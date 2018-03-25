Bayern Munich′s coaching options after Thomas Tuchel turns down the job | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.03.2018

This time, Bayern Munich didn't get their man.

According to several reports in Germany, Thomas Tuchel has rejected an offer from the five-time defending Bundesliga champions to become the club's head coach next season. German magazine Kicker have reported he will instead take the head coaching job at Arsenal, a London-based club in the English Premier League.

Bayern, who currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, is currently under the leadership of Jupp Heynckes, who came out of retirement in October after the club parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti. However, Heynckes, 72, has insisted his return to coaching is only temporary and has repeatedly said he will leave the club at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Where does this leave the Bavarian club? With Tuchel off the board and Heynckes presumably departing soon, there are still coaches in German football that Bayern could install next season.

Ralph Hasenhütll is in his second season with RB Leipzig

Ralph Hasenhüttl, the Bayern challenger

Bayern have shown a propensity of looting clubs who challenge their title dominance of their players and, occasionally, front office personnel. Ralph Hasenhüttl, 50, certainly fits the mold after coaching RB Leipzig to a second-place finish in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season — the club's first in Germany's top division.

The Austrian coach has not been able to replicate similar results — Leipzig currently sit in sixth place after 27 games. On the flip side, he has had surprising success in the club's first European season, leading his Red Bulls to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

However, Hasenhüttl has been criticized his players for being to selfish — he was quoted in German magazine Sport Bild as describing his star striker Timo Werner as "someone who isn't satisfied when the team has a 4-0 lead and he hasn't scored yet." The jury is still out as to whether he can handle a locker room filled with egos —something that Bayern is known for having.

Hasenhüttl's contract runs with Leipzig until June 2019. If Bayern are willing to pay compensation, Leipzig may let him move south to Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann, who was born near Munich, grew up a Bayern fan

Julian Nagelsmann, a Hoeness favorite

Julian Nagelsmann, 30, was heralded as a coaching wunderkind after leading Hoffenheim to a club-best fourth-place finish last season. The hype has dissipated this season, though, due to mediocre results in the Bundesliga and an inability to reach the Europa League knockout stages.

Nonetheless, Nagelsmann, who reportedly has a buyout clause with Hoffenheim after the 2018-19 season, has caught the eye of Bayern president Uli Hoeness. Sport Bild reported in October that, while Tuchel was the favorite of club chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge, Hoeness was keen to make Nagelsmann Bayern's coach next season. Hoeness and Nagelsmann were also spotted sitting together at Bayern games last season.

Heynckes, however, has not hopped on the Nagelsmann bandwagon. In October, he told the Rhein Neckar Zeitung that the Hoffenheim coach needed "a few more years to gain international experience."

Born just over 60 kilometers (37 miles) away from Munich, Nagelsmann supported Bayern as a child and has said he plans to move his family to Munich. He very well could be Bayern's coach someday, but whether he will get the job next season is unclear.

Niko Kovac (right) with former Bayern teammate and current Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic (left)

Niko Kovac, once part of the family

Not since Jürgen Klinsmann in the 2008-09 season has a former Bayern player taken the helm as head coach. Niko Kovac, who played two seasons with Bayern in the early 2000s, could be the next candidate to do so.

Kovac, 46, has coached Eintracht Frankfurt back to German football relevancy. His Eagles currently sit in fourth place and could qualify for European competition for the first time since 2013. The Croat has also coached his team to the quarterfinals of this season's German Cup after losing in last season's final to Borussia Dortmund.

The one black spot currently on Kovac's coaching resume is his lack of coaching experience in European competition. By the same token, he has coached on an international level before, leading the Croatian national team to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His success last season at Eintracht Frankfurt has earned him a contract extension until June 2019. Success this season could get him the coaching job at Bayern Munich, the highest profile club coaching position in Germany.