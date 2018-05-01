Basque ETA separatists announce they are 'completely' dissolving

The Basque militant group ETA has decided to disband and end its "political initiative" after a 60-year campaign for independence from Spain. Spanish officials, however, said they would keep pursuing the "terrorists."
Leaders of the Basque separatist movement ETA said the group had "completely dissolved all its structures" in a letter published on Wednesday in news portal El Diario Norte. The bloody campaign led by the group had claimed over 850 lives in the last 60 years.
Read more: ETA hands over weapons
What just happened:
Spain to keep pursuing ETA
The group representing ETA's victims, COVITO, slammed ETA shortly before the latest publication. COVITO head Consuelo Ordonez, whose brother was killed by ETA in 1995, said "the only decent sentence that the terrorists could have uttered starts and ends with, 'We should never have existed.'"
Read more: ETA still wants an independent Basque state
Spanish Interior Minister Zoido vowed to keep investigating unresolved crimes attributed to ETA and to pursue its members. "ETA obtained nothing through its promise to stop killing, and it will obtain nothing by announcing what they call dissolution," he told reporters.
New 'opportunity' for Basque country
The Basque separatist movement has been winding down its activities for years, but the letter's publication on Wednesday marks a key step to the group's permanent closure. International mediators are working to conclusively end the dispute with Madrid and Paris at an upcoming peace conference on May 4. In its letter, ETA acknowledged its responsibility in failing to resolve the conflict. At the same time, they said the Basque region was "before a new opportunity to finally close the conflict and build a collective future."
Bombs and deaths squads
The separatist Basque movement was created in 1958 as a response to oppression by Spain's dictator Francisco Franco. The group, originally gathering youths close to the Basque Nationalist Party, dubbed its self ETA for Euskadi ta Askatasuna or "Basque Homeland and Freedom" in the region's language.
Read more: Basque protesters in Paris demand ETA prisoner rights
The group assassinated Franco's prime minister and likely successor Luis Carrero Blanco in a 1973 bombing attack in Madrid.
Despite Franco's death in 1975, the group continued its armed campaign for Basque self-determination and eventual independence. ETA militants conducted numerous bombing attacks across Spain in the coming decades, with over 850 people losing their lives. Spanish authorities responded with a brutal crackdown, setting up death squads to perform extrajudicial killings of ETA members.
The group was weakened in recent years in crackdowns conducted by Spanish and French authorities. Most of its senior leaders were arrested. In April, the ETA offered asked forgivness of the victims who were "not involved in the conflict." However, they said its apology did not extend to "legitimate" targets such as politicians and security forces.
Waiting for summit in France
ETA representatives apparently composed the latest letter on April 16 and sent it to various stakeholders in the conflict before making it public on Wednesday. The recepients included the Basque regional government and ex-UN General Secretary Kofi Annan, who was one of the mediators in the dispute.
The group is expected to confirm its final dissolution in a video to be published on Thursday, according to media reports. The peace conference in France is scheduled for Friday.
dj/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)
As part of its disarmament, Basque separatist group ETA has given French authorities a list of hidden weapon caches containing 120 firearms and three tonnes of explosives. Madrid has rejected demands for amnesty. (08.04.2017)
A Basque newspaper says the separatist group has not abandoned its goal of achieving an independent state. A week ago, ETA gave up its arms to French authorities, ending a four decade campaign of terror. (16.04.2017)
Thousands of protesters have rallied in Paris, demanding reduced jail sentences for members of the Basque separatist group ETA. They say the government needs to make concessions if it's serious about a peace process. (09.12.2017)