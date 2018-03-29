Australia coach Darren Lehmann becomes latest to fall in ball tampering scandal

Friday's fourth test against South Africa will be Darren Lehmann's last as Australia coach after announcing his resignation, as the fallout from his side's ball tampering continues to devastate Australian cricket.

Hours after banned opening batsman Cameron Bancroft and former skipper Smith had held teary press conferences on Thursday, it was Lehmann's turn to face the media gaze.

Read more: Punishment does not fit the crime for Australians

Australian PM expresses shock over ball tampering affair

Watch video 01:33 Share Australian cricket duo banned Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2v9zC Cheating Australian cricket duo banned for 12 months

The former batsman, 48, was also tearful and said watching his players face up to their errors had forced his decision.

"This will be my last Test as head coach of the Australian cricket team," Lehmann told a press conference. "Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing I have ever had to do."

Lehmann's decision comes as something of a shock after he was cleared of any wrongdoing in the Cricket Australia investigation that banned Smith and Warner for 12 months and Bancroft, who used sandpaper to scuff up the ball and encourage reverse swing, for nine months.

But he said that the reaction to the scandal had affected him and his family.

"My family and I have copped a lot of abuse over the last week and it's taken its toll," he said. "I am ultimately responsible for the culture of the team and I've been thinking about my position for a while.

Australia head in to the final Test of the four-match series 2-1 down and in disarray, having lost the top three players in their batting order and their coach in a little over 24 hours.

(mp/mf) (Reuters/AP)