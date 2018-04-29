'Avengers: Infinity War' breaks global record with $630 million opening

"Avengers: Infinity War" has set the highest opening weekend of all time, taking in an estimated $630 million (€519 million) globally, according to industry trackers.

Featuring more than two dozen superheroes, the Disney film also broke the record for the highest North American opening weekend, bringing in $250 million.

"It is an extraordinary weekend for the move business and for the Marvel Cinematic Universe," said Dave Hollis, who heads domestic distribution at Disney.

"'Infinity War' was the culmination of 10 years of developing the universe and characters that people care about. Having them all come together in this was what created a must-see moviegoing event."

The film follows Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and many more as they fight to save the universe from the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The most successful movies of all time 'Avatar' (2009) Leading the pack with box office earnings of $2.79 billion (2.27 billion euros) is "Avatar" by director James Cameron. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, the epic sci-fi film is set in a 22nd century mining colony on a moon called Pandora, and portrays a conflict with the original inhabitants, the Na'vi.

The most successful movies of all time 'Titanic' (1997) Another box office smash for Cameron, "Titanic" has raked in $2.2 billion (1.8 billion euros) after multiple re-releases since it premiered nearly 20 years ago. The film, which dramatized the April 1912 sinking of the British passenger liner on its maiden voyage, saw a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet adopt the iconic pose pictured above.

The most successful movies of all time 'Star Wars Episode VII: the Force Awakens' (2015) The seventh film in the Star Wars franchise made $2.06 billion (1.68 billion euros) at the box office following its much-hyped 2015 release. Produced and directed by J J Abrams, this was the first Star Wars movie not to involve the franchise's creator, George Lucas — the production company, Lucasfilm, was acquired by Disney in 2012.

The most successful movies of all time 'Jurassic World' (2015) Another hit from 2015 (four of the top ten highest-grossing movies were released this year), the long-awaited sequel to Steven Spielberg's 1993 hit "Jurassic Park" earned nearly $1.7 billion (1.38 billion euros) worldwide. The sequel "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is due out in cinemas in June 2018.

The most successful movies of all time 'The Avengers' (2012) Some of Marvel comics' biggest names – from Captain America to the Hulk (above) – join forces in this superhero action film. The eclectic ensemble went down well with cinema audiences, who shelled out more than $1.5 billion (1.2 billion euros) to see the movie.

The most successful movies of all time 'Furious 7' (2015) The seventh installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise made $1.52 billion (1.24 billion euros) in cinemas — again following a 2015 release. After actor Paul Walker (left) died in a car crash, his brothers stood in for him on set so that filming could be completed.

The most successful movies of all time 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015) The "Avengers" sequel, which sees Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow (above) and Thor reunited on screen, made $1.4 billion (1.14 billion euros) at the box office. Two additional sequels are planned, including "The Avengers: Infinity War," which is due in cinemas at the end of April 2018.

The most successful movies of all time 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2' (2011) More than 500 million of J K Rowling's Harry Potter books have been sold worldwide. Little wonder, then, that the final installment of the screen adaptation of the series about Potter's wizarding world made $1.34 billion (1.09 billion euros) at the box office.

The most successful movies of all time 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017) The second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was directed by Rian Johnson and starred the likes of Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley (above). It made $1.32 billion (1.08 billion euros) in cinemas. J J Abrams will return to the director's chair for the final film in the trilogy, due for release in 2019.

The most successful movies of all time 'Black Panther' (2018) The newest addition to the top-ten list has so far earned $1.28 billion dollars (1.04 billion euros) at the box office since its release in February 2018, pushing Disney's 2013 hit "Frozen" into 11th place. The Black Panther is due to join other Marvel favorites in the next "Avengers" sequel, due for release in late April 2018. Author: Rachel Stewart



'Superhero power'

Before "Infinity War," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" held the record for highest global opening, having raked in $529 million in December 2015.

According to industry analysts, the film's record-breaking figures effectively reversed a downward trend at the box office. Before the release of "Infinity War," box office sales were down 2.8 percent. After its release, year-to-date sales were up 3.2 percent.

"'Avengers: Infinity War'" demonstrated yet another Marvel superhero power," said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at media analytics company comScore. "The ability to reverse a downtrending box office year with a single knockout punch and literally change the box office fortunes of Hollywood almost overnight."

"Infinity War" has yet to be released in China, where analysts are expecting its momentum to continue driving box office sales. Marvel's 19 films have collectively pulled in $15 billion worldwide.

A brief history of comics Back to the roots For many experts, Wilhelm Busch is considered the founding father of the comic. The artist from rural Germany inspired the first modern comic illustrators in New York and later even Walt Disney himself. His "heroes," which he began drawing in the 1860s, are mean animal torturers, drunk priests, bigots and two very naughty boys: Max and Moritz.

A brief history of comics Comic pioneers Not only the Comic Con, but also a Frankfurt museum, Kunsthalle Schirn, is exploring the genre this summer. The exhibition mainly features American comic pioneers, including Cliff Sterret. Pictured is Sterret's "Polly and Her Pals." The show demonstrates that the illustrators were part of an avant-garde movement that developed its own art form and anticipated Surrealism and Expressionism.

A brief history of comics How newspapers launched the comic The rise of comics can largely be attributed to newspapers. The sinking price of paper and technically improved printing machines made it possible for newspapers to up their printing runs and reach mainstream audiences in the early 20th century. As publications competed for readers, comics played a central role. The success of a newspaper was often determined by the popularity of its comics.

A brief history of comics The birth of a superhero In 1933, at the age of 14, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created Superman and dubbed him the Hebrew word "Kal-El," which roughly translates as "voice of God." It took them five years to find a publisher. Finally, in 1938, DC Comics published the first Superman comic in the "Action Comics" series. That first edition was auctioned for $3.2 million (about 2.4 million euros) in 2014.

A brief history of comics Superheroes get political Superman wasn't alone for long. He was quickly joined by Batman, Captain America, Wonderwoman, The Flash, and countless others to fight the bad guys - including Adolf Hitler. Yes, you read that right. During World War II, Superman & Co. were popular among American troops in Europe, where they took on the enemy of the day.

A brief history of comics Comics in the cinema At the end of World War II, many superheroes disappeared - only the most popular managed to keep "their jobs." Rather than fighting dictators, they took on extraterrestrials and criminals like the Joker. Superman & Co. appeared in numerous cinema films, which boosted interest in the characters. Most recently, "Deadpool" (2016, pictured) retold the story of the Marvel character of the same name.

A brief history of comics 'Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy...' He's not a superhero, but is one of the most popular comic figures of all time. Walt Disney Comics first introduced Donald Duck in 1943, and illustrator Carl Barks played a large role in the choleric bird's fame. Over the next 20 years, he illustrated Disney comics nearly monthly, creating a large collection of friends for Donald. Scrooge McDuck was born in 1947 and Gladstone Gander in 1948.

A brief history of comics Indomitable Gauls against the Romans While the US was a forerunner in some of the most internationally well known comics, European illustrators were equally active. The most famous European duo, Asterix and Obelix, were born from the pen of French artists René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo (pictured). Created in 1959, the Gauls appeared in 36 books, the last of which - "Asterix and the Missing Scroll" - just came out last year.

A brief history of comics Out-of-date classic Created by Belgian illustrator Hergé in 1929, Tintin is a legend among Europe's comic figures. The reporter travels around the world with his dog and experiences outlandish adventures, which are told over 24 books. However, the series has been criticized for reflecting racist colonialist attitudes. In 2007, a Congolese student sued to stop the distribution of the album "Tintin in the Congo."

A brief history of comics The lonesome cowboy Yet another comic star from Belgium is cowboy Lucky Luke. The man who always had a cigarette hanging out of his mouth was created by illustrator Morris and first appeared in the magazine "Spirou" in 1946. The first Lucky Luke comic book was released in 1949. Morris also wrote 17 live-action screenplays featuring Lucky Luke, who was played by Italian actor Terence Hill in two of them.

A brief history of comics Comics under a new name It hasn't always been easy for comics. At times, they were thought to dumb down and be detrimental to young readers. In 1977, author Will Eisner (pictured) coined the term "graphic novel," in order to emphasize the literary quality of his comics. It was a smart move, because suddenly a broader group of more traditional readers became interested in stories told in pictures.

A brief history of comics The victory of the graphic novel Unlike in comics, a graphic novel is a complete story and is published as a book rather than a magazine. As far as content goes, they're nearly the same. US illustrator Art Spiegelman shot into the bestseller lists with his graphic novel "Maus" in 1986 and received a Pulitzer Prize in 1992 - a first for a comic. "Maus" tells the moving story of Spiegelman's father, a survivor of the Holocaust.

A brief history of comics Comics in Germany Unlike in the major comic hubs, like France and the US, German readers were not as open to the genre. But in recent years, German comic artists - like Reinhard Kleist - have established themselves internationally. And the next generation of illustrators is already in the limelight. In "Three Stones" (2016), Nils Oskamp told his story of being the victim of right-wing violence in his youth.

A brief history of comics The manga phenomenon Originally from Japan, mangas in Europe were decried for glorifying violence or being too sexually explicit in the 1990s. It wasn't until TV series like "Sailor Moon" that they gained widespread acceptance. In the late 1990s, "Pokemon" even sparked a manga boom in Germany. Author: Annabelle Steffes / kbm



