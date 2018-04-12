 ′Babylon Berlin′ and ′Dark′ take home Grimme Prizes | Film | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

'Babylon Berlin' and 'Dark' take home Grimme Prizes

Considered to be German television's most important awards, the 2018 Grimme Prize winners are given to hit TV series "Babylon Berlin" and "Dark," among a record number of winners.

Logo from TV series Babylon Berlin (2017 X Filme/Frédéric Batier)

With 68 winners, the 2018 Grimme Prizes awarded on Friday celebrate a record-number of TV productions. 

"Mass and class," said the director of the Grimme Institute, Frauke Gerlach, when the winners were revealed in March. 

"The award winners have done an excellent job of showing a large cross-section of what television has to offer and its possibilities."

Among the winners were two original German television series that are well-known abroad.

"Babylon Berlin," the film adaptation of a detective novel set in Weimar-era Berlin, co-produced by ARD and pay-TV provider Sky, took home awards in the fiction category.

"Dark," produced by Netflix for its own platform, won for quality television, making it the first series produced by a streaming service to obtain a Grimme Prize.

"The quality of these high-class series shows that Germany can hold its own on the international series market," said Gerlach.

Read more: How a Highlands publisher has hit the big time with 'Babylon Berlin'

  • Netflix series Dark: a boy in the forest (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Netflix German series 'Dark'

    The first German language TV series produced by Netflix for the international market, "Dark" was released on December 1, 2017. The first season consists of 10 episodes and tells the story of four families living in a small German town. The disappearance of two young children in surrounding forest leads to investigations revealing that something shady has been happening there since the 1980s.

  • Netflix series Dark: two people in a house (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Dark worlds

    The series was directed by Baran bo Odar and his wife, Jantje Friese, wrote the screenplay. The Swiss director filmed a similar story with the 2010 feature film, "The Silence," another thriller that interconnects two generations of a family in a small provincial German town. As the title suggests, his latest offering is a lot darker and claustrophobic.

  • Still from series Babylon Berlin (2017 X Filme/Frédéric Batier)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Ambitious production: 'Babylon Berlin'

    The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced, "Babylon Berlin" started airing in Germany last October. Netflix purchased broadcast rights for the US. Three directors, including Tom Tykwer, recreated the atmosphere of Berlin in the 1920s for this period drama.

  • Matthias Schweighöfer in You Are Wanted (picture alliance / Stephan Rabold/Amazon/dpa)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Amazon's German series 'You Are Wanted'

    The first German series to be produced by Amazon, "You Are Wanted" started airing in March 2017 and was also made available worldwide through the Amazon Prime streaming service. It was directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also plays the lead role in this series dealing with cyber crime. Despite dividing the critics, the show's second season is already in production.

  • On the set of Deutschland 83, actors Jonas Nay and Ludwig Trepte (picture alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    A sequel for 'Deutschland 83'

    Broadcast on SundanceTV channel, "Deutschland 83" was the first German-language series to air on a US network with English subtitles. The show obtained a number of accolades, including an International Emmy Award. The second season of this Cold War espionage drama, titled "Deutschland 86," will air in 2018 on Amazon Prime.

  • Still from series 4 Blocks (picture-alliance/dpa/Handout/2017 Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited & Wiedemann & Berg Television GmbH & Co.)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Berlin mafia: '4 Blocks'

    "4 Blocks," directed by Marvin Kren, is set in the Berlin district of Neukölln and is centered on different organized crime family clans. The series obtained rave reviews, with some critics comparing it to the US TV hit "The Sopranos." Since October 2017, it is available in over 150 countries on Amazon Video. A second season is in the making.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


Additional awards

A third big winner of the award is "4Blocks," which follows a Lebanese family on the streets of Berlin's Neukölln district.

Jan Böhmermann accepting his Grimme award (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

A frequent award winner is Jan Böhmermann and his satire show Neo Magazine

Reporting about the riots in Hamburg surrounding the G20 summit in 2017, as well as reports on refugees and the loss of schoolchildren aboard the "Sewol," a ferry that sunk in South Korea, likewise received honors.

One of Germany's most important awards in the television industry, the Grimme Prize is named for the first Director General of the Nordwestdeutschen Rundfunks television station. It has adapted categories in recent years to reflect new media contributions.

 

DW recommends

'Babylon Berlin': The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced

"Babylon Berlin" is the most expensive TV series to have ever been filmed in Germany. Tom Tykwer's adaptation of a detective novel series portrays Berlin in the 1920s — a vibrant period before the Nazis came to power. (16.10.2017)  

How a Highlands publisher has hit the big time with 'Babylon Berlin'

A small Scottish publishing house is behind the English translations of the crime novels that led to the German TV series "Babylon Berlin." Sandstone Press didn't know at first that the books would become a hit show. (05.01.2018)  

Jan Böhmermann nominated for Grimme Online Award

German comedian Jan Böhmermann has been nominated for the Grimme Online Award following the uproar surrounding his poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The 35-year-old was submitted in a "special" category. (28.04.2016)  

'Dark': First German Netflix series reinvents an old theme

Dubbed "the German answer to 'Stranger Things,'" Netflix's first original German-language series, "Dark," offers a daring and angst-ridden confirmation of a TV renaissance in the country. (29.11.2017)  

'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

As Netflix releases its first German-language production, here are more German series that have reached an international audience. (29.11.2017)  

Related content

Türkei Dogan Holding

Reporters Without Borders: 'A dark day for press freedom' in Turkey 21.03.2018

A company with close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has bought the daily newspaper "Hurriyet" and TV station CNN Turk. The consolidation is "a deep cut," says Reporters Without Borders' Christian Mihr.

Filmstill ARD-Zweiteiler Gladbeck

The hostage crisis that shook Germany's rules of reporting: Gladbeck 08.03.2018

A new TV miniseries revisits the 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis. Dubbed the "darkest hour" in postwar German media history, coverage of the event shattered the nation and redefined the rules of reporting.

Netflix Serie Dark

'Dark': First German Netflix series reinvents an old theme 29.11.2017

Dubbed "the German answer to 'Stranger Things,'" Netflix's first original German-language series, "Dark," offers a daring and angst-ridden confirmation of a TV renaissance in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Logo from TV series Babylon Berlin (2017 X Filme/Frédéric Batier)

'Babylon Berlin' and 'Dark' take home Grimme Prizes

Considered to be German television's most important awards, the 2018 Grimme Prize winners are given to hit TV series "Babylon Berlin" and "Dark," among a record number of winners.  

Books

England Preisverleihung Man Booker Prize 2015 Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Getty Images/S.C. Wilson)

Man Booker International Prize 2018 shortlist celebrates indie publishers

With story settings ranging from the Parisian music scene to the invaded streets of Baghdad, the international edition of the prestigious British literary prize shortlists diverse titles all published independently.  

Music

Echo 2018 Helene Fischer und Luis Fonsi (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

At Germany's Echo music awards it's record sales — and not artistic merit — that count

Many wonder, how could rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang win an Echo, Germany's most important music award, with their anti-Semitic lyrics? The explanation is simple: the award is based on commercial, not artistic, value.  

Arts

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

Lifestyle

white and green asparagus (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger )

Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

Springtime in Germany means the countdown is on for the country's annual feast on a vegetable known as "white gold." White asparagus — work-intensive and costly even today — used to be available to nobility only.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  