging up interesting pieces one may not hear all that often.

Jazzfest Bonn 2018 - Django Bates

All that jazz at the Jazzfest Bonn 24.04.2018

World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito.

Benjamin Britten War Requiem

Setting the pity of war to music: Britten's 'War Requiem' 06.04.2018

Benjamin Britten dedicated his extravagant denunciation of war to friends he lost in the trenches of WWI. Nearly 60 years after its premiere, the pacifist's masterpiece is still touching musicians and listeners alike.

Film

A scene from the film 'The Pianist' (TOBIS STUDIOCANAL)

Revisiting the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.  

Books

Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to celebrate World Book Day 2018 on April 23. 

Music

Jazzfest Bonn 2018 (WPR Schnabel )

Jazz Live: Niels Klein and Lars Duppler

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn. 

Arts

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

