 Austria′s far-right FPÖ threatens to fire public broadcaster reporters | News | DW | 16.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Austria's far-right FPÖ threatens to fire public broadcaster reporters

Right-wing lawmaker Norbert Steger, who sits on board of public broadcaster ORF, has threatened to ax one third of its foreign correspondents. Steger said he was upset by "biased" reporting on the Hungarian election.

Freedom Party lawmaker Norbert Steger

Austrian right-wing lawmaker Norbert Steger threatened on Sunday to dismiss one third of Österreichischer Rundfunk's (ORF) foreign correspondents, citing displeasure with the public broadcaster's reporting. 

Steger's attack marks the latest escalation in a month's long feud between the broadcaster and the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), the junior partner in Austria's governing coalition.

Read more: Opinion: EU unimpressed by Austria's shift to the right

ORF headquarters in Vienna (picture-alliance/picturedesk.com/APA/H. Punz)

Tensions between the ORF and FPÖ have threatened to spill over since Febraury

Steger's threats against the public broadcaster

In an interview with Austria's Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper, Steger said:

  • The ORF was "biased" in its reporting of the recent presidential election in Hungary, which was won by the right-wing nationalist incumbent Viktor Orban.   
  • Foreign correspondents who "do not behave correctly" would risk losing their jobs.
  • ORF journalists who violate the company's social media guideline "will receive a warning — and then be dismissed."

Read more: Freedom Party of Austria - what you need to know
Watch video 26:00

Right-wing rise in Austria: Threat for Europe?

'A new low in media policy'

Alexander Wrabetz, the General director of ORF, promptly responded to Steger's remarks, tweeting: "16 ORF offices are an indispensable, highly-valued pillar of international reporting on TV, radio and online."

ORF editorial board member Dieter Bornemann described the attacks on the broadcaster by its own supervisory body as "a new low in media policy."

Armin Wolf, one of ORF's most well-known television presenters, said that it was not within the board's remit to fire warnings or dismiss individual reporters. "Great idea letting party representatives judge what qualifies as 'objective.' An idea possibly inspired by Hungary."

ORF's feud with the far-right: ORF is in the process of suing the country's far-right Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache for defamation, after he posted a picture on Facebook accusing the broadcaster of publishing "lies." Wolf, whose photo was used in the post, has also launched separate legal proceedings against the vice chancellor. Strache later removed the post and issued an apology, saying comments were "satire."

FPO calls for ORF reforms: Despite legal action, Strache has continued to accuse the ORF of exhibiting left-wing bias in its reporting. His FPÖ party, meanwhile, have long campaigned to do away with the licensing free that funds the broadcaster.

Links between FPO and Orban: Steger's displeasure with the reporting of last week's Hungarian election came as little surprise. The FPÖ and Orban's Fidesz party share close ties and are united by their strong opposition towards immigration.

More powers for Steger? The FPÖ lawmaker sits on the ORF's oversight board, which is handpicked by the government, and is among the candidates in talks to eventually head the committee.

DW recommends

Opinion: EU unimpressed by Austria's shift to the right

Right-wing populists, who hold many senior political positions throughout Europe, have now become socially acceptable. In the EU, Austria's new government has practically become the rule, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (18.12.2017)  

Austria's public broadcaster sues far-right vice chancellor over 'fake news' post

Far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache is facing multiple lawsuits over a Facebook post saying Austria's public broadcaster spreads "propaganda." His "reform" calls have raised concerns about the news outlet's future. (28.02.2018)  

Freedom Party of Austria - what you need to know

Austria's Freedom Party, FPÖ, has a good chance of being part of the country's next government — not for the first time. Unlike the German AfD, Austria's far-right party has long since cast aside its pariah status. (12.10.2017)  

Austria's Sebastian Kurz backs Hungary's Viktor Orban against EU migrant quotas

The EU migrant redistribution scheme "isn't working," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said while welcoming Hungary's Viktor Orban in Vienna. The two leaders called for opposition to illegal migration to Europe. (30.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Right-wing rise in Austria: Threat for Europe?  

Protests at Vienna 'Academics Ball'  

Populists prey on young Austrian voters  

Related content

Österreich Vereidigung der neuen Regierung in Wien

Austria's public broadcaster sues far-right vice chancellor over 'fake news' post 28.02.2018

Far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache is facing multiple lawsuits over a Facebook post saying Austria's public broadcaster spreads "propaganda." His "reform" calls have raised concerns about the news outlet's future.

Symbolbild - Rauchen

Austrian parliament votes to roll back smoking ban in 'Ashtray of Europe' 22.03.2018

One opposition politician said the government had made "a deliberate decision today in favor of death." Some 13,000 people die every year in the Alpine country due to smoking-related complications.

Symbolbild Grundschülerin mit Kopftuch

Austria to ban girls wearing headscarves in kindergarten and elementary schools 04.04.2018

The right-wing government wants to ban girls in kindergarten and primary schools from wearing headscarves. It's unclear how many children will be affected as most Muslim girls only start wearing the hijab from puberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 