 Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What′s so fascinating about mummies? | Culture Slot | DW | 26.03.2018
Culture Slot

Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What's so fascinating about mummies?

Mummies tell us stories of past times, with some going as far back as thousands of years ago. But how does mummification work? And what are the world's most famous mummies?

  • The mummy Ata (picture-alliance/dpa/Bhattacharya S et al./COLD SPRING HARBOR LABORATORY)

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Ata

    Are these the remains of an alien? That's what many people wondered after this mummy was found in the Chilean Atacama desert in 2003. A documentary was produced on the possible extraterrestrial find. But the remains were identified as a human. Researchers believe the 15-centimeter (6-inch) long figure was probably a prematurely born fetus with various bone and cranial deformities.

  • Archaeologists looking at the mummy of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun in a climatized vault in Luxor.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Tutankhamun

    In 1922 British archeologist Howard Carter discovered the mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun in an almost untouched tomb in Egypt's Valley of the Kings. Experts speculated for decades whether or not the child king had been murdered. Finally, in 2005, a tomographic computer analysis using wave penetration, similar to a CAT scan, proved that he had died from injuries sustained while he hunting.

  • The mummy of Rosalia Lombardo in a glass coffin on which somebody placed a rose.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Rosalia Lombardo

    Rosalia, considered the world's most beautiful mummy, has been resting in a Catholic Capuchin tomb in Palermo, Italy, for almost 100 years. She died of the Spanish flu shortly before her second birthday. The little girl seems to be simply sleeping. It's not known how her embalmer managed to preserve her so well. All that's known is that Alfredo Salafia used formaldehyde.

  • Skeletons in cloths standing along a wall

    Famous mummies and their histories

    A noble assembly in the Capuchin burial vault

    Palermo not only houses the world's most beautiful mummy but also a rather eerie collection of skeletons: The remains of rich people buried in their cloths can be found in the Capuchin cloister's catacombs. In roughly 1600, the religious order's friars discovered that the corpses had only partially decomposed. The friars then arranged them along the walls, where they can now be viewed by tourists.

  • A researcher examines the glacier mummy 'Ötzi.'

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Ötzi

    In 1991 a couple from Nuremberg discovered a glacier mummy while hiking in the Alps around the valley of Ötz, hence the name "Ötzi." In 2000 researchers tried to clarify the cause of death of this Neolithic man, whose remains had been naturally preserved by extreme cold temperatures. The man is thought to have died between 3359 and 3105 B.C. from an arrow attack.

  • Bones of a warrior who lived 2,500 years ago in Mongolia.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Scythian warriors

    In 2003 an international research team discovered mummies of Scythian warriors in Mongolia. They are only half as old as Ötzi. These Indo-European nomads lived in the vast steppes of Eurasia. This mummy, preserved by ice, was dressed in groundhog fur and wore felt boots.

  • The bog man 'Red Franz'

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Red Franz

    This bog man, discovered by a peat digger in Neu Versen in 1900, remains the most famous example of a total of 60 bog men that have been discovered in Lower Saxony to date. Over the course of 1,700 years, substances contained in the bog colored the mummy's hair red, hence the nickname "Red Franz." The bog's soil acids preserved his body.

  • A baby mummy

    Famous mummies and their histories

    The child mummy of Detmold

    Although this mummy of a baby was found in Peru, it has been named after the Lippisches Landesmuseum in Detmold, North Rhine-Westphalia, which received it for conservation purposes in 1987. The baby, which died of a heart defect, is one of the world's oldest mummies: at around 6,500 years old, it's even older than Tutankhamun and Ötzi.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (ad)


In the science fiction TV series "The X-Files," two FBI agents chase aliens. By now, however, there's a good reason why protagonists Fox Mulder and Dana Scully could close up shop. The mummy discovered in the Chilean Atacama desert in 2003, long thought to have been an alien, has turned out to be human after all. Researchers found out that the mummy was a prematurely born female baby with genetic defects. It's the unusual form of the head that makes the skeleton resemble an alien — or, at least, how we imagine them. 

We thought it was a ...

It's anything but easy to scientifically categorize such findings. A mummy resting in the St. Petersburg Hermitage Museum was long believed to have been a singer from Ancient Egypt, but wave scans eventually revealed it was actually a castrated man.

The causes of death are also often less spectacular than initially thought. For instance, intensive, multi-year research proved that Tutankhamun had not been assassinated, as was previously assumed.

Read more: Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor

The golden mask of Tutankhamun (Getty Images/H. Magerstaedt)

The mask of Tutankhamun was also recovered from his tomb

Mummies are not all the same

Generally speaking, a mummy denotes a corpse that has not decomposed over time. Researchers distinguish between intentional mummification, which results from an artificial procedure, and passive mummification, which results from a natural process. Both types of mummification, however, hamper the bacterial activity that usually destroys a body's soft tissues.

Read more:  Egyptian mummy gets a new face

In the case of intentional mummification, the inner organs are removed. In Ancient Egypt, the empty body cavity was filled with herbs. Sodium carbonate was the embalming agent of choice because of its ability to draw water out of a body. After the corpse was rubbed with essential oils, it was then wrapped in strips of linen. In some regions, goat skins were also used. Nowadays, a solution of formaldehyde and menthol alcohol is used for embalmment.

Heat and cold hamper bacterial activity

A neolithic man looks out over the ic-covered mountains (Picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rattini/Port au Prince Pictures)

Ötzi was the subject of a film screened at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017 

Passive mummification, in contrast, is a purely natural process. Bacteria that normally destroy soft tissues cannot be active when it's either extremely cold or hot over a long period of time, meaning a body is spared from decomposing. The most famous example of a mummification process under extremely cold conditions is the glacier mummy Ötzi.

To see more fascinating mummies and the histories behind them, please see our picture gallery at the top of this article. 

Unlocking the secrets of mummy DNA  

A mummy, bones and many questions  

Arts.21

Still from DW portrait - Leeroy New (DW)

Set designer Leeroy New

Monsters, aliens and cable ties all feature in the set designs of the young Filippino Leeroy New. It’s the first part of a series showcasing up-and-coming cinematic talents from around the world. 

Arts.21

Najem Wali Writer from Iraq (Imago/Sven Simon)

Najem Wali’s New Feminist Novel

How would a man weigh up the predicament of women in Saudi Arabia? In "Saras Stunde" (Sara’s Hour) by Iraqi exile Najem Wali, his courageous heroine seeks to settle the score with the kingdom's hypocritical and male-dominated society. 

PopXport

Rea Garvey and his Irish roots

Rea Garvey only achieved his big breakthrough after moving to Germany. For his latest album, the Irish musician returned to his roots. We accompany him on a creative break in Ireland. 

Arts.21

Arts.21 - 'Italian Banksy' Paolo Cirio -from the series 'Street Ghosts', Paolo (Paolo Cirio)

Artist Paolo Cirio takes on the net giants

Facebook is under investigation over its handling of personal data belonging to some 50 million Facebook users. The scandal is no big surprise to Paolo Cirio whose subversive art shows just how much information we surrender to net giants. 

Digital Culture

Dänemark Statue Kleine Meerjungfrau (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

Facebook has blocked various pictures of paintings and sculptures on display in museums and public spaces — only to apologize briefly afterwards. 

