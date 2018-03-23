 Banksy′s world caught on camera | Arts | DW | 23.03.2018
Arts

Banksy's world caught on camera

Barry Cawston's latest project has brought him a step closer to the world's most mysterious street artist. Rachel Stewart spoke to the British photographer about blurring the lines between Banksy's art and reality.

Weltkulturerbe Völklinger Hütte - Ausstellung Banksy's Dismaland & Others - Fotografien von Barry Cawston (Barry Cawston)

"The closer I get, the more mysterious it is," says photographer Barry Cawston. He's talking about Banksy — the British street artist whose identity is one of the art world's best-kept secrets.

"And the mystery is important," Cawston adds, "because he needs room to maneuver and do what he does. I just can't believe that he pulls these things off. It's amazing."

Ever since Banksy's signature stencil paintings began appearing around Bristol in the 1990s, people have been fascinated with the underground artist.

USA new piece by street artist Banksy (Reuters/A. Espinal)

How do you paint a 21-meter mural in New York in secret?

Who is this person and how do his paintings appear overnight in public places, from London to the West Bank, without anyone seeing the work in progress?

Just last week, New Yorkers have spotted three new pieces by the elusive sprayer, including a 21-meter mural protesting the imprisonment of Kurdish artist Zehra Dogan in Turkey.

 

More than graffiti

Having come across plenty of Banksy's work while living in East London, Cawston came to appreciate the art of graffiti with "a message."

"It's moved on from tagging and being fun or beautiful," the 51-year-old explains. "Banksy is someone who seems to combine lots of elements and I can't help but have tremendous respect for that."

So, when Banksy unveiled his ambitious Dismaland installation in 2015 a short drive from Cawston's home in Somerset, the photographer grabbed his camera and headed to Weston-super-Mare.

Ariel at Dismaland Photographed by Barry Cawston (Barry Cawston)

A skewed view of Disney mermaid Ariel at Banksy's 'Dismaland'

Dismaland was an amusement park gone wrong. Cinderella's carriage had crashed, and a leering press pack jostled to take a photo of her limp body. Ariel the mermaid appeared to be suffering from a technical glitch (picture above). Visitors could steer boats crammed full of refugees past the White Cliffs of Dover.

Dismal Britain

The project, which drew crowds in the thousands every day for its five-week run, painted a distinctly unflattering portrait of modern society.

"We're talking about a dark humor here," says Cawston. "What I felt Banksy was doing was taking Britain and looking at it as though through a snow globe — shaking it up to a radical, dystopian version."

Dismaland - Photographed by Barry Cawston (Barry Cawston)

Not quite Disney: A fun day out at Banksy's so-called 'bemusement park'

And the location was no coincidence. Weston-super-Mare, or just "Weston" to locals, was a British seaside town in much need of regeneration. The dilapidated theme park reflected the sense of abandonment along Weston's seafront. It was this connection between the art and reality that Cawston captured in his photographs.

"I tried to juxtapose pictures in Dismaland with pictures from Weston-super-Mare," he says. "There was a mad moment where there was a Christmas shop down the road and outside it a 20-foot (6-meter) blow-up Father Christmas had blown over and was lying face down in the middle of the road. That's so Weston."

So, are the photos essentially a joke at the expense of the locals?

The queen looks through a Weston shop window - Photographed by Barry Cawston (Barry Cawston)

The queen looks through a Weston shop window

"I think a lot of people in Weston understood the comedy and the dynamic of what Dismaland was about," Cawston says. "People quite like to be photographed and included in the conversation."

What's more, it seems that being given the Banksy treatment has altered Weston for the better.

"Over the last two years it's been changing quite rapidly," Cawston explains. "A lot of the rundown shops are no longer rundown. They've spent some money along the waterfront and built a college. So some investment has come into a place that has been left and lonely for quite a long time."

Banksy in Bethlehem

The West Bank was the site of Banksy's next major project. The Walled Off Hotel — a play on the luxury Waldorf brand — opened its doors in Bethlehem in March 2017. Pitched as the hotel with "the worst view in the world," it stands right next to the concrete wall that separates the Palestinian and Israeli territories.

Images found dotted around the hotel included cherubs wearing gas masks, a bust enveloped in tear gas (pictured below) and a pillow fight between a Palestinian youth and an Israeli soldier.

Walled off hotel - photographed by Barry Cawston (Barry Cawston)

Banksy targeted West Bank politics with his Walled Off Hotel

"Some people might say it treats [the situation] in a more superficial way," says Cawston. "But I think what he's doing is bringing people into a conversation that we're cut off from.

"To me, it seems to be asking other people to come and overlay on his message."

And that's exactly what Cawston did. By contrasting images of the hotel itself with unposed images of the people and places in the direct vicinity, Cawston once again sought to draw a direct parallel between the art and its location. 

Nod of approval

But what did Banksy himself make of this? Cawston explains that he was aware of the importance of not "overstepping the mark" with his photographs and that he knew he needed to get a "casual nod" of approval from the street artist.

This approval came on Christmas Eve last year, when, without warning, Banksy uploaded 36 photos from Cawston's "Are We There Yet?" book — featuring shots of Dismaland and complementary images from around Weston-super-Mare — to his official website.

"I found out because suddenly we were getting loads of book sales!" Cawston recalls.

Artwork 'Balloon Girl' by Banksy (picture-alliance/dpa/Bonhams)

Banksy's 'Balloon Girl' appeared on the side of a London shop in 2002

So, the lingering question is: has Cawston spoken to, or even met, Banksy himself?

"No, I haven't. So…" Cawston answers, before trailing off and finally landing on a firm: "No."

"They are not interested in me meeting him — and I'm not sure I'm interested in meeting him either!" he continues.

Who are "they"?

"Um… I don't know. I really don't!" Cawston answers. He tentatively explains that any contact was made "through some mutual people," before adding: "I'm afraid I really can't say any more."

Now Cawston's "Are We There Yet?" series is coming to Germany for an exhibition entitled "Banksy's Dismaland & Others," which will run from March 25 until November 4. According to Cawston, the Völklingen Ironworks, near the French-German border, will provide a suitably unconventional backdrop.

"I like that it's not a white-walled gallery," he explains. "It's not stuffy in any way. It adds another level to some of the ideas.

"I love Banksy's radicalism and if I can carry on a bit of that in this work then that's great," he says. "Maybe it will be a small gateway into more people looking at Banksy's work as well. I think it deserves all the recognition it can get."

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Paparazzi Rat Copyright: Banksy/Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Toxic Mary Copyright: Banksy/ Toxic Mary

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Toxic Mary

    Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein. Copyright: Banksy/ Monkey Queen

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Monkey Queen

    Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Choose Your Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Your Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Chose your Weapon

    Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Heavy Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Heavy Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Heavy Weapon

    Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Nola Copyright: Bansky/ Nola

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl Nola

    Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Kate Moss. Copyright: Banksy / Kate Moss

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Kate Moss

    Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Girl with Balloon. Copyright: Banksy /Girl with Balloon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl with Balloon

    Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm


