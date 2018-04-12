 Atomium in Brussels | DW Travel | DW | 16.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Atomium in Brussels

This model of an iron crystal unit cell magnified billions of times symbolically represents the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Originally there was even a nuclear reactor under it.

Atomium in Brussels

The 102-meter-tall (335-foot) Atomium was constructed for the 1958 Brussels World Fair. The nine spheres, some of which can be walked through, contain exhibits and offer 360-degree panoramic view of the Belgian capital. To reach the spheres, visitors take a ride in what the site calls Europe's fastest elevator (5 meters/second). The landmark is topped off with a restaurant at dizzying height of 100 meters.

Related content

Park Güell, Barcelona 09.04.2018

Colorful mosaics and imaginary beasts - Antoni Gaudí's Park Güell in northern Barcelona is an extraordinary and fascinating place.

Belgien Brügge | Stadtansicht

Chocolate and cobbled streets - A dreamy getaway to Bruges 10.04.2018

The UNESCO World Heritage city of Bruges is known for making visitors redefine their concepts of romance and tranquility. DW's Eesha Kheny took a trip to northwestern Belgium to experience this magic in person.

Polizeikontrolle - Einreise am Frankfurter Flughafen

Germany warns Georgia over spike in asylum applications 11.04.2018

Germany has noted a rise in asylum applications from Georgia now that its citizens can enter the EU visa-free. Authorities have warned the Georgian government it must fix the problem or risk losing its travel privileges.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 