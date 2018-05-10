Bayern Munich confirm appointment of Miroslav Klose as U17 coach

Friday's announcement of the appointment of Miroslav Klose as Bayern Munich's under-17 coach came as little surprise, as the club had confirmed last month that it was negotiating with the 39-year-old former striker with a view to him taking the job.

The statement issued via Bayern's website said that Klose has signed a two year contract, which will take him through to the summer of 2020.

"I'm very much looking forward to the task at FC Bayern, and I'll do everything to justify the faith shown in me by the way I coach the young players," Klose said.

Another familiar face

"It's our philosophy to secure the services of successful and valued former players. So I'm very glad that Miro Klose will pass on his enormous wealth of experience to our young talents, and that he will help us as a coach," said Bayern's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic.

The latest former player to agree rejoin Bayern prior to Klose was Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Niko Kovac, who is to replace Jupp Heynckes at the end of this season.

Klose, who is currently an assistant to national team coach Joachim Löw, will remain in that job through the end of the upcoming World Cup in Russia, and assume his duties at Bayern later in the summer.

The all-time top scorer (16 goals) at World Cup finals, made 98 Bundesliga appearances for FC Bayern between 2007 and 2011, scoring 24 goals.