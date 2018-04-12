 Autism doctor Hans Asperger collaborated with the Nazis, claims historian | News | DW | 19.04.2018
News

Autism doctor Hans Asperger collaborated with the Nazis, claims historian

Hans Asperger, the Austrian doctor after whom Asperger syndrome is named, collaborated on a Nazi program that involved the killing of disabled children, new research has found.

Hans Asperger (picture-alliance/MedUni Wien/Josephinum)

Hans Asperger, the Austrian pediatrician who pioneered studies in autism and gave his name to the Asperger's syndrome, "actively collaborated" on a Nazi program under which hundreds of disabled children were murdered, according to an academic paper published on Thursday.

According to medical historian Herwig Czech, Asperger directly referred two disabled girls to the notorious Am Spiegelgrund children's clinic in Vienna, where some 800 children were murdered under the Nazi's euthanasia program.

Read more: Nazi 'euthanasia' of the disabled 'can never be forgotten'

Asperger also belonged to a medical commission that screened some 200 children at a home for the mentally disabled. Of those, 35 were sent to the Am Spiegelgrund clinic and killed.
Watch video 00:38

Disabled victims of Holocaust remembered

According to Czech, who reviewed Asperger's personal files and patient records as part of his research, the Austrian doctor was never an active member of the Nazi party.

However, he did join affiliated groups and "publicly legitimized race hygiene policies," such as forced sterilization.

"Asperger managed to accommodate himself to the Nazi regime and was rewarded for his affirmations of loyalty with career opportunities," Czech wrote in his paper.

Read more: Sub-set savants: They can have autism and super brains, but we know little about them

Debunking myths

The new findings debunk previous myths that Asperger was an outspoken critic of National Socialism. Asperger had called for integrating difficult children into society, leading historians to believe that he had sought to protect children from the Nazi regime's euthanasia program.

However, Czech pointed out that Asperger did not advocate protecting disabled children who were deemed incurable.
Watch video 01:56

What is autism?

"This study is about someone who has been celebrated almost like a resistance fighter, and who does not stand up to this image, according to historical sources," he said.

When Hitler's Germany annexed Austria in 1938, Vienna's medical faculties was purged of several of its doctors and replaced with Nazi ideologues.

Czech's research reported that Asperger constantly tried to prove his loyalty to the Nazi regime. This included openly declaring his allegiance to elements of Nazi medicine including "race hygiene," a policy that only allowed certain groups of individuals to procreate. Asperger also signed off on his reports with "Heil Hitler."

In an accompanying editorial in the Molecular Autism journal, editor-in-chief and cognitive neuroscientist Simon Baron-Cohen said he knew Czech's piece would be controversial.

But, he continued, "we believe that it deserves to be published in order to expose the truth about how a medical doctor who, for a long time, was seen as only having made valuable contributions to the field of pediatrics and child psychiatry, was guilty of actively assisting the Nazis in their abhorrent eugenics and euthanasia policies."

Asperger was best known for defining the range of autism disorders. The term Asperger's syndrome was coined decades later, following his death in 1980, and attributed to those suffering from highly functional autism and without developmental delays.

Read more: People with autism connect on the Internet

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

  • Jim Rakete exhibition Wir sind viele | Fitzon Monika und Kerschke Karin (Jim Rakete)

    Jim Rakete's portraits of disability

    Human dignity shall be inviolable

    The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities addresses the issue of applying human rights to differently abled people. The German government its own bureau tasked with implementing the UN statute. Particular emphasis is put on inclusion. Pictured here are Monika Fitze and Karin Kersche.

  • Jim Rakete exhibition Wir sind viele | Buddenberg Jakob (Jim Rakete)

    Jim Rakete's portraits of disability

    A matter of equality

    These photos come from Jim Rakete's Berlin exhibition "We Are Many" in the Paul Löbe House. The show is part of the 150th anniversary of the Bethel Institution, which has been taking care of young people with epilepsy in the north-western German city of Bielefeld since 1867. Today, the institution is one of the largest charitable outreach organizations in Europe. Pictured here is Jakob Buddenberg.

  • Jim Rakete exhibition Wir sind viele | Friedhelm Fleischmann (Jim Rakete)

    Jim Rakete's portraits of disability

    Resistance among health professionals

    When the Nazi regime told the Bethel Institution to euthanize its disabled patients they refused by not listing the names of the patients concerned. Doctors working at the institution rejected the idea of being part of government-mandated "euthanasia," although they were symphatetic to practices of eugenics and sterilization in some cases. Pictured here is Friedhelm Fleischmann.

  • Jim Rakete exhibition Wir sind viele (v. Bodelschwinghschen Stiftungen Bethel)

    Jim Rakete's portraits of disability

    The stars of the show

    Star photographer Jim Rakete explained that encountering people with disabilities in cities like Bielefeld, Berlin, Hanover and Dortmund was a unique experience for him. "These wonderful people we had the privilege of photographing really touched us deeply," he said. Pictured here is Aananthabairavy Pooventhiranathan with Jim Rakete.

  • Jim Rakete's exhibition Wir sind viele | Amine Öngün (v. Bodelschwinghschen Stiftungen)

    Jim Rakete's portraits of disability

    The beauty of life

    Jim Rakete's photos show people with various disabilities, ranging from epilepsy to mental illness to addiction. There's a moving honesty to the portraits, as they were taken in the subjects' own spaces: their homes, schools and work places. The majority are spur-of-the-moment shots - without any posing or make-up necessary. Pictured here is Amine Öngün.

  • Jim Rakete's exhibition Wir sind viele | Katharina and Jakob Buddenberg (v. Bodelschwinghschen Stiftungen Bethel)

    Jim Rakete's portraits of disability

    More participation

    About 7.6 million people in Germany have severe disabilities, 84 percent of whom were not born with their conditions. Jim Rakete is giving these people a voice. Vice-President of the Bundestag Ulla Schmidt said Germany's disabled population "still has to struggle to get noticed in any social setting." Pictured here are Katharina und Jakob Buddenberg.

    Author: Julia Hitz (ss)


dm/msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

