Australia: Cardinal George Pell to stand trial on sexual abuse charge

Cardinal George Pell, a former top aide to Pope Francis, has been ordered to stand trial for at least one historical sexual offense charge in Australia, a judge in Melbourne ruled on Tuesday.

Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington said she was "satisfied" that there was enough evidence in one case against Pell to go to trial.

She struck several of the other decades-old charges, while others were dropped.

Not guilty plea

Pell pleaded not guilty to the charge following the judge's decision. He has consistently denied the allegations against him.

The 76-year-old former Vatican finance chief will now be the highest-ranking Catholic official to stand trial for sexual abuse charges.

Pell was appointed as the Vatican's finance chief, despite criticism from victim advocacy groups. A number of sex-abuse scandals have dented the Catholic Church's image across the globe.

Critics argue that the Catholic Church has done little to bring perpetrators to justice, despite Pope Francis pledging "zero tolerance" in 2014 on sexual abuse.

