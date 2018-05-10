 Australia: Commonwealth Games athletes from Africa apply for asylum after going missing | News | DW | 15.05.2018
News

A third of Cameroon's athlete contingent have disappeared after this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia and want to stay in the country. Australia's home affairs minister has threatened to deport them.

Peter Dutton (picture-alliance/dpa/AAP/D. Clark)

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

African athletes who went missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia are seeking asylum in the country, the Refugee Advice and Casework Service (RACS) said on Tuesday.

More than a dozen athletes — including eight from Cameroon, two from Uganda and a Rwandan para-powerlifting coach — fled the April 4-15 sporting event on Australia's Gold Coast. The eight Cameroon participants made up one-third of the country's delegation.

The athletes' visas are set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

Read more: Indigenous activists protest at the 'Stolenwealth' Games opening ceremony

'Deport them'

"Every person who seeks asylum in Australia should be subject to the same thorough investigation of their claims, be they students, visitors, workers or athletes," RACS said.
But Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton warned that any athlete who stayed after their visa had expired would be forcibly deported. 

"If people have breached their visa conditions — like anyone else, they're expected to operate within the law, and enforcement action will take place to identify those people and to deport them if they don't self-declare," he said.

"If people have claims to make, or they have submissions to put to the department, then we'll consider all of that in due course," he added.

Read more: Commonwealth Games: Officials summon team after needles found in Games village

Touchy subject

The athletes may stay in Australia temporarily by applying for bridging visas while authorities process their asylum applications.

Australia is known for taking a hardline on illegal immigration. Human rights groups have criticized the government for sending refugees to camps in neighboring Papua new Guinea and Nauru to process their asylum applications.

Defendants argue the policy deters would-be refugees from making the dangerous sea journey to Australia.

Read more: Asylum seekers on Manus Island – unable to stay, unable to leave
amp/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Indigenous activists protest at the 'Stolenwealth' Games opening ceremony

Protesters waved banners that read "Colonization is not a game," as the 21st Commonwealth Games got underway on Australia's Gold Coast. More than 70 nations and territories are competing in the 12-day multi-sport event. (04.04.2018)  

Commonwealth Games: Officials summon team after needles found in Games village

An undisclosed competing team, widely believed to be India, has been summoned over the breach of the Games "no needle" policy. Team India has denied the presence of needles in their rooms. (02.04.2018)  

Asylum seekers on Manus Island – unable to stay, unable to leave

The Australian-run detention center on Manus Island was declared illegal in 2016. But hundreds of men remain on the island, stuck in legal gridlock. DW looks at the current state of affairs on the island. (12.04.2018)  

