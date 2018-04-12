Barbara Bush, former US first lady, dies aged 92

Barbara Bush, the wife of former US President George H. W. Bush, died on Tuesday at the age of 92, a family spokesman said without elaborating.

Spokesman Jim McGrath had announced on Sunday that Barbara, who had been suffering from poor health, had been placed in palliative care.

She had received medical treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, according to media reports, and had suffered for decades from a thyroid condition known as Graves' disease.

Literacy champion

During her husband's time in office, Barbara was known for her down-to-earth demeanor and putting herself largely above the political fray.

She advocated for children's literacy, founding the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, and is said to have convinced her husband to boost funding for AIDS research and treatment.

Barbara was only the second woman after Abigail Adams, who was the wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams, to have been both a first lady and mother of a US president.

