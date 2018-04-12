Attack on Jewish men in Berlin caught on video

A group of three suspects insulted the two yarmulke-wearing men in Berlin's the affluent neighborhood of Prenzlauer Berg before one of them used his belt to attack them, according to German media. Yarmulke is a recognizible type of religious headgear worn by many Jews.

One of the victims recorded the incident, which took place on Monday evening.

The attacker is heard calling "Yahudi" during the event. "Yahudi" is an Arabic word for "Jew."

He is then pulled away by one his companions, as one of the victims is shouting "Jewish or not, you need to deal with it," in German.

The two Jewish men were aged 21 and 24. The 21-year-old apparently attempted to follow the attacker after the incident, but gave up after the one of the trio threw a glass bottle in his direction.

Police said it was investigating the attack.

'Unbearable to see'

One of the victims was a German national while the other is an Israeli. Talking to an Israeli broadcaster on Wednesday, the 21-year-old Israeli said the incident was unprovoked.

The two were "walking on the street completely normally, not talking to anyone." The trio of men then began to insult them. The things escalated after the German told them to stop. "Then they got angry and one of them ran towards me," the Israeli said.

The video was first published by Germany's Jewish Forum for Democracy and against Anti-Semitism (JFDA).

JFDA representative Levi Salomon said it was "unbearable to see that a young Jewish man is attacked on a public street in the well-off Berlin quarter of Prenzlauer Berg because he is showing himself to be a Jew," he said in a statement.

"This shows that Jewish people are not safe even there," he added. "Now it's up to politicians and the civil society. We don't need any more sermons, something needs to be done."

dj/sms (dpa, epd)