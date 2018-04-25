 Avicii family says star DJ ′could not go on any longer′ | News | DW | 26.04.2018
News

Avicii family says star DJ 'could not go on any longer'

The superstar Swedish DJ's shocking death at age 28 was mourned by fans and musicians around the world. Avicii's family has said the musician "really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness."

DJ Avicii (picture-alliance/mpi04/MediaPunch)

Late Swedish star DJ Avicii "wanted peace" and "could not go on any longer," according to a family statement released on Thursday.

The electronic dance musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead at the age of 28 on April 20 while on holiday in Oman's capital, Muscat. No details about the cause of his death have been released.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the family said, adding: "He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness."
Watch video 01:36

Swedish DJ Avicii found dead in Oman

'Not made for the business machine'

Although the statement did not explicitly mention suicide, the phrasing suggested the DJ had taken his own life.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight," the family said.

Avicii, who collaborated with artists Madonna and Lenny Kravitz, was one of the most well-known DJs of electronic dance music.

He shot to worldwide fame in 2011 after his hit "Le7els," which he followed up with songs "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother."

Global grief

The DJ retired from touring in 2016 citing the demanding lifestyle and his wish to focus on making music. He had previously suffered from acute pancreatitis partially caused by excessive drinking and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Fans and musicians from around the world expressed their grief and condolences following his death. On Tuesday, thousands of fans gathered in Stockholm to commemorate him.

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed," his family said on Thursday. "The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

