Barbara Bush remembered at funeral in Houston

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush — whose husband George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush were both US presidents — was laid to rest in College Station, Texas on Saturday on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Library at Texas A&M University.

She died Tuesday at the age of 92 after a long period of declining health. She was buried next to her daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of three in 1953.

Bush's funeral was held in Houston, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, which the family have been members of since the Bushes moved to Texas in 1949.

Ex-presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush at the service

Her granddaughters delivered readings during the service and her grandsons served as pallbearers before their grandmother's casket was wheeled out of the church.

Among the mourners were former presidents and first ladies such as Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and current First Lady Melania Trump.

Barbara Bush's funeral was held at St. Martin's Episcopal church in Houston, Texas

'Beautiful' until the end

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush delivered a eulogy at his mother's funeral, and joked about how she had called her style of mothering him and his siblings "a benevolent dictatorship — but honestly it wasn't always benevolent."

He said that one of the most important lessons she taught him and others was the power of laughter and that joy should be shared.

Bush teared up at one point during the eulogy, saying his mother, who was known for her self-deprecating remarks about her wrinkles and gray hair, was "beautiful" until the very end.

He said he felt privileged that he had a "front-row" seat to the great love story that his parents shared.

Barbara Bush listens as her son, George W. Bush, speaks at an event in Florida in March, 2005

A long love story

Bush met former President George H.W. Bush when she was 16 at a dance, and the pair married shortly after his return from fighting in World War II. They were married for 73 years.

During her time as first lady, Barbara Bush was extremely popular with the public. During that time, she founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which she chaired until 2012.

Members of the public had been allowed to pay their respects as Bush lay in repose at St. Martin's on Friday.

Barbara Bush with future President George H.W. Bush and their son, and also future president, George W Bush in 1955.

